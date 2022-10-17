ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Shelter blankets needed for local facilities

By Nadine Grimley
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local organization is doing its part to make sure people seeking shelter in the Mahoning Valley have something to help keep warm this winter.

The ORRIN Collaborative to End Human Trafficking is collecting new and gently used blankets now through November 1. ORRIN stands for the Ohio Response, Recovery and Intervention Network.

Donated blankets will be given to Someplace Safe, Sojourner House and Christy House.

Organizers hope to collect enough blankets to help these shelters make it through the New Year.

“They have problems with the influx of people coming in and looking to stay warm that they can’t always provide the blankets to as many people as they would like to. So, we just want to take this off their shoulders, maybe relieve some of the burden so they can focus on their mission and help as many people as possible,” said Stacey Altier, founder of ORRIN.

Blanket donations can be dropped off at the Warren Police Department, Warren Fire Department, Howland Police Department, Youngstown Police Department, Austintown Police Department, and Canfield Administration Building.

