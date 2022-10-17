This handsome tall drink of water is Rio! His interests include fetch, swimming, fetch, treats, fetch, and gently leaning into your leg for pets. We should also mention that he loves playing fetch and will regularly do leaps and flips in the air trying to catch the ball! And he’s really great at bringing the ball back to you and dropping it. If he thinks you don’t see the ball on the ground, he’ll politely pick it up and set it in your lap.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO