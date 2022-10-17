ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

Freaky Floats At Austin Motel Pool

Join Austin Motel Wednesdays all October for Freaky Floats at the Austin Motel Pool. They’ll have spooky sips and scary dips. KC Powell and Madison Bowden joined Studio 512 to tell us more. October 19 – Evil Dead. October 26 – Psycho. Admission is $20. Doors open...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Austin Habitat For Humanity ReStore Item Of The Week: Hoodie Blanket

Cooler weather has arrived in the Austin area, so it’s time to get your home and wardrobe ready for winter. Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore’s Item of the Week is a new oversized hoodie blanket. ShopAustinReStore.com has you – and everyone in your family – covered on clothing...
AUSTIN, TX
kbeyfm.com

Garage sale at FUMC-Marble Falls

Jerry Watkins of First United Methodist Church in Marble Falls shared details on the church’s garage sale on Friday-Saturday, Oct. 21-22. Proceeds go to local mission programs.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Pups hope days on the pitch end in new homes

AUSTIN, Texas — Tail wags and belly rubs are welcome additions to match day atmosphere thanks to a partnership between Austin FC and Austin Pets Alive! "Mascot of the Match” is not a new program. It has proven to be a helpful initiative in the club’s first two seasons. Mascots are a fixture at each match. The hope is that one day, each rescue will be adopted.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

35th Annual Hogeye Festival Is Back Oct. 20-22

It’s the “Best Little Pig Gig in Texas” and it is right here in Central Texas. The 35th Annual Hogeye Festival is back again this year. Veronica Seever, president of the Elgin Chamber of Commerce, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about the Hogeye Festival, happening October 20-22 in downtown Elgin, TX.
ELGIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Marble Falls OKs park concept design

The Marble Falls City Council voted in favor of an early concept design for Park View Park, but not after differences were aired at its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 18. The planned 12-acre park will be located at the intersection of Parkview and Park Ridge drives. Approval came after months...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
KXAN

Bluebonnet Animal Hospital & Riverside Vet ‘Pet Of The Week’: Meet Rio from Austin Pets Alive!

This handsome tall drink of water is Rio! His interests include fetch, swimming, fetch, treats, fetch, and gently leaning into your leg for pets. We should also mention that he loves playing fetch and will regularly do leaps and flips in the air trying to catch the ball! And he’s really great at bringing the ball back to you and dropping it. If he thinks you don’t see the ball on the ground, he’ll politely pick it up and set it in your lap.
AUSTIN, TX
tpr.org

What’s the story behind Snake Island on Lady Bird Lake?

It’s not labeled on maps or recognized in official documents, but most kayakers who have explored Lady Bird Lake east of I-35 can tell you about the forest in the middle of the lake — Snake Island. KUT listener Alex Kane wanted to know more: What’s on it?...
AUSTIN, TX
post-register.com

Castillo wows audience during Lockhart visit

The Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Dr. Eugene Clark Library on Oct. 12 co-hosted an intimate meet and greet with April Hernandez Castillo. Castillo gave a motivational speech about her trials and tribulations of how she became who she is today, an actress, author, and speaker.
LOCKHART, TX
luxury-houses.net

An Architecturally Striking Home with Exceptional Hill Country Views in Austin Listed for $4.2 Million

5102 Beverly Skyline, Austin, Texas is a newly constructed house with exceptional Hill Country views features an open kitchen, amazing living spaces, a game room, spa-like bathrooms, a heated pool, covered kitchen with stainless grill, sink and cooler area and more. This home in Austin offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5102 Beverly Skyline, please contact Brian Copland (Phone: 512-576-0288) & Kathryn Miers (Phone: 325-374-0720) at Realty Austin for full support and perfect service.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy