Major discount retail chain opening another new store in TexasKristen WaltersAustin, TX
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
VP Harris says Texas abortion ban leaves women "in life-threatening situations that could have otherwise been prevented.Ash JurbergTexas State
Beto O'Rourke gains another celebrity endorsement at ACL when he brings Kacey Musgraves a beer.Euri Giles | ClareifiAustin, TX
Austin witness reports two UFOs disappearing into cloud bankRoger MarshAustin, TX
Eater
New Luxury Rooftop Hotel Restaurant Overlooking Lady Bird Lake Is Now Open
The new luxury hotel in the Zilker neighborhood, the Loren at Lady Bird Lake, is opening its rooftop restaurant, Nido this month. It’ll be found on the eighth floor of the hotel at 1211 West Riverside Drive starting on Thursday, October 20. Nido will serve breakfast, lunch, brunch, and...
KXAN
Freaky Floats At Austin Motel Pool
Join Austin Motel Wednesdays all October for Freaky Floats at the Austin Motel Pool. They’ll have spooky sips and scary dips. KC Powell and Madison Bowden joined Studio 512 to tell us more. October 19 – Evil Dead. October 26 – Psycho. Admission is $20. Doors open...
Hutto bakery looks to change name and expand menu with espresso drinks, savory treats
Cookies, Cupcakes and More has a selection of treats ready to go in its display case each day. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Big changes are in the works at Hutto bakery Cookies, Cupcakes and More, but the business will still sell its signature baked treats. This is according to Darrian Noel...
KXAN
Austin Habitat For Humanity ReStore Item Of The Week: Hoodie Blanket
Cooler weather has arrived in the Austin area, so it’s time to get your home and wardrobe ready for winter. Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore’s Item of the Week is a new oversized hoodie blanket. ShopAustinReStore.com has you – and everyone in your family – covered on clothing...
Local Bee Cave florist shop Magpie Blossom Boutique works to give customers a hometown experience
Magpie Blossom Boutique has flower displays for its various bouquets. (Courtesy Magpie Blossom Boutique) Nearly 10 years after opening her floral shop, Magpie Blossom Boutique, owner Nikki Mackenzie said she is still pursuing her dream of being a shopkeeper in small-town America. “I have always dreamed of basically living in...
‘Redend Point’: Sherwin-Williams names Color of the Year for 2023
Popular paint company Sherwin-Williams has announced its Color of the Year for 2023.
kbeyfm.com
Garage sale at FUMC-Marble Falls
Jerry Watkins of First United Methodist Church in Marble Falls shared details on the church’s garage sale on Friday-Saturday, Oct. 21-22. Proceeds go to local mission programs.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Pups hope days on the pitch end in new homes
AUSTIN, Texas — Tail wags and belly rubs are welcome additions to match day atmosphere thanks to a partnership between Austin FC and Austin Pets Alive! "Mascot of the Match” is not a new program. It has proven to be a helpful initiative in the club’s first two seasons. Mascots are a fixture at each match. The hope is that one day, each rescue will be adopted.
KXAN
35th Annual Hogeye Festival Is Back Oct. 20-22
It’s the “Best Little Pig Gig in Texas” and it is right here in Central Texas. The 35th Annual Hogeye Festival is back again this year. Veronica Seever, president of the Elgin Chamber of Commerce, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about the Hogeye Festival, happening October 20-22 in downtown Elgin, TX.
Mozart’s 2022 Holiday Light Show tickets now on sale
This year, Mozart's is offering reserved seating and free general admission, with the return of the festival-style Bavarian marketplace.
This Wedding Was Held In The Middle Of A Texas Tourist Hub & People Have Mixed Feelings
The San Antonio Riverwalk is a popular destination for Texans looking to tie the knot. Despite the area having multiple ceremony venues along the historic walkway, not everyone is a fan of these celebrations. A recent TikTok video created by user @livlivlivofficial calls out the wedding parties held in this...
Formula 1 Austin: Which music artists are performing race weekend?
Grammy Award-winning artists Green Day and Ed Sheeran will perform at the Circuit of The America's Germania Insurance Super Stage as part of a 20+band festival lineup.
What Can You Do With a 14-Foot Stolen Skeleton in Texas?
A wild story is making the rounds out of Austin after a person allegedly stole a 14-foot skeleton out of a front yard in broad daylight. So many parts to this story and video that baffle me. A couple of key questions that immediately pop up:. Why not steal the...
dailytrib.com
Marble Falls OKs park concept design
The Marble Falls City Council voted in favor of an early concept design for Park View Park, but not after differences were aired at its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 18. The planned 12-acre park will be located at the intersection of Parkview and Park Ridge drives. Approval came after months...
KXAN
Bluebonnet Animal Hospital & Riverside Vet ‘Pet Of The Week’: Meet Rio from Austin Pets Alive!
This handsome tall drink of water is Rio! His interests include fetch, swimming, fetch, treats, fetch, and gently leaning into your leg for pets. We should also mention that he loves playing fetch and will regularly do leaps and flips in the air trying to catch the ball! And he’s really great at bringing the ball back to you and dropping it. If he thinks you don’t see the ball on the ground, he’ll politely pick it up and set it in your lap.
tpr.org
What’s the story behind Snake Island on Lady Bird Lake?
It’s not labeled on maps or recognized in official documents, but most kayakers who have explored Lady Bird Lake east of I-35 can tell you about the forest in the middle of the lake — Snake Island. KUT listener Alex Kane wanted to know more: What’s on it?...
post-register.com
Castillo wows audience during Lockhart visit
The Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Dr. Eugene Clark Library on Oct. 12 co-hosted an intimate meet and greet with April Hernandez Castillo. Castillo gave a motivational speech about her trials and tribulations of how she became who she is today, an actress, author, and speaker.
luxury-houses.net
An Architecturally Striking Home with Exceptional Hill Country Views in Austin Listed for $4.2 Million
5102 Beverly Skyline, Austin, Texas is a newly constructed house with exceptional Hill Country views features an open kitchen, amazing living spaces, a game room, spa-like bathrooms, a heated pool, covered kitchen with stainless grill, sink and cooler area and more. This home in Austin offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5102 Beverly Skyline, please contact Brian Copland (Phone: 512-576-0288) & Kathryn Miers (Phone: 325-374-0720) at Realty Austin for full support and perfect service.
Fall music festival at Willie Nelson's ranch cut short due to market uncertainty, organizers say
The Lucktoberfest concert was originally expected to last 10 days. Now's it down to three.
Austin-based Mighty Fine Burgers to build new $1M Kyle restaurant
The location will open in 2023.
