North Platte Telegraph
Power districts merger vote scheduled for Monday
Discussions over the past two years brought about a plan that would combine Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District into one district — the Platte River Public Power and Irrigation District. The next step in the proposed merger takes place at 3 p.m....
North Platte Telegraph
Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. North Platte's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Hard freeze expected. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in North Platte. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
North Platte Telegraph
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
North Platte Telegraph
102122-npt-opn-letters-merged
Many of us know Mike Jacobson as a successful banker, business leader and family man. But there’s more to know about Mike Jacobson. I worked with Mike for several years, and he definitely knows how to get things done!. He grew up on a family farm and continues to...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for October 21
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. Agnes RoseAnn Farrell, 95, of North Platte, more recently of Kansas City, Missouri, died peacefully on Oct. 16, 2022, at Kansas University Med…
knopnews2.com
City Council passes new Sunday alcohol sales amendment
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte City Council passed an amendment to the alcohol sales laws that will allow for the sale of alcohol on Sunday to begin at 8 a.m. instead of noon. The amendment comes after a group of restaurant owners in North Platte expressed their desire...
North Platte Telegraph
Space dispute empties shelves as NP Genealogical Society quits library
A once-crammed shelf unit in the North Platte Public Library’s second-floor research area stood bare Tuesday, as it has for nearly two weeks. The opposite wall near the microfilm readers was likewise devoid of the historic 1888 North Platte map and 1963 North Platte Genealogical Society charter that had hung there.
North Platte Police K9 sniffs out 13 grams of meth during traffic stop
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A North Platte man has been arrested on felony drug allegations after a K9 sniffed out a substantial amount of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Police said on Oct. 19, at around 2:55 p.m., officers were monitoring traffic near Front St. and North Jefferson Ave. when they observed a vehicle with no license plates.
North Platte Telegraph
Mid-Plains board to discuss signage for NPCC
The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors will consider a bid for North Platte Community College signage at Wednesday’s regular meeting. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at McMillen Hall, Room 213, at McCook Community College. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Community College volleyball drops match to Central
North Platte Community College Volleyball was swept Wednesday in Columbus by Region rival Central. The Knights fell by the game scores of 25-16, 25-22, 25-13. “We had some changes tonight and didn’t adjust as well as I would have liked,” NPCC Head Coach Alexa McCall said via a NPCC press release. “We have some things to figure out, and we have time to do that before next week. We just have to put in the work.”
North Platte Telegraph
Letter to the editor: Vote for a winning team
If Nebraskans really want a winning football team again, we will vote carefully for regents and other state VIPs. Every football fan in the country knew Tom Osborne was unbigoted and fair. Now many top Nebraska government folks need some common sense and pragmatism in public comments to help in recruiting top talent.
North Platte man sentenced to prison for 2020 shooting
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A North Platte man has been sentenced to prison for shooting a man at a North Platte trailer park in 2020. On Monday, Brayden Divine, 24, appeared for sentencing in Lincoln County District Court on one count of 2nd-degree assault. According to prosecutors, on Dec. 26, 2020, at...
North Platte Telegraph
Job Vigil to present program at North Platte Public Library
Telegraph reporter and columnist Job Vigil will be presenting a program at noon on Thursday at the North Platte Public Library, highlighting his book entitled “Blueberry Candles and Cactus Plants.” The book is a compilation of columns Vigil has written over the past 19 years. He will share...
Police arrest North Platte man after finding cocaine during traffic stop
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-North Platte police have arrested a man on felony drug allegations after officers found cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. Police said on Oct. 16 at around 1:26 p.m., officers observed a vehicle traveling at 90 mph between mile markers 177 and 179. Officers conducted a...
North Platte Telegraph
Ogallala defeats North Platte in Bulldog regular season finale
The Ogallala volleyball team defeated North Platte 9-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-19 on Tuesday in both team’s final non-tournament match of the regular season. “We came out on fire, as you probably saw, in the first set just ready to roll,” coach Jordan Frey said. “They were super excited to play their last home game. We had a good crowd going on.”
North Platte Telegraph
High school students get hands-on with ag science at Extension center
Students from across west-central Nebraska converged on the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center on Tuesday for its Youth Science Field Day. North Platte High School and Ogallala High School participated Tuesday, while the smaller area schools will visit the facility Wednesday for various classes. Randy Saner, extension educator...
North Platte Telegraph
Catholic Schools G.R.E.E.N. celebrates 20 years
Generating Resources for Educational Excellence Now is the largest single event of the year for the North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment-Trust, which works year-round to generate about $600,000 for McDaid and St. Patrick schools. The event will celebrate its 20th year Saturday. Over that time it has raised $2 million....
North Platte Telegraph
Prep notebook: Hershey volleyball enters playoffs with 11-match winning streak
HERSHEY — The Hershey volleyball team heads into the postseason with a just a bit of momentum. Hershey beat Chase County in five sets on Tuesday to take its 11th straight match to close out the regular season schedule. The Panthers improved to 21-5 overall, which is the most victories for the program since 2013.
North Platte Telegraph
Socking it to them: St. Pat's sophomore wins Big Idea North Platte contest
The thought to put pockets on footwear has landed one St. Pat’s student a nice boost to his future education plans. Porter Connick’s “Cargo Socks” was selected as the winner in the third Big Idea North Platte business pitch competition Wednesday night at Venue 304 in downtown North Platte.
North Platte Telegraph
Episcopal Church offers help with COVID-related issues
The Episcopal Church of Our Savior received $20,000 in ARPA funds for its “Episcopal Extras” program to help with COVID-related issues. The church applied for the grant through the Lincoln County State and Local Recovery Funds program. In addition to the ARPA funds, private donors gave $10,000. One donation of $5,000 came from a private donor through the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation.
