Trump news – live: Trump lays into judge who ruled Eastman voter fraud emails furthered conspiracy against US
Donald Trump has hit out at the federal judge who ruled he signed legal documents challenging the 2020 election results by claiming voter fraud despite knowing the allegations were false – and that the messages were clearly “related to and in furtherance of a conspiracy to defraud the United States”.“The emails show that President Trump knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public,” US district court judge said in a ruling on Wednesday.Mr Trump called Judge Carter’s statements “nasty, wrong, and ill-informed”.Meanwhile, asked at...
US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s tribute to Confederate soldiers hilariously backfires
Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene posted an image of herself intended to defend monuments to the Confederacy, but the lawmaker inadvertantly highlighted a monument paying tribute to the Union, The Daily Beastreported. The Republican firebrand posted an image of herself at the the Wilder Monument in Chickamuaga, Georgia on Truth Social, former president Donald Trump’s media platform he created after Twitter banned him. “Tonight, I stopped at the Wilder Monument in Chickamuaga, GA, which honors the soldiers of the Wilder Brigade,” she said. “I will always defend our nation’s history!” Initially, The Daily Beast reported, the post said...
Russian General Prepares Kherson Surrender: 'Hard Decisions Must Be Made'
Statements from Russian officials in recent days signal that Putin's troops are preparing to surrender in Kherson.
If Someone Runs Back, We Shoot Them- Recent Audio Of Intercepted Call Reveals Russian Comrades Unable To Escape The War
Audio from a phone alleged to be from a Russian soldier has surfaced. The call illustrates the alarming situation of Russia's frontline defenses throughout Ukraine. A soldier is said to have called home and described how Russian convicts had been placed on the front lines. [i]
Trevor Noah Says It’s ‘Grossly Negligent’ for Democrats to Financially Back Republicans They Think Will Be Easier to Beat (Video)
Trevor Noah does not think Democrats should be helping their Republican opponents in any way with these midterms. In fact, he thinks it’s “grossly negligent” to do so — especially in the form of monetary contributions — if the only reason for that support is making their own campaign easier.
Why the market crisis that ousted the UK's prime minister would never happen in the US
Prime Minister Liz Truss' tax proposal sparked intense backlash, tanked the British pound, and led to her resignation. The US is safe from such pain.
Ukraine war – latest: Iranian troops ‘are in Crimea supporting Russian drone strikes’
Iranian troops are “directly engaged on the ground” in Crimea, supporting Russian drone attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure and civilian population, the White House has said.The US government confirmed that Russia employed unmanned aerial vehicles purchased from Tehran in attacks carried out against Ukrainian targets from bases on the peninsula that it annexed in 2014, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.“We assess that Iranian military personnel were on the ground in Crimea and assisted Russia in these operations,” said Mr Kirby. He said Russia has now purchased “dozens” of the Iranian-made drones and is “likely” to keep purchasing additional shipments...
KHQ Right Now
Pentagon to provide funds, help for troops seeking abortions
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon will provide travel funds and support for troops and their dependents who seek abortions but are based in states where they are now illegal. The Pentagon has looked at how it can continue to support medical services including abortion to servicemembers and family members since the Supreme Court overturned its own 1973 abortion-legalizing ruling in June. The new policy was announced Thursday by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Many of the Pentagon’s major military bases are located in states including Texas and Florida where anti-abortion laws are now in place.
'Risk of torture and death': Alarm over Iran protest prisoners
Iranian campaigners arrested in a crackdown over protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini are at risk of being tortured or even dying behind bars, rights groups warn. "Detainees who are often forcibly disappeared are at serious risk of torture and death.
Greek monastery manuscripts tell new story of Ottoman rule
Deep inside a medieval fortified monastery in the Mount Athos monastic community, researchers are for the first time tapping a virtually unknown treasure: thousands of Ottoman-era manuscripts that include the oldest of their kind in the world
Elon Musk plans to slash Twitter staff by 75% after acquisition: Report
"He has everything upside down, and this is his style": If true, and only after Musk's deal to buy Twitter goes through, roughly 5,500 people could face potential layoffs. Experts say taking humans out of the equation will unquestionably impact operations.
