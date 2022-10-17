ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump lays into judge who ruled Eastman voter fraud emails furthered conspiracy against US

Donald Trump has hit out at the federal judge who ruled he signed legal documents challenging the 2020 election results by claiming voter fraud despite knowing the allegations were false – and that the messages were clearly “related to and in furtherance of a conspiracy to defraud the United States”.“The emails show that President Trump knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public,” US district court judge said in a ruling on Wednesday.Mr Trump called Judge Carter’s statements “nasty, wrong, and ill-informed”.Meanwhile, asked at...
Daily Mail

US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s tribute to Confederate soldiers hilariously backfires

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene posted an image of herself intended to defend monuments to the Confederacy, but the lawmaker inadvertantly highlighted a monument paying tribute to the Union, The Daily Beastreported. The Republican firebrand posted an image of herself at the the Wilder Monument in Chickamuaga, Georgia on Truth Social, former president Donald Trump’s media platform he created after Twitter banned him. “Tonight, I stopped at the Wilder Monument in Chickamuaga, GA, which honors the soldiers of the Wilder Brigade,” she said. “I will always defend our nation’s history!” Initially, The Daily Beast reported, the post said...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Ukraine war – latest: Iranian troops ‘are in Crimea supporting Russian drone strikes’

Iranian troops are “directly engaged on the ground” in Crimea, supporting Russian drone attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure and civilian population, the White House has said.The US government confirmed that Russia employed unmanned aerial vehicles purchased from Tehran in attacks carried out against Ukrainian targets from bases on the peninsula that it annexed in 2014, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.“We assess that Iranian military personnel were on the ground in Crimea and assisted Russia in these operations,” said Mr Kirby. He said Russia has now purchased “dozens” of the Iranian-made drones and is “likely” to keep purchasing additional shipments...
KHQ Right Now

Pentagon to provide funds, help for troops seeking abortions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon will provide travel funds and support for troops and their dependents who seek abortions but are based in states where they are now illegal. The Pentagon has looked at how it can continue to support medical services including abortion to servicemembers and family members since the Supreme Court overturned its own 1973 abortion-legalizing ruling in June. The new policy was announced Thursday by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Many of the Pentagon’s major military bases are located in states including Texas and Florida where anti-abortion laws are now in place.
FLORIDA STATE
AFP

'Risk of torture and death': Alarm over Iran protest prisoners

Iranian campaigners arrested in a crackdown over protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini are at risk of being tortured or even dying behind bars, rights groups warn. "Detainees who are often forcibly disappeared are at serious risk of torture and death.

