Knoxville, TN

Man sentenced in 2021 fatal West Knox County shooting

By Octavia Johnson
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z8hC8_0icdfIL500

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to remove the name of a person whose charge has been dismissed by a court.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A Knoxville man has been sentenced following a fatal West Knox County shooting that occurred last year, according to Assistant District attorney Sean McDermott.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FsCjB_0icdfIL500
Raiquan Stapleton. Photo: Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office

Raiquan Stapleton , 26, was convicted of criminally negligent homicide and sentenced to serve four years in prison.

DA: Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s son must register as sex offender after pleading guilty to charges

He was arrested in January 2021 following a shooting on Edenbridge Way that claimed the life of 33-year-old Kevin Roberts and injured two others.

Witnesses said the suspect shot the victims after getting into an argument over Stapleton coming to the house. Stapleton fled the scene before police arrived.

Stapleton faced charges including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon .

Shooting at Alcoa Highway night club leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Stapleton’s trial for the unlawful possession of a weapon is set for Feb. 21, 2023, according to McDermott.

