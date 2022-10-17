Love Island 2022 winners Ekin-Su CülcüloÄlu and Davide Sanclimenti have announced they are moving in together, nearly three months after winning the popular reality show.The Turkish model and actor and the “Italian stallion” revealed they are taking their relationship to the next level on Thursday (20 October).The couple won the ITV show in August by a landslide after a public vote and have since kept fans up to date on their lives together on social media.Sanclimenti, 27, asked CülcüloÄlu, 28, to move in with him over a romantic meal.CülcüloÄlu took to Twitter to post a photograph of a tiramisu...

