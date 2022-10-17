Read full article on original website
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington WizardsAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Zinnia Featured in Washingtonian’s “11 Cozy Fall Patios and Drinks Gardens Around D.C.”
The area’s restaurant scene continues to attract national attention and accolades for its quality and diversity. Washingtonian Magazine features Zinnia’s restaurant and garden in its article titled “11 Cozy Fall Patios and Drinks Gardens Around D.C.“. Silver Spring’s sprawling restaurant and garden—which takes over the historic Mr....
bethesdamagazine.com
A D.C. star chef to open two restaurants in Bethesda in early 2023
On a Tuesday this past spring, chef Mike Friedman—Mikey to his friends—is in the kitchen of his Olney home. The room is spacious, ordered and pristine, with white cabinetry, white quartz countertops, and gray and white marble tile backsplashes. Multiple windows fill the space with light. Friedman stands...
Eater
Unsuspecting Places to Find Great Sushi in D.C.
D.C. is home to a stellar cast of Japanese and sushi spots. But several restaurants that aren’t typically associated with raw fish happen to have surprise side menus and hidden counters centered around sushi. Here are six unlikely destinations for terrific rolls, sashimi, temaki, and omakase menus around D.C.
spoonuniversity.com
5 Places to Eat With Your Parents in Georgetown
There is nothing college students love more than free food. So, the next time your parents take the journey to Georgetown, encourage them to treat you to one of these five delicious D.C. restaurants. It's like Georgetown's Family Weekend! (but without those school-provided boxed lunches). 1. Farmers Fishers Bakers. A...
Washingtonian.com
DC’s First Bar With No Alcohol Is Coming Soon
When Gigi Arandid was on a flight to the Dominican Republic, she did what most people do when caught 30,000 feet in the air: flipped through an airplane magazine. That’s where she first learned about Sans Bar—a cocktail spot in Austin, Texas serving exclusively zero-proof drinks. At the time, Arandid had been sober for two years and the idea resonated with her. So when Arandid, who has a background in customer service and hospitality, later had the chance to take over a space on H Street Northeast, she remembered that article and everything clicked. She would open the first alcohol-free bar and event space in DC.
popville.com
Notes from your Neighbors – Trash Can edition
Today’s Rental for the location and it’s on the third floor. This rental is located at 1423 R Street, NW near 14th. The Craigslist ad says: “$2,100 / 1br – LOGAN/DUPONT CIRCLE – Sunny 1 bedroom on 3rd floor (Logan/Dupont East) Dear PoPville, Gym. “What...
theburn.com
Exclusive: Duck Donuts headed to Loudoun County
Red alert. This is not a drill. Duck Donuts has signed a lease for its first location in Loudoun County. And the folks in South Riding are the lucky ones who will be neighbors to the new store. The Burn has learned that the uber-popular doughnut chain will be taking...
gmufourthestate.com
FALL EATS IN FAIRFAX
As fall approaches in Northern Virginia, what better to cozy into the holiday season than some festive treats to enjoy? Restaurants, coffee shops and stores in the Fairfax area are getting into the spirit this week by bringing back fall favorites to the menu and hosting fall-themed events. For those whose palettes are spooked by pumpkin spice, beware.
mocoshow.com
Coming Soon to Kensington (Restaurants, Brewery, and More)
Back in January 2021, we let you know of site plans that were being developed for Kensington Crossing, a new retail development that will be located at 10619 Connecticut Avenue (at Plyers Mill Road) in Kensington. In May 2022, Montgomery Planning staff recommended approval (with conditions) for the project. Though it may take some time until construction begins after final approval, Kensington Crossing has already signed it’s first three tenants– M&T Bank, Buffalo Wild Wings GO, and Mezeh.
Washingtonian.com
7 Luxury Home Sales in the Washington Area—and Who Bought and Sold Them
Bought by: Matthew Earley, founder and president of 38North, a cloud-security advisory company. Bragging points: An open-concept home with five bedrooms and bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, a game room with wet bar, a fitness room, and two terraces overlooking a tiered backyard. Where: Cleveland Park. Sold by: Wendy Farrow Raines, ex-wife...
mocoshow.com
10 Great Places in MoCo for Fall Foliage
We are about a month into fall and the colors around us are changing. Whether it’s the taste of a warm pumpkin-flavored latte, the cool breeze of a crisp fall morning, weekends full of football, or the yellow glow of the sun on a tall birch tree, autumn is often a contender for MoCo residents’ favorite season (however short it may be). Many locals are looking forward to combining all the best parts of fall and enjoying the foliage outdoors, so we’ve put together a small list of 10 where you can enjoy the foliage across the county:
mocoshow.com
CAVA, Which Opened its First Restaurant in Bethesda in 2011, Unveils New Logo
CAVA, the largest restaurant operator in the Mediterranean category in the U.S. restaurant industry, has opened over 200 restaurants since opening its first fast-casual spot in Bethesda in 2011. Today, the restaurant unveiled a brand new logo that will provide a “new, warm look that will grow with us as we continue to expand the CAVA table.”
Washingtonian.com
These Historical Ghost Tours Explore the DC Area’s Spooky Past
The DC area is a bubbling cauldron of haunted histories, and there’s no better time to stir them up than in the weeks before Halloween. Whether you’re a true believer or simply enjoy some imaginative storytelling, these ghost tours offer a spooky experience. According to the guides on...
Hilltop
‘Let Me See You Walk!’ 2022 Homecoming Fashion Show
The 2022 Homecoming fashion show, which takes place on Thursday, Oct. 20 in Cramton Auditorium, is once again fast approaching. Although the theme of this year’s fashion show is known to be titled “MEC Gala,” Cambridge Dantzler, the executive coordinator for this year’s Homecoming fashion show, encourages students and alumni to “expect the unexpected.”
NBC Washington
Bethesda Native Known for ‘Rock Billy Boogie' Dead at 75
Bethesda native Robert Gordon, a famed punk rock and rockabilly musician, has died at 75. Gordon started his career at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School when starring in “West Side Story.”. He toured the world with his big baritone voice and striking stage presence. He recorded with guitar legends Link...
Washingtonian.com
Rats! DC Is One of America’s Rattiest Cities
For the third year in a row, DC has maintained a top five spot on pest control company Orkin’s list of rattiest cities in America. Coming in fourth place—the same spot as last year—Washington is the second rattiest locale on the East Coast, following New York. The ranking is based on new residential and commercial rodent treatments completed between September 1, 2021 and August 31, 2022.
mocoshow.com
Trans Maryland Holds Protest “Dance Party” in Front of Rockville Restaurant
Over 60 people attended a “Queer Dance Party” in front of That’s Amore Grill at 15201 Shady Grove Rd in Rockville on Wednesday night, October 19. The event was organized by Trans Maryland and Kristin Mink, the Democratic nominee for the County Council seat in District 5. The group was protesting a fundraiser by UARE (United Against Racism in Education) titled “True Stories About Transgenderism; It can happen to one of your loved ones!” that was taking place inside of the restaurant. UARE describes itself as a group that is “dedicated to fighting against the teaching of “Critical Race Theory”.
northernvirginiamag.com
On the Market: A Leesburg Estate That Doubles as an Entertainer’s Paradise
With over 7,800 square feet and plenty of entertainment spaces, this estate will be the center of every family get-together and holiday party. If you like to make your home the center of every family get-together, then you may need to consider checking out this estate. Described as an entertainer’s paradise, 18544 Sandpiper Pl., Leesburg, definitely has the space and amenities to accommodate any gathering.
Washingtonian.com
9 of the Best Places to See Fall Foliage Around DC
As leaves turn vibrant throughout the Washington area, with peak fall foliage predicted for DC around October 24, here are some spots to enjoy the season’s beautiful scenery. Northwest DC. Botanist Ana Chuquin recommends checking out both Picnic Grove 1 in the park, to see a panorama of trees...
mocoshow.com
Former Nike Missile Site in Gaithersburg Not Deemed Historic; Buildings Likely To Be Demolished
The former Nike Missile site at 770 Muddy Branch Road was not deemed historic in an August 24th meeting by the Gaithersburg Historic District Commission (HDC), which allows for the buildings on the site to be demolished in preparation for new development. The property is located next to Muddy Branch Square, which is currently home to Giant Food, Starbucks, Subway, First Watch, and more.
