Libra season, which runs from September 23 – October 22, is a time that focuses squarely on balance (via The Beacon). Represented by the scales, the air sign of Libra is all about justice and harmony (via Allure), so this time of year often brings any issues of injustice, disquiet, or unfairness to the surface. Libra inspires all of us to take a closer look at any part of our lives that feels out of whack; if something feels out of place in your love life, professional life, home life, or personal life, it is likely to make itself known at this time so that you can do something about it.

1 DAY AGO