How A Stricter Parenting Style Can Lead To Depression In Kids
Being a parent is tough, and there is always opposing advice for how to raise your kids, often leading to controversial parenting styles. Yet, since many of us may have not grown up in the manner that was best for our emotional and mental well-being, many adults today are trying to do things differently and become better parents than we had ourselves.
Woman, 20, who was born in prison and adopted at the age of four reveals how her biological father kept an ultrasound photo for 18 years before they reunited - and says it helped her to 'piece together' her identity
A woman who was born in prison and adopted when she was four has revealed her amazement after she met her birth father at 18 and realised he had always kept and treasured a sonogram photo of her in the womb. Tiegan Boyens, 20, from York, always knew she had...
How Libra Season Will Affect You If You're A Capricorn
Libra season, which runs from September 23 – October 22, is a time that focuses squarely on balance (via The Beacon). Represented by the scales, the air sign of Libra is all about justice and harmony (via Allure), so this time of year often brings any issues of injustice, disquiet, or unfairness to the surface. Libra inspires all of us to take a closer look at any part of our lives that feels out of whack; if something feels out of place in your love life, professional life, home life, or personal life, it is likely to make itself known at this time so that you can do something about it.
TikTok Is Buzzing With Questions About Filler Migration. How Common Is It Really?
With over 30 million views, #fillermigration has been trending on TikTok lately, with users posting videos of cosmetic facial fillers that have seemingly "migrated" from their intended injection zones. This influx of content might make you wonder how common this phenomenon is, especially if you're considering some sort of cosmetic filler yourself (per Allure).
What are you writing on other people’s hearts?
Growing up I would describe the relationship with my dad as more disconnected than connected. For example, I could not understand why he wouldn’t let my brother and me go to a Cleveland Indians game with our neighbor, just because he couldn’t be flexible about Saturday chores. I quickly learned helping Dad work on the car could be a traumatic experience if I accidentally handed him the wrong wrench.
