The Arizona Cardinals broke an eight-game home losing streak that was the franchise’s longest since 1958 with a 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night.Marco Wilson and Isaiah Simmons scored touchdowns on two pick-sixes late in the first half, putting the Cardinals in control.The Saints pulled within 28-17 early in the third, but Kyler Murray found Greg Dortch for a five-yard touchdown pass to push Arizona ahead 35-17.Murray completed 20 of 29 passes for 204 yards and a touchdown, while DeAndre Hopkins, returning from a six-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy, produced 10 catches...

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 38 MINUTES AGO