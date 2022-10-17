ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

Pack the Bus benefitting Rural Relief Mobile Food Pantry planned in Kent Tuesday

By Record-Courier
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KlVUZ_0icdexyt00

Rural Relief Mobile Food Pantry and Rotary Club of Kent are holding the second-annual Pack the Bus at the United Methodist Church of Kent, 1435 E Main St., on Tuesday from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Donations of hygeine items, such as new shampoo, bodywash, deodorant, laundry and house cleaner etc. are requested for drop off at the Little Green Bus in the church's back parking lot.

Alternative ways of donating include GoFundMe and Walmart Spark Shopping list (order from the food pantry's list online and the items will be shipped).

Visit Rural Relief Mobile Food Pantry's Linktree at https://linktr.ee/RuralReliefMobileFoodPantry for links.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbc.com

Ballet Accepting Pet Blanket, Towel Donations

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Ballet is stepping up to keep our furry friends warm this winter. They are taking donations of towels and blankets at the Canton Museum of Art in the 1000 block of Market Ave N In canton and five other locations.
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Family: Indian River CO Badly Beaten in Tuesday Incident

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Stark County man and prison corrections officer remains hospitalized with serious injuries after he was attacked in the state juvenile corrections facility in Massillon. The State Highway Patrol and Department of Youth Services are investigating the Tuesday night incident. David Upshaw’s...
MASSILLON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Thrifty Propane in Medina closes suddenly, leaving customers out in the cold

Left in the cold and now thousands of dollars in the hole — that's reality for some Thrifty Propane customers after the company abruptly shut down. McDonald said the company's closure happened with no warning. A message on the Thrifty Propane website said operations ceased due to "circumstances beyond our control." There is no additional information listed about where customers who pre-paid for service can seek refunds.
MEDINA, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Akron Area

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local joints. If you're craving a tasty hot dog, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant. Customers love their Coney hot dogs, which are topped with their house-made Coney sauce. If you're feeling particularly hungry, they offer half-pound Angus beef hot dogs. Mama's also has mac & cheese Coney hot dogs; in addition to being topped with their Coney sauce, the hot dog is topped with Mama's house-made mac & cheese. They also offer Chicago-style hot dogs with all of the fixings (sliced tomato, pickle, relish, onions, sport peppers, celery salt, mustard, and a poppy-seed bun); Frito dogs with nacho cheese, their homemade chili, and of course, Fritos; and vegan hot dogs.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

AAA Tips Before and After a Car-Deer Collision

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With Stark County continuing to lead the state in the number of car-deer crashes, it might be wise to check out AAA’s advice after the accident. They say call police and stay away from the deer. Remember to use your hazard...
STARK COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Rustic Ohio mansion blends convenience and self-sufficient lifestyle

OBERLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – When you think mansion, you maybe think of arching ceilings, marble counters and pristine tiled floors. While it may be rustic in design, this luxury log cabin is selling for $14,900,000. Just outside Oberlin, Ohio, this 9,800-square-foot home displays warm wood in as many places as possible. From the bare log […]
OBERLIN, OH
scriptype.com

U. S. Postal Service drop box break-ins on the rise

Drive-thru U.S. Postal Service mail drop containers have been the target of break-ins across Cuyahoga County in recent months, including occurrences in Broadview Heights. The thefts are being committed through the use of a master postal key, or by forcible entry into mail receptacles located at area post offices. Personal checks are often the target, with perpetrators altering the check amounts and either making mobile deposits or using others to cash the checks. Victims often don’t realize they’ve become the target of a crime until viewing their bank statements.
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron officers warn about police T-shirt scam

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers are warning residents about T-shirts for sale whose proceeds appear to benefit the Akron Police Department. The t-shirts are being sold on-line with the Akron police logo, but none of the money will be donated to the department. “It appears some unknown vendor or website...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Oberlin officials plan hours-long citywide power outage on October 30

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials in Oberlin advised residents that there will be a citywide power outage scheduled for early-morning hours on Sunday, Oct. 30. According to Oberlin police, local officials, and FirstEnergy, the planned outage is expected to take place from midnight to 6 a.m. The time was selected...
OBERLIN, OH
Record-Courier

Record-Courier

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
659K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kent, OH from Kent Ravenna Record-Courier.

 http://record-courier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy