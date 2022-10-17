Pack the Bus benefitting Rural Relief Mobile Food Pantry planned in Kent Tuesday

Rural Relief Mobile Food Pantry and Rotary Club of Kent are holding the second-annual Pack the Bus at the United Methodist Church of Kent, 1435 E Main St., on Tuesday from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Donations of hygeine items, such as new shampoo, bodywash, deodorant, laundry and house cleaner etc. are requested for drop off at the Little Green Bus in the church's back parking lot.

Alternative ways of donating include GoFundMe and Walmart Spark Shopping list (order from the food pantry's list online and the items will be shipped).

Visit Rural Relief Mobile Food Pantry's Linktree at https://linktr.ee/RuralReliefMobileFoodPantry for links.