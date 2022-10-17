SAN DIEGO — San Diego college students studying agriculture are receiving a special opportunity to study sustainable farming in the United States and in Mexico. The new program was made possible thanks to a $1 million grant received by San Diego State University from the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture. The grant will partner SDSU with San Diego Mesa College and aims to make a difference in food insecurity, an issue that disproportionately impacts the Latinx community.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO