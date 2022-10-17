FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Diego's Mayor to Philadelphia's Mayor: 'How about a wager?'
SAN DIEGO — The National League Championship Series is officially underway in America's Finest City and San Diego's mayor is taking on Philadelphia's mayor with a friendly wager. Mayor Todd Gloria called out Mayor Jim Kenney on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon ahead of Game 1 of the NLCS, following...
Padres try to even NLCS series before heading to Philadelphia
Following Game 2, the two teams will head to Philadelphia where they will square off three times. If necessary they will head back to San Diego for Games 6-7.
San Diego State, Mesa College partner for sustainable food training program for Latinx students
SAN DIEGO — San Diego college students studying agriculture are receiving a special opportunity to study sustainable farming in the United States and in Mexico. The new program was made possible thanks to a $1 million grant received by San Diego State University from the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture. The grant will partner SDSU with San Diego Mesa College and aims to make a difference in food insecurity, an issue that disproportionately impacts the Latinx community.
Voices for Children honors 'CASA of the Year', Carlsbad resident, for service to youth in foster care
CASA volunteers are trained and supported by Voices for Children. This year, Tim Riley was honored for a decade of service helping youth in foster care in San Diego.
Helping Save Lives | Walk like MADD
Sheriff's Traffic Services talks about the Walk like MADD event on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 7 a.m. at San Diego City College. Visit: walklikemadd.org.
Arraignment delayed for San Diego mother accused of murdering her baby
SAN DIEGO — An arraignment for the mother accused of murdering her infant has been pushed to next week. San Diego police say on Sunday they found a 2-month-old baby girl, violently killed and arrested her mother, Christine Mendoza, 35, for the murder. Mendoza’s arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday...
Oceanside looking to open a dog beach
Oceanside is looking into opening a dog beach. It would be the 5th in San Diego County.
