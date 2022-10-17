ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 KFMB

CBS 8 News @ 11am & 12pm

CBS 8 News gets you up to speed with what is happening today. Plus get up-to-the-minute weather and discover new ways to enjoy San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
News 8 KFMB

San Diego's Mayor to Philadelphia's Mayor: 'How about a wager?'

SAN DIEGO — The National League Championship Series is officially underway in America's Finest City and San Diego's mayor is taking on Philadelphia's mayor with a friendly wager. Mayor Todd Gloria called out Mayor Jim Kenney on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon ahead of Game 1 of the NLCS, following...
SAN DIEGO, CA
News 8 KFMB

San Diego State, Mesa College partner for sustainable food training program for Latinx students

SAN DIEGO — San Diego college students studying agriculture are receiving a special opportunity to study sustainable farming in the United States and in Mexico. The new program was made possible thanks to a $1 million grant received by San Diego State University from the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture. The grant will partner SDSU with San Diego Mesa College and aims to make a difference in food insecurity, an issue that disproportionately impacts the Latinx community.
SAN DIEGO, CA
News 8 KFMB

Helping Save Lives | Walk like MADD

Sheriff's Traffic Services talks about the Walk like MADD event on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 7 a.m. at San Diego City College. Visit: walklikemadd.org.
SAN DIEGO, CA
News 8 KFMB

Arraignment delayed for San Diego mother accused of murdering her baby

SAN DIEGO — An arraignment for the mother accused of murdering her infant has been pushed to next week. San Diego police say on Sunday they found a 2-month-old baby girl, violently killed and arrested her mother, Christine Mendoza, 35, for the murder. Mendoza’s arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy