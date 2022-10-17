Famed chef Gavin Kaysen returns to San Diego for Callie dinner with longtime mentee Travis Swikard

For nearly half of his life, Callie restaurant chef-owner Travis Swikard has been grateful for the mentorship and friendship of famed chef and former San Diegan Gavin Kaysen. Now he's able to say thank you in a culinary way, by hosting a dinner for Kaysen during his book tour visit here next month.

Kaysen and Swikard are collaborating on a five-course, $120 "Flavors of the Sun" dinner menu that will be served from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 10 at Callie in East Village. The dinner will feature four dishes from Kaysen's new cookbook, "At Home," and Swikard will prepare the canape course. Diners will receive an autographed copy of Kaysen's book with their meal.

Kaysen said he hasn't cooked with Swikard for nearly a decade so he's excited to reconnect with his close friend.

Kaysen was just 24 years old when he became a national sensation at the former El Bizcocho restaurant at the Rancho Bernardo Inn in San Diego. In 2007, he was named one of Food & Wine magazine's top 10 "Best New Chefs," he competed for the U.S. in the international Bocuse d'Or cooking competition in France, and he was recruited by Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud to New York City. There, Kaysen ran Cafe Boulud and, later, served as director of culinary operations for all of Boulud's Manhattan restaurants. In 2014, Kaysen returned to his hometown of Minneapolis to open Spoon & Stable, the first of several restaurants and a catering company he now runs there. Kaysen has won multiple awards over the years, including the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Midwest in 2018.

Chef Travis Swikard at his East Village restaurant, Callie. (Sam Hodgson/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Swikard, who grew up in Santee with his own culinary dreams, was 21 when he met Kaysen at a local food event and asked if he could work for free in the El Bizcocho kitchen. Following in his mentor's footsteps, Swikard attended the same culinary school that Kaysen attended in Vermont. And when Swikard graduated, Kaysen helped him line up work with star chefs in Europe. Then in 2008, Kaysen recruited Swikard to work for him at Boulud Sud. Swikard rose through the ranks and eventually took over the Boulud culinary operations position after Kaysen left for Minnesota. Swikard moved home to San Diego in 2019 to open his first restaurant, but the pandemic delayed his plans. He opened Callie with partners David Cohn and Deborah Scott in June 2021.

"Gav more than anything has been there for me when I've needed him the most," Swikard said of Kaysen. "Whether it was contemplating my next move and internship in culinary school or more recently calling me on a whim when I was going through a rough patch of the Callie opening year. He has been my mentor, my boss, my friend and now more like family. I consider him my brother. His finesse in the kitchen is clear in his food, but I've always seen his greatest attribute is being a great leader — building incredible teams around him to conquer his vision.

"From giving a 21-year-old punk a chance to stage at El Bizcocho, to sending me off to England to work for his good friend Phil Thompson, and ultimately bringing me to New York City to start my 10-year voyage of cooking with 'papa DB,' Gavin has helped me lay the framework for my entire career," Swikard said. "He even inspired me by moving home to be closer to family and proving that an NYC chef could be successful and fulfilled in his hometown. As a father, he has shown me that no matter what, making decisions for the betterment of your family are the most rewarding both personally and professionally."

Kaysen's new self-published cookbook, "At Home," features 112 recipes that he developed while teaching nearly 40 online cooking classes from his home during the pandemic. Some of those dishes, including braised lamb shank and Swedish pancakes with stone fruit and ice cream, will be served at Callie on Nov. 10.

San Diego is the last stop on Kaysen's book tour, which kicks off Nov. 1 in New York. In several cities, he'll sign copies of his cookbook at Williams Sonoma stores, and in some, he'll be cooking with close chef friends like Swikard, as well as with Boulud on Nov. 2 in New York and Aaron Bludorn, a fellow Boulud alumnus, on Nov. 8 in Houston.

Kaysen said he enjoys any opportunity to return to San Diego for collaboration dinners, because "San Diego is where it all started for me."

"I'm looking forward to getting back in the kitchen with Travis and seeing the guests in San Diego, who have always remembered me when I've stayed in San Diego."

This will be the second of three "Flavors of the Sun" dinners Swikard is hosting with fellow chefs. The first dinner on Sept. 30 with Spanish-born chef Perfecte Rocher sold out within two hours. Reservations for the Nov. 10 dinner open at noon Wednesday, Oct. 19. Visit calliesd.com/events .

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .