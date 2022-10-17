ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Famed chef Gavin Kaysen returns to San Diego for Callie dinner with longtime mentee Travis Swikard

By Pam Kragen
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

For nearly half of his life, Callie restaurant chef-owner Travis Swikard has been grateful for the mentorship and friendship of famed chef and former San Diegan Gavin Kaysen. Now he's able to say thank you in a culinary way, by hosting a dinner for Kaysen during his book tour visit here next month.

Kaysen and Swikard are collaborating on a five-course, $120 "Flavors of the Sun" dinner menu that will be served from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 10 at Callie in East Village. The dinner will feature four dishes from Kaysen's new cookbook, "At Home," and Swikard will prepare the canape course. Diners will receive an autographed copy of Kaysen's book with their meal.

Kaysen said he hasn't cooked with Swikard for nearly a decade so he's excited to reconnect with his close friend.

Kaysen was just 24 years old when he became a national sensation at the former El Bizcocho restaurant at the Rancho Bernardo Inn in San Diego. In 2007, he was named one of Food & Wine magazine's top 10 "Best New Chefs," he competed for the U.S. in the international Bocuse d'Or cooking competition in France, and he was recruited by Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud to New York City. There, Kaysen ran Cafe Boulud and, later, served as director of culinary operations for all of Boulud's Manhattan restaurants. In 2014, Kaysen returned to his hometown of Minneapolis to open Spoon & Stable, the first of several restaurants and a catering company he now runs there. Kaysen has won multiple awards over the years, including the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Midwest in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20O33K_0icdetRz00
Chef Travis Swikard at his East Village restaurant, Callie. (Sam Hodgson/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Swikard, who grew up in Santee with his own culinary dreams, was 21 when he met Kaysen at a local food event and asked if he could work for free in the El Bizcocho kitchen. Following in his mentor's footsteps, Swikard attended the same culinary school that Kaysen attended in Vermont. And when Swikard graduated, Kaysen helped him line up work with star chefs in Europe. Then in 2008, Kaysen recruited Swikard to work for him at Boulud Sud. Swikard rose through the ranks and eventually took over the Boulud culinary operations position after Kaysen left for Minnesota. Swikard moved home to San Diego in 2019 to open his first restaurant, but the pandemic delayed his plans. He opened Callie with partners David Cohn and Deborah Scott in June 2021.

"Gav more than anything has been there for me when I've needed him the most," Swikard said of Kaysen. "Whether it was contemplating my next move and internship in culinary school or more recently calling me on a whim when I was going through a rough patch of the Callie opening year. He has been my mentor, my boss, my friend and now more like family. I consider him my brother. His finesse in the kitchen is clear in his food, but I've always seen his greatest attribute is being a great leader — building incredible teams around him to conquer his vision.

"From giving a 21-year-old punk a chance to stage at El Bizcocho, to sending me off to England to work for his good friend Phil Thompson, and ultimately bringing me to New York City to start my 10-year voyage of cooking with 'papa DB,' Gavin has helped me lay the framework for my entire career," Swikard said. "He even inspired me by moving home to be closer to family and proving that an NYC chef could be successful and fulfilled in his hometown. As a father, he has shown me that no matter what, making decisions for the betterment of your family are the most rewarding both personally and professionally."

Kaysen's new self-published cookbook, "At Home," features 112 recipes that he developed while teaching nearly 40 online cooking classes from his home during the pandemic. Some of those dishes, including braised lamb shank and Swedish pancakes with stone fruit and ice cream, will be served at Callie on Nov. 10.

San Diego is the last stop on Kaysen's book tour, which kicks off Nov. 1 in New York. In several cities, he'll sign copies of his cookbook at Williams Sonoma stores, and in some, he'll be cooking with close chef friends like Swikard, as well as with Boulud on Nov. 2 in New York and Aaron Bludorn, a fellow Boulud alumnus, on Nov. 8 in Houston.

Kaysen said he enjoys any opportunity to return to San Diego for collaboration dinners, because "San Diego is where it all started for me."

"I'm looking forward to getting back in the kitchen with Travis and seeing the guests in San Diego, who have always remembered me when I've stayed in San Diego."

This will be the second of three "Flavors of the Sun" dinners Swikard is hosting with fellow chefs. The first dinner on Sept. 30 with Spanish-born chef Perfecte Rocher sold out within two hours. Reservations for the Nov. 10 dinner open at noon Wednesday, Oct. 19. Visit calliesd.com/events .

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Diego Business Journal

Mr. A’s – a San Diego Classic – Gets an Update

Mr. A’s, a classic Bankers Hill restaurant since 1965, has a new owner – and a new look. Named after its founder, John Alessio, the former general manager of Mr. A’s, Ryan Thorsen, bought the restaurant earlier this year and completely redid the 11,700-square-foot interior with its wrap-around outdoor patio in a $2 million renovation – the first for the restaurant since it was last remodeled in 2000.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dinh Lee

Classic, Quality Ramen in San Diego - Tajima Ramen

Tajima Ramen and Izakaya Bar is a popular Japanese ramen restaurant with several locations spread across San Diego, namely Convoy, Mercury, Hillcrest, North Park, East Village, and College Heights. The location I visited was in the heart of Convoy, San Diego, the home of many delicious Asian restaurants, boba shops, and Asian dessert places. Tajima Ramen first opened in 2001 and has grown steadily to become one of San Diego's top Japanese restaurants today. Their dishes aim to honor the purity of traditional Japanese taste and style. They also pride themselves on having a wide selection of dishes to choose from as well as some that are more innovative and unique. Their dishes are quite affordable as well and their daily tapas-style (small plates) menu changes every season to give you something fresh to try every time you visit.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Charlie’s Family Restaurant: “a wetter omelet is a better omelet.”

He’s waiting as we come in: my window-cleaner friend Tim. His motto is “Your Panes Are My Pleasure.” Cheeriest chappie I know. He gets around, and he’s always steering me to the places near where he cleans windows, places like this one. But it’s more than that: “This is where I come after I do my local contracts,” he says.
ESCONDIDO, CA
CBS Philly

Philly native serving up authentic cheesesteaks in San Diego

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Good food spots are a staple for Philadelphians, especially when it comes to a cheesesteak. We've found the perfect spot to get a taste of Philly if you're on the West Coast. We're talking about the Philadelphia Sandwich Company in San Diego. Owner Joe Crescenzo is serving up authentic Philly cheesesteaks, giving Philly sports fans a taste of home while on the road. While Padres fans also love a good cheesesteak, the Phillies gear covering the walls shows his heart is with the Fightins. "I love California, but Philadelphia will always be my home," Crescenzo said. He says San Diego is a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dinh Lee

Food Network Champion Chef Restaurant in San Diego - Sugar and Scribe

Sugar and Scribe is an award winning bakery and restaurant featuring breakfast and lunch from the Food Network Champion, Maeve Rochford, who is their executive chef. Sugar and Scribe is a cute little spot in one of the small plazas of La Jolla with a decent amount of parking. I have personally never had any trouble getting parking here, but during busy times, it might be more of a challenge as parking can be difficult outside of the plaza.
SAN DIEGO, CA
News 8 KFMB

CBS 8 News @ 11am & 12pm

CBS 8 News gets you up to speed with what is happening today. Plus get up-to-the-minute weather and discover new ways to enjoy San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
topshelfmusicmag.com

Charlotte Sands throws a tantrum in San Diego

You may have heard of Charlotte Sands… she’s opened for emo legends My Chemical Romance, The Maine and YUNGBLUD, and has also collaborated on songs with The Maine, UnderOath and Sleeping with Sirens. If you haven’t, I highly suggest you catch up. Charlotte brought her first headlining tour — Love and Other Lies — to the San Diego House of Blues’ Voodoo Room on Saturday, October 1st, 2022… and, that was only the beginning.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ljhitide.net

Rare Megamouth Shark Off the Coast in San Diego

On September 16, 2022, two rare Megamouth sharks were spotted by a group of friends on a small fishing trip 30 miles off the coast of San Diego. The men who saw the sharks, Val Costescu, David Stabile, and Andrew Chang, were so astonished by what they saw that the three decided to take a short video on their phones of the two sharks swimming unfathomably close to their boat that they could almost touch them.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Mama’s Kitchen Thanksgiving Pies Now Available for Order Online

The holidays will be here before we know it and with the giving season comes local nonprofit Mama’s Kitchen’s 18th Annual Mama’s Pies Thanksgiving Bake Sale. The fundraiser helps raise funds needed for the nonprofit to continue to provide nutritional support to San Diego residents at risk of malnutrition due to HIV, cancer, congestive heart failure, type 2 diabetes, and chronic kidney disease.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Top 5 events for this coming weekend in San Diego!

The weekend is just around the corner, so new things are happening in San Diego within the next few days. Here are five things taking place near you this weekend!. 1. Pure Project Fall Fest (Balboa Park) Fall is upon us and it is time to enjoy Balboa Park in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Ex-owner of Rundown San Ysidro Property Fined by City

The former owner of a dilapidated San Ysidro property that city officials say exposed tenants to hazardous, unsafe conditions will pay a fine of more than $165,000, the San Diego City Attorney’s Office said Wednesday. All tenants at 319-323 San Ysidro Boulevard have since been relocated, the City Attorney’s...
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

The Moonlight Amphitheatre Announces New Holiday Event!

VISTA, CA (October 20, 2022) – The City of Vista’s Moonlight Amphitheatre announces that it will produce a new event for the holiday season. “Jingle Terrace Live” will feature nine nights of holiday light shows, concerts and movie nights. Except for the two concert nights, admission is free. “Jingle Terrace Live” will replace “Jingle Terrace Park,” a holiday drive-thru event held in 2020 and 2021 in Brengle Terrace Park. That event provided holiday entertainment during the pandemic. “Jingle Terrace Live” will bring all the lighting and display elements from “Jingle Terrace Park” into the Moonlight Amphitheatre. The Moonlight’s technical team is designing a magical light show which will illuminate the amphitheatre in holiday splendor. Visitors will be able to walk through light installations and enjoy numerous displays activated throughout the amphitheater.
VISTA, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
62K+
Followers
100K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy