Alaska State

The Associated Press

Alaska reality star injured while cleaning up storm damage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A reality television star and Iditarod musher was injured this week while helping clean up storm damage along Alaska’s western coast. Jessie Holmes, who since 2015 has starred in “Life Below Zero,” a show about life in rural Alaska produced by National Geographic TV, was injured by falling debris in a building in the community of Golovin on Wednesday, the Anchorage Daily News reported. He was flown for treatment to Nome and then sent on to an Anchorage hospital. Holmes was treated and released, Providence Alaska Medical Center spokesperson Mikal Canfield said in an email Friday to The Associated Press. Holmes lives in the remote Brushkana area of Alaska, located off the Denali Highway, about 150 miles (241.40 kilometers) northeast of Anchorage.
GOLOVIN, AK
The Independent

Why did one billion Alaskan snow crabs mysteriously disappear?

Officials in Alaska have cancelled this year’s snow crab fishing season in the Bering Sea, citing extremely low population levels.The move is a blow to the state’s crab industry, a major part of Alaska’s economy and a global source of seafood, and comes after a massive and unexplained crash in the crab population.State officials told CBS News that about one billion crabs have disappeared from the frigid northern waters of the Bering Sea in the past two years. It’s a sudden, drastic and somewhat mysterious drop in population — but one that might also be related to the climate...
ALASKA STATE
Gizmodo

The 'Deadliest Catch' Disappears: Alaska's Snow Crabs Have Vanished

Snow crab fishing season in Alaska’s Bering Sea has been canceled for the first time in history. Bristol Bay’s red king crab fishery will also be closed, for the second year in a row. Both decisions follow shellfish surveys that revealed startling population collapses. Between 2019 and 2021,...
ALASKA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Sunken boats prompt massive removal on Lake Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE — Sunken boats in Lake Tahoe have prompted a massive removal plan.Sue Daniels showed CBS13 drone operator exactly where to fly above one of several sunken boats in Lake Tahoe."This is somebody's personal property. It's sad that they lost it, but they are responsible for it. I believe you know if you bring a boat into the water, you should be required to take it out," said Daniels.She knows of at least three boats that sank during windy weather recently. But, unfortunately, they're right where she swims with friends. "You know there are so many different pieces of...
The Independent

Alaska hunter fatally shoots brown bear after attack left boy, 9, with ‘serious injuries’

One child was taken to hospital with “serious injuries” after a brown bear launched an attack against the juvenile and an adult male, Alaska troopers said.The nine-year-old boy and 41-year-old-man were hunting in a game refuge area north of Anchorage when they were attacked by a lone bear on Tuesday, according to a statement issued by Alaska State Troopers.The brown bear was believed to have attacked the boy, causing the adult to shoot and kill the bear at the scene, the statement said.Both troopers and emergency medical services immediately respond to the scene upon receiving a call of a...
ANCHORAGE, AK
vinlove.net

Climbing to the top of the tree to harvest ‘black gold’, farmers pocket thousands of dollars

During the season, about 300 households in Hiep Hoa, Bac Giang can earn thousands of dollars thanks to the old trees in the garden. That is a true story in Hoang Van commune (Hiep Hoa, Bac Giang).In Van Xuyen village, there are more than 300 households, every house has at least one ancient black oak tree in the garden. In the season, each tree can be harvested from several tens of kilograms to tens of kilograms of fruit.
Daily Mail

'Graveyards' filled with millions of oranges that have been marked from endless rain and hail pop up across Australia's east coast - as farmers say they're forced to dump the 'unattractive' fruit in paddocks

Farmers across the country have been forced to dump truckloads of healthy oranges, creating 'graveyards' of wasted fruit, all because consumers don't want blemished produce. Constant wet weather and hail caused by La Niña has wreaked havoc for fruitgrowers, producing orange skins that are 'bubbly' and pock-marked. Farmers say...
Business Insider

Thousands of cruise ship passengers are being forced to spend extra days at sea after 3 Florida ports closed due to Hurricane Ian

Florida-based cruise ships are extending their trips after Hurricane Ian forced three ports to close. The cruise ships are spending more time at sea visiting extra destinations. Around five ships and 20,000 passengers are affected, per The Points Guy. Florida-based cruise ships are extending their schedules after Hurricane Ian forced...
FLORIDA STATE
IFLScience

New Lakes Are Springing Up In Alaska, Bubbling With A Nasty Suprise

Newly formed lakes created by thawing ice in Alaska are teeming with methane-belching bacteria, as shown by a recent expedition by NASA scientists. Since methane is a potent greenhouse gas, the creation of these bubbling lakes is further fuelling the climate crisis and leaving the local environment in disarray,. They’re...
ALASKA STATE

