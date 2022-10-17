Read full article on original website
Yellowstone Season 5: Will Beth Dutton Die?
From staring down an unidentified urn to Caroline Warner’s unrelenting wrath, is Yellowstone Season 5 setting up Beth Dutton‘s death? Or will she truly outlive everything she loves?. The Dutton daughter told us as much multiple times throughout Yellowstone‘s first four seasons. And thanks to the indominable performance...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Shares Rare Post, Promises More Updates
Yellowstone star Luke Grimes may not be too active on social media, but he’s promising to make a change about it going forward. Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton on the Paramount Network show, popped up on his own Instagram account on Thursday. As you can tell, he put up a photo of himself sitting near a fire. It looks like he has his mobile home in the background too. While he promises to keep fans updated with posts, it appears that he’ll skip the selfie phenomenon. Anyway, take a look at what he shared with the world.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere Will Debut in AMC Theaters
Want to watch the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere two weeks early? MTV Entertainment and 101 Studios are making it happen for fans alongside AMC. Thanks to this partnership, fans will be able to not only experience the Duttons on the big screen, but see Season 5’s premiere before October’s end. AMC is screening the Yellowstone premiere in more than 100 theatres across the U.S. on Saturday, October 29.
‘The Conners’ Adds William H. Macy for Season 5 Guest Role
For those of you who are fans of the ABC sitcom The Conners, you can look for William H. Macy to have a guest role on there. A report indicates that Macy will star as Smitty, who is one of Dan Conner’s best friends from high school. He will be visiting Lanford in the episode. One thing that fans of Shameless can also look for is Macy sharing screen time with Emma Kenney. She also appeared on Shameless as a daughter. There is no confirmed date for this episode to air on TV.
