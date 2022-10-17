ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

What makes Warriors' 2021-22 championship rings so unique

At first glance, coach Steve Kerr was stunned by the size of the Warriors' 2021-22 NBA championship rings. "The one thing I noticed is they're handing out medallions now," coach Steve Kerr joked after Golden State's 123-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. "They're not rings. They're medallions. I don't know how anybody can put that on their finger."
NBC Sports

Harrell's reason for signing with Sixers over Celtics is telling

Montrezl Harrell seemed like a good fit for the Boston Celtics on paper this offseason. With Robert Williams set to undergo knee surgery, the Celtics needed frontcourt depth behind the 36-year-old Al Horford, and Harrell represented a proven veteran option with career averages of 12.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game over seven NBA seasons.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Steph completely loses AD with incredible shot fake

Steph Curry pulled out all the tricks in his bag Tuesday night. Facing off against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season opener, Curry started downhill after Lakers' guard Patrick Beverly was caught on a Kevon Looney screen. With a full head of steam heading to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Draymond arrives 'looking like money' in vibrant green suit

Draymond Green arrived at Chase Center in style. The Warriors' star forward showed off a flashy green suit, an outfit fit for someone of Green's stature. "Let's go! Looking like money, you what I'm talking about?" Green said as he buttoned up his jacket. When asked if he was ready for the Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers, Green was.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Celtics players mourn death of NBA official Tony Brown

NBA referee Tony Brown has passed away after a bout with pancreatic cancer. He was 55 years old. The NBA announced the news Thursday with a statement from commissioner Adam Silver. “Tony Brown was one of the most accomplished referees in the NBA and an inspiration to his colleagues,” Silver...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Knicks fall short in OT thriller in Memphis

RJ Barrett could not buy a bucket. Still, the New York Knicks came within one loose ball away from wielding the upset ax on the Memphis Grizzlies, the second-best team in the Western Conference last season. Tyus Jones hit a clutch triple off a loose ball scramble with 47.8 seconds...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

WATCH: Marcus Smart, Joel Embiid scuffle in season opener

There's no love lost between Marcus Smart and Joel Embiid. Their rivalry was renewed during Tuesday night's Boston Celtics-Philadelphia 76ers season opener at TD Garden. Early in the third quarter, Smart took exception to Embiid holding his arm on a rebound attempt. Smart, clearly in pain, grabbed Embiid's leg and caused the Sixers big man to slip, leading to a minor scuffle. C's star Jaylen Brown quickly entered the fracas and had words for Embiid before the two sides were separated.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Rozier scores 24 as Hornets rout youthful Spurs, 129-102

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Terry Rozier had 24 points and six others scored in double figures as the Charlotte Hornets routed the San Antonio Spurs 129-102 on Wednesday night. The Spurs opened their 50th season in San Antonio inauspiciously, losing a season opener for only the third time under Gregg Popovich. This year’s squad bears no resemblance to the veteran-led teams that won five NBA championships and appeared in a league-record 22 straight postseasons under Popovich. Averaging 23.4 years, this is the youngest roster in Popovich’s 27 seasons as San Antonio coach.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBC Sports

Classic Klay moment, JP meme highlight Warriors' ring ceremony

Klay Thompson is known for hitting timely shots as a key cog in Golden State's championship runs. However, before he received his fourth NBA championship ring, the Warriors star shot his shot a little too early. After speaking to the fans at Chase Center about how he and Kevon Looney...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Warriors breeze past Lakers to open season

SAN FRANCISCO -- Tuesday night at Chase Center began with every single fan on their feet, enjoying every single second of yet another Warriors championship ring night. It ended how many expected, with a 123-109 blowout win for the reigning champions over the Los Angeles Lakers. The first half was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Lacob explains why Draymond wasn't suspended for punching JP

Draymond Green will start for the Warriors in their season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center, and that's because he wasn't suspended for punching Jordan Poole during practice on Oct. 5. Warriors CEO Joe Lacob joined "Warriors Live" on NBC Sports Bay Area shortly...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

What we learned about Wizards' rotation in first win

Head coach Wes Unseld Jr. held out as long as he possibly could, all preseason long deflecting questions about what his starting lineup and rotation would be to open the year. That made Wednesday night the big reveal, as he had no choice but to put it all on display in their first regular season game.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Chuck gives extremely bold Warriors prediction if youth thrives

Ahead of the Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Tuesday, Charles Barkley had high praise for Golden State's youngsters. Speaking to fellow "NBA on TNT" co-hosts Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, and Kenny Smith, Barkley shared his expectations for the young players, especially Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Jevon Carter starting for Bucks on Thursday

Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jevon Carter is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Carter will get the start on Thursday in Milwaukee's season opener against the 76ers. He will be joined in the first five by Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Brook Lopez. Our models expect Carter to play 15.1 minutes on Thursday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

LaMelo Ball (ankle) ruled out again for Hornets

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Ball is expected to miss the beginning of the season, but it's unclear how long that will be. Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 24 points in Wednesday's season opener while adding 6 boards, 6 assists, and 4 triples. He should continue to operate as the primary point guard while Ball is out. Dennis Smith Jr. also played well with 12 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks, and 2 triples in 21 minutes.
