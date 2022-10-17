Read full article on original website
Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement PartyZack LoveMount Holly, NC
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North CarolinaTravel MavenConcord, NC
Oldest Dairy Queen In North Carolina is Now For SaleTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Security Bot 'Parker' Patrolling Downtown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
PJ Walker's passing day versus the Rams looks even worse in hindsightEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Related
Here's What Ben Simmons Said After The Nets Lost To The Pelicans
Ben Simmons met with the media after the Brooklyn Nets lost to the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBC Sports
What makes Warriors' 2021-22 championship rings so unique
At first glance, coach Steve Kerr was stunned by the size of the Warriors' 2021-22 NBA championship rings. "The one thing I noticed is they're handing out medallions now," coach Steve Kerr joked after Golden State's 123-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. "They're not rings. They're medallions. I don't know how anybody can put that on their finger."
NBC Sports
Harrell's reason for signing with Sixers over Celtics is telling
Montrezl Harrell seemed like a good fit for the Boston Celtics on paper this offseason. With Robert Williams set to undergo knee surgery, the Celtics needed frontcourt depth behind the 36-year-old Al Horford, and Harrell represented a proven veteran option with career averages of 12.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game over seven NBA seasons.
NBC Sports
Steph completely loses AD with incredible shot fake
Steph Curry pulled out all the tricks in his bag Tuesday night. Facing off against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season opener, Curry started downhill after Lakers' guard Patrick Beverly was caught on a Kevon Looney screen. With a full head of steam heading to the...
NBC Sports
Draymond arrives 'looking like money' in vibrant green suit
Draymond Green arrived at Chase Center in style. The Warriors' star forward showed off a flashy green suit, an outfit fit for someone of Green's stature. "Let's go! Looking like money, you what I'm talking about?" Green said as he buttoned up his jacket. When asked if he was ready for the Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers, Green was.
NBC Sports
Don’t expect Draymond Green trade, Curry says end of Warriors era when they can’t win
Even as the Golden State Warriors collected their rings and raised a banner to open this NBA season, there has been a “is this the last dance” vibe hanging over the team. There already were questions about if the Warriors could afford to keep this roster together and if Draymond Green would be the odd man out before Green threw a right cross at Jordan Poole.
4x NBA All-Star Officially Waived
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons officially waived four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
NBC Sports
Celtics players mourn death of NBA official Tony Brown
NBA referee Tony Brown has passed away after a bout with pancreatic cancer. He was 55 years old. The NBA announced the news Thursday with a statement from commissioner Adam Silver. “Tony Brown was one of the most accomplished referees in the NBA and an inspiration to his colleagues,” Silver...
Yardbarker
Knicks fall short in OT thriller in Memphis
RJ Barrett could not buy a bucket. Still, the New York Knicks came within one loose ball away from wielding the upset ax on the Memphis Grizzlies, the second-best team in the Western Conference last season. Tyus Jones hit a clutch triple off a loose ball scramble with 47.8 seconds...
NBC Sports
WATCH: Marcus Smart, Joel Embiid scuffle in season opener
There's no love lost between Marcus Smart and Joel Embiid. Their rivalry was renewed during Tuesday night's Boston Celtics-Philadelphia 76ers season opener at TD Garden. Early in the third quarter, Smart took exception to Embiid holding his arm on a rebound attempt. Smart, clearly in pain, grabbed Embiid's leg and caused the Sixers big man to slip, leading to a minor scuffle. C's star Jaylen Brown quickly entered the fracas and had words for Embiid before the two sides were separated.
Should The Miami Heat Have Kept Goran Dragic Instead Of Trading For Kyle Lowry?
Dragic shined in the Chicago Bulls victory while Lowry struggled in season opener
Rozier scores 24 as Hornets rout youthful Spurs, 129-102
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Terry Rozier had 24 points and six others scored in double figures as the Charlotte Hornets routed the San Antonio Spurs 129-102 on Wednesday night. The Spurs opened their 50th season in San Antonio inauspiciously, losing a season opener for only the third time under Gregg Popovich. This year’s squad bears no resemblance to the veteran-led teams that won five NBA championships and appeared in a league-record 22 straight postseasons under Popovich. Averaging 23.4 years, this is the youngest roster in Popovich’s 27 seasons as San Antonio coach.
NBC Sports
Classic Klay moment, JP meme highlight Warriors' ring ceremony
Klay Thompson is known for hitting timely shots as a key cog in Golden State's championship runs. However, before he received his fourth NBA championship ring, the Warriors star shot his shot a little too early. After speaking to the fans at Chase Center about how he and Kevon Looney...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Warriors breeze past Lakers to open season
SAN FRANCISCO -- Tuesday night at Chase Center began with every single fan on their feet, enjoying every single second of yet another Warriors championship ring night. It ended how many expected, with a 123-109 blowout win for the reigning champions over the Los Angeles Lakers. The first half was...
NBC Sports
Lacob explains why Draymond wasn't suspended for punching JP
Draymond Green will start for the Warriors in their season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center, and that's because he wasn't suspended for punching Jordan Poole during practice on Oct. 5. Warriors CEO Joe Lacob joined "Warriors Live" on NBC Sports Bay Area shortly...
NBC Sports
What we learned about Wizards' rotation in first win
Head coach Wes Unseld Jr. held out as long as he possibly could, all preseason long deflecting questions about what his starting lineup and rotation would be to open the year. That made Wednesday night the big reveal, as he had no choice but to put it all on display in their first regular season game.
NBC Sports
Chuck gives extremely bold Warriors prediction if youth thrives
Ahead of the Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Tuesday, Charles Barkley had high praise for Golden State's youngsters. Speaking to fellow "NBA on TNT" co-hosts Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, and Kenny Smith, Barkley shared his expectations for the young players, especially Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman.
Bucks ready for season and home opener at Fiserv Forum
The early part of the season for the Bucks? It's all a chemistry lesson. No Khris Middleton. No Joe Ingles. And no Pat Connaughton. But they have to figure it out quickly.
numberfire.com
Jevon Carter starting for Bucks on Thursday
Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jevon Carter is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Carter will get the start on Thursday in Milwaukee's season opener against the 76ers. He will be joined in the first five by Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Brook Lopez. Our models expect Carter to play 15.1 minutes on Thursday.
numberfire.com
LaMelo Ball (ankle) ruled out again for Hornets
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Ball is expected to miss the beginning of the season, but it's unclear how long that will be. Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 24 points in Wednesday's season opener while adding 6 boards, 6 assists, and 4 triples. He should continue to operate as the primary point guard while Ball is out. Dennis Smith Jr. also played well with 12 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks, and 2 triples in 21 minutes.
