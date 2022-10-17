Read full article on original website
Former Seahawk Michael Robinson warns there may be a 'MUTINY' in the Broncos locker room because of 'robot' Russell Wilson lacking passion: 'If you're a teammate you're like be human!'
With more and more pressure on the struggling Denver Broncos to perform, a former teammate of Denver QB Russell Wilson says the locker room could soon turn on its head. Former Seattle Seahawks fullback Michael Robinson spoke on NFL Network about the issues that could be going on in Denver's dressing room.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Patriots owner Robert Kraft have heated exchange at NFL owners meeting, per report
This week, NFL owners are meeting in New York to discuss different matters of importance in regards to the league. One item on the agenda concerned commissioner Roger Goodell's contract, as NFL owners voted Tuesday to permit their compensation committee to open contract negotiations with the longtime commish, per ESPN. However, this matter turned into a heated debate.
Eagles, Seahawks having cake and eating it too: Both teams sit in first while owning a 2023 top-10 draft pick
The offseason is a wondrous time in all professional sports, where optimism springs eternal and each team can paint a mental picture to project that if certain things go right, it could make a run into the playoffs. That may ring more true for the NFL than any other North American professional sports league. Since 1990 (32 straight seasons), at least four teams have qualified for the playoffs in every season that were not in the postseason the year before.
Jets' Braxton Berrios: Picks up injury
Berrios was a limited participant in the Jets' practice Wednesday due to a back injury, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Berrios is tending to the injury following Sunday's win over the Packers. While the All-Pro kick returner has played more than 30 percent of the Jets' offensive snaps just once this season, he's coming off back-to-back games with rushing touchdowns. Berrios will have two more practices to increase his activity before Sunday's contest against Denver.
Cardinals' Eno Benjamin: Remains limited on practice report
Arizona listed Benjamin (foot) as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice report, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Benjamin's reps are being capped to begin Week 7 prep after he played 87 percent of the Cardinals' offensive snaps while handling 18 touches (15 carries, three receptions) last week in a loss to the Seahawks. Though Benjamin is not yet in the clear for Thursday's game against the Saints, the Cardinals haven't provided an indication that his foot injury is a serious threat to his availability. Meanwhile, James Conner (ribs) and Darrel Williams (knee) remained non-participants at practice Tuesday and look to be trending toward missing a second straight game, setting Benjamin up for another turn as Arizona's lead back if he can overcome his own foot concern.
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Out at least one month
Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that Brown (foot) will be sidelined at least one month, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports. Brown's expected multi-week absence was confirmed after he received a second opinion on the left foot injury that forced him out in the second half of the Cardinals' Week 6 loss at Seattle. While the nature of the issue isn't known, Brown seems a likely candidate to be placed on injured reserve considering the timeline. In Brown's absence, the recently activated DeAndre Hopkins will resume leading Arizona's passing game, with Rondale Moore, A.J. Green, newcomer Robbie Anderson and Greg Dortch also candidates for targets at wide receiver.
Saints' Andrus Peat: Won't play Thursday
Peat (pectoral) will be inactive Thursday against the Cardinals, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports. Peat suffered a pectoral strain in the Saints' Week 6 loss to the Bengals and has not healed enough to suit up for the contest. In his absence, Calvin Throckmorton (hip) or Landon Young could step into his starting left-guard role.
Cardinals' James Conner: Spectates for another practice
Conner (ribs) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice report, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Conner hasn't logged any recorded or estimated practice activity since injuring his ribs in the first half of a Week 5 loss to the Eagles. The running back will have one more chance to get back on the practice field prior to Thursday's game against the Saints, but at this point, Conner looks to be trending toward missing a second straight contest. Eno Benjamin (foot) would be in line for another turn as Arizona's lead back.
Lawrence Cager: Joining the Giants' practice squad
The Giants signed Cager to their practice squad Tuesday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports. Cager is slated to join the other New York team, after he was let go by the Jets on Saturday. In his only action in 2022, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end started the season opener against the Ravens but failed to catch his lone target. Cager will now serve as an emergency depth option for the Giants' tight end group.
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Comes down with illness
Fant was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to an illness, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Until Wednesday, Fant had avoided appearances on Seattle's injury reports in his first season in the Pacific Northwest. He'll look to get back to full participation Thursday and/or Friday, at which point the Seahawks may remove his designation entirely. While he had a relatively slow start to his tenure with team -- he logged a combined 10-56-1 receiving line on 11 targets through four games -- Fant has come to life somewhat over the last two contests, hauling in nine of 12 targets for 94 yards and no scores.
Lions' Jameson Williams: Not ready to come off NFI list
Williams (knee), who is recovering from a torn ACL, isn't ready yet to return from the reserve/NFI list, Jeff Risdon of USA Today reports. That said, head coach Dan Campbell noted Wednesday that the wideout has "turned the corner over the last month," while adding that the Lions are "pretty optimistic" that the 2022 first-round pick will play at some point this season. Williams remains without a concrete timetable for a potential NFL debut.
Panthers' D'Onta Foreman: In line for increased carries
Foreman will likely split carries with Chub Hubbard for the Panthers after Christian McCaffrey was traded Thursday. McCaffrey dominated the work out of Carolina's backfield through six games this season, so there will be a significant number of touches available after he was traded to the 49ers. It's unclear whether Foreman or Chuba Hubbard will lead the running backs corps moving forward, as Foreman has seen 12 carries as compared to Hubbard's six. A fairly even split could continue, which would limit the fantasy potential of both backs -- particularly considering the poor state of the Panthers' offense.
Buccaneers' Keanu Neal: Full workload Week 6
Neal compiled four tackles (three solo) while playing 100 percent of the defensive snaps during the Buccaneers' 20-18 loss to the Steelers in Week 6. With Mike Edwards (elbow) sidelined, Neal drew the start at free safety and delivered a solid performance while playing alongside the highly active Antoine Winfield in the defensive backfield. With Edwards returning to full practice participation Wednesday, Neal projects to revert to the rotational role he'd been filling prior to Sunday, although Logan Ryan's (foot) ongoing absence should continue to ensure a healthy amount of snaps.
Giants' Fabian Moreau: Season-high eight stops in win
Recorded eight tackles during Sunday's 24-20 win over the Ravens. Moreau played every single defensive snap for the first time during the campaign and recorded a season-high eight tackles, finishing second on the team behind Xavier McKinney. Through his first five appearances with the Giants, the veteran cornerback has totaled 18 tackles and three pass defenses across 206 defensive snaps.
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Not practicing
Andrews isn't practicing Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. The official practice report Wednesday afternoon will reveal if Andrews is dealing with an injury or just being rested for maintenance. He eclipsed 90 percent snap share for a fourth straight game this past Sunday against the Giants, posting a 7-106-1 receiving line in the 24-20 loss.
Cowboys' James Washington: Feeling good, could return soon
Washington (foot) isn't sure when he will make his season debut but said he's "pretty much healed" and "felt great" during a workout Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. Washington suffered a foot fracture in August and has been on injured reserve since the start of the regular season....
Giants' Marcus Johnson: Gets permanent roster spot
The Giants signed Johnson off their practice squad Tuesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Johnson had been elevated from the practice squad in each of the Giants' last three games and served as a starting wideout for the latter two contests, accruing a 5-60-0 line on seven targets while logging 83 snaps in total. His playing time may trend down a bit once the likes of Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Kenny Golladay (knee) are healthy, though neither injured wideout practiced in any fashion last week.
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Undergoes MRI on Tuesday
Wilson (hamstring) underwent an MRI on Tuesday for what could be a "fairly significant" injury, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Wilson sustained the hamstring injury during the fourth quarter of Monday's loss to the Chargers but played through the issue during overtime. While the star quarterback didn't appear limited during the contest, he struggled to move the ball in the second half as the Broncos offense fell flat. Per Pelissero, there's concern pending the test results, but Wilson has played through numerous injuries in his career. The MRI results and Wednesday's injury report should provide further clarity on the situation.
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Another limited session
Barkley (shoulder) was limited at practice Thursday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Barkley continues to operate with practice limitations since injuring his shoulder Week 5 at Green Bay. Like last week, the Giants may clear up his status Friday on their final injury report, which would set him up to lead the backfield Sunday at Jacksonville, per usual.
Seahawks' Tre Brown: Close to returning
Seattle head coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Brown (knee) is "really close" to returning, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports. Per John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site, Carroll said Brown has been able to sprint and cut, but the coach still estimated the cornerback is a couple weeks away from returning to practice. Brown remains on the reserve/PUP list while recovering from last year's surgery to repair a torn patella tendon.
