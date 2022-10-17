UPDATE: The incident has been resolved as of 3 p.m. Monday. There were no reported injuries, and one suspect was taken into custody. Schools have returned to normal operation.

The Great Falls Police Department and other agencies are currently involved in what law enforcement are calling a "serious incident," according to a statement released Monday afternoon.

A vehicle pursuit has included areas both south and west of Great Falls. As a precaution, all of Great Falls' public and private schools have been put in shelter-in-place.

GFPD asks that the public stays out of the way of emergency personnel.

The Tribune will publish updates as information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: UPDATE: Incident involving police pursuit near Great Falls resolved