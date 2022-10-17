ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

UPDATE: Incident involving police pursuit near Great Falls resolved

By Traci Rosenbaum, Great Falls Tribune
Great Falls Tribune
Great Falls Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S2k9X_0icdeSoU00

UPDATE: The incident has been resolved as of 3 p.m. Monday. There were no reported injuries, and one suspect was taken into custody. Schools have returned to normal operation.

The Great Falls Police Department and other agencies are currently involved in what law enforcement are calling a "serious incident," according to a statement released Monday afternoon.

A vehicle pursuit has included areas both south and west of Great Falls. As a precaution, all of Great Falls' public and private schools have been put in shelter-in-place.

GFPD asks that the public stays out of the way of emergency personnel.

The Tribune will publish updates as information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: UPDATE: Incident involving police pursuit near Great Falls resolved

Comments / 0

Related
northernplainsindependent.com

Ledeau Arrested After High Speed Chase In Great Falls

Former area resident Santana Ledeau is the primary suspect in a carjacking that involved a high speed chase near Great Falls on Monday, Oct. 17. According to law enforcement officials, the chase started in Great Falls and ended in Simms. Great Falls and other area schools were put on shelter in-place status for a short time.
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

Suspect in custody after vehicle pursuit

A suspect is in custody after a police chase south and west of Great Falls involving multiple agencies, according to the Great Falls Police Department. All Great Falls Public Schools were under a precautionary shelter in place order, as were city private schools and those in the Town of Cascade.
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

GFPD responding to downtown incident

The Great Falls Police Department is working an incident near 2nd Avenue North and 6th Street. Officers, along with Cascade County Sheriff’s Office deputies, are investigating a suspicious death on the property at 610 2nd Ave. N., the First United Methodist Church. Community members should expect to see a...
GREAT FALLS, MT
mtpr.org

Court rules Great Falls can't ban dispensaries without an election

Marijuana dispensary owners in Great Falls have won a lawsuit against the city. The decision determined a city where sales are legal can’t ban marijuana businesses without holding an election. After Cascade County voters approved recreational marijuana sales in the 2020 election, Janelle and Dale Yatsko, the owners of...
GREAT FALLS, MT
NBCMontana

Increasing wind, rain and mountain snow arrive this weekend

WINTER STORM WATCH from late Friday through Sunday for the Little Belt and Highwood Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, and Centennial Mountains. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 10 inches below 7000 feet with 10 to 20 inches possible above 7000 feet. This winter storm watch includes Monarch, Neihart, and Big Sky.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Perkins restaurant announces they are shutting their doors

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - If you enjoy a good breakfast in downtown Great Falls, you will soon have to scratch Perkins Restaurant and Bakery off your options of places to eat. The Great Falls location for Perkins announced their last day to serve people will be October 31st, with nothing changing in terms of hours and availability in the meantime.
GREAT FALLS, MT
Great Falls Tribune

Great Falls Tribune

1K+
Followers
979
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

The homepage for the Great Falls Tribune, northcentral Montana's source for news, sports, business and weather information.

 http://greatfallstribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy