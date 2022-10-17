ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

2 Salem residents charged with neglecting 87 cats

By Dejania Oliver, Salem Statesman Journal
Two Salem residents are being charged with animal neglect of 87 cats found at a home in September.

Sherie Adams, 53, and Mitchell Farm, 52, were arraigned Wednesday on 87 counts of alleged animal neglect in the second degree for failing to provide minimum care for animals in their custody, according to court records.

Three cats have died — one was found dead at the home, one had to be euthanized and a young kitten did not survive.

The Oregon Humane Society was contacted by the Salem Police Department and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office to assist with getting the animals out of the home, located in the 1400 block of Larkspur Lane NW, and providing for their care.

Some cats have already fully recovered and are now available for adoption at both the Salem and Portland Humane Society campuses, spokesperson Laura Klink said. So far, 21 of the cats have been adopted from the Salem campus.

Others need additional care before they are healthy enough for adoption.

“The health of the cats and kittens when they arrived is typical of what we see when they’re living in overcrowded conditions – upper respiratory infections, eye infections, weight loss, dental disease, fleas, skin conditions. Some have required surgery and other medical treatment,” Klink said.

Animal neglect is a Class C felony, meaning the pair could face up to five years in prison and a $125,000 fine plus fees for rescue expenses to the Salem Police Department, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Humane Society.

Jake Kamins, the prosecuting attorney for the case, said if the couple is found guilty, the sentence would be largely dependent on their criminal history.

Farm has been sentenced to probation three separate times for harassment in 1994, assault in 1999 and burglary in 2004.

Klink said while the Humane Society does not see many cases with this many animals, they frequently investigate cases involving 20 or more. In 2021, OHS Law Enforcement investigated 1,461 cases, according to KIink.

Adams and Farm are on conditional release and are both scheduled to appear next in court Nov. 2.

