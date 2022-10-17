ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

How to watch the Oklahoma governor's debate between Kevin Stitt and Joy Hofmeister

By Carmen Forman, Oklahoman
 3 days ago
Gov. Kevin Stitt and Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister will face off Wednesday in the only governor's debate this election cycle. The hour-long debate hosted by News 9 and NonDoc will kick off at 5:30 p.m. at the Will Rogers Theatre in Oklahoma City.

Although all of the free tickets have been claimed, there are several ways Oklahomans can watch a live stream of the debate.

News 9 will stream the event on its website and Facebook page. The station will not televise the debate. NonDoc, a nonprofit news outlet, will stream the debate on its Facebook page.

C-SPAN will also air the debate nationwide on its cable channel. The Tulsa Press Club, at 415 S Boston Ave. in Tulsa, will host a watch party.

Sponsored by the State Chamber of Oklahoma, the debate will be moderated by NonDoc editor-in-chief Tres Savage and News 9 anchor and reporter Storme Jones.

Stitt and Hofmeister participated last week in a gubernatorial forum hosted by the Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma. The candidates may participate in other public forums before the Nov. 8 general election.

Stitt, a Republican, is vying for a second term in office. The founder of Gateway Mortgage, now Gateway First Bank, Stitt defied political odds when he rose out of obscurity to win the 2018 governor's race after never having held elected office before.

Hofmeister is in her second term as state schools superintendent. A former public school teacher, Hofmeister was CEO of Kumon Math & Reading Centers of South Tulsa for 15 years. Formerly a lifelong Republican, she switched parties last year to run for governor as a Democrat.

Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Natalie Bruno and independent candidate Ervin Yen were not included in Wednesday's debate due to low poll numbers.

Comments / 14

King Curtis
3d ago

You people want to vote for a democratic governor in office and you see how the policy will affect millions because you don't like Stitt. They brainwashed millions to implement the 2030 agenda. People will die soon if we give up our rights and they will take out all Republicans and reeducate the independent people in FEMA camps.

Reply
4
Jerry Barton
3d ago

Vote Stitt Oklahoma doesn't need to be another rat hole slum state like Californication or New York or any of the rest

Reply(1)
8
The Oklahoman

