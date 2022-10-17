Faces off the Field: Keller Stafford, senior safety, Dripping Springs

What has been your favorite memory playing high school football?

I think my sophomore year we went on to play Georgetown at their place in the first round (of the playoffs). It was awesome, the first time I’d been in a playoff atmosphere like that. Watching the game-winning touchdown (by receiver Garon Duncan) was the most fun I’ve ever had.

What’s the biggest change from being a freshman to being a senior?

I now know everything that’s going on. Now I can see what they were trying to shape me into during my freshman year. Being a great person on and off the field. I’m also a better athlete.

Has football taught you any lessons you apply to daily life?

Nothing is promised. You can get injured at any moment. As bad as it sounds, everything can be taken from you in a single moment. You have to seize every moment.

Why do you like playing defense?

I like the anger and hitting people. As mean as that sounds, that’s the most fun part for me.

What do you plan to do after you graduate?

I’m hoping to be a long snapper at a university. I’m looking for a school with great academics and hopefully studying pre-med and going to be an orthopedic surgeon.

Tell me about being a deep snapper.

I tried it in seventh grade and was kind of good at it but didn’t give it a lot of thought. By the time I was a sophomore, I thought this might be my path to go down. I thought I might do it in college.

If you could have dinner with four people in the history of the world, who would they be?

I’m going to have Michael Jordan, (the late Australian environmentalist) Steve Irwin, Kevin Hart and Will Farrell.

Why Steve Irwin?

It was cool to see how much of an impact he had (on the environment) and how much fun he had. He looked awesome as the crocodiles went after him. It was inspiring to see how much love he had with his work.

What do you do for fun?

Typically, we find ourselves hunting and going fishing. We have to go outside of Drip because there is not a ton to do here, but I like to go out to the lake a lot with (teammate) Austin Novosad.

Tell me something about Austin most people don’t know.

He’s a goofy kid. You’d never know it when you meet him initially. I’ve known him since kindergarten, but he’s goofy and it’s unintentional, but he’s funny.

Tell me something about you most people don’t know.

I’ve moved six or seven times. We would bounce around to different houses but in the same area. I went to three different elementary schools before finding Drip. I’ve grown to really hate moving.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

The ability to fly like Superman. In the first place, I really don’t like airports, and it would make traveling easier. I could go on vacation a lot easier.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Faces off the Field: Keller Stafford, senior safety, Dripping Springs