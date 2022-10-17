ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wfwatkins
3d ago

Democrats fought to keep slavery Republicans fought to abolish slavery VOTE RED OR OREGON IS DEAD

opb.org

Rare photographs, newly digitized, show Oregon life in the early 1900s

A new online photograph collection of rare images offer a look at Oregon life 120 years ago. The Oregon Historical Society reports that it recently digitized more than 200 historical photographs of the state from the turn of the 20th century. The Lars C. Henrichsen photograph collection features prints and...
PORTLAND, OR
theportlandmedium.com

Portland’s Whitest Big City Status Changed

Portland used to lay claim to being the whitest big in the country. That has changed but not due to an influx of Black people. The Black population in North and Northeast Portland declined by 13.5%, numbers from the 2020 census show. While Portland’s Black population has remained relatively unchanged from 2010 to 2020, many close-in neighborhoods continued to see more Black residents leaving.
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

Oregon’s Newest House District Holds First General Election

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — On paper, Oregon’s newly created 6th Congressional District would appear to lean toward Democrats. Its boundaries, drawn by the Democratic-controlled Legislature during redistricting last year after the 2020 census, set it up as a relatively safe seat for the party. It includes the state capital Salem and parts of Portland’s affluent southwestern suburbs. And while it also spans rural areas across a broad swath of the Willamette Valley, President Biden would’ve carried it by about 13 points.
OREGON STATE
Gresham Outlook

Hoover Gang leaders found guilty of decades of racketeering

Lorenzo Laron Jones, Ronald Clayton Rhodes guilty of gang-spurred murder, robbery, drug dealingTwo members of one of the Portland-metro area's longest standing gangs were found guilty of racketeering charges — including murder, robbery and drug dealing — and will face potential life in federal prison for acts that spanned decades. Lorenzo Laron Jones, 49, and Ronald Clayton Rhodes, 37, both of Portland, were found guilty Wednesday, Oct. 19, by a federal jury in Portland for racketeering conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, and using and carrying a firearm during a violent crime. Their actions took place in Portland and...
PORTLAND, OR
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Portland Wage Garnishment: What is it and How it Works

Wage garnishment happens when your creditor, someone you owe money to, has successfully utilized the Portland area court system (in any of the three counties) to collect on your debt. The most common method to collect your unpaid debt is by garnishing your wages or bank accounts. But before a...
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

2 Students Hurt in Shooting Near Jefferson High School

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two students were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon near a high school in Portland, Oregon, officials said. Shots were fired near Jefferson High School in north Portland around 4 p.m. after school was dismissed, Portland Public Schools officials said. The two students are expected...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Measure 114 would tighten gun laws in Oregon

Your browser does not support the audio element. When ballots go out this week, Oregonians will have a chance to decide whether they think gun purchases should be more tightly regulated and magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition banned. “Oregonians from across the state are saying ‘enough is...
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Oregon

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
OREGON STATE
The Skanner News

The Skanner News

Portland, OR
