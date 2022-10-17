Read full article on original website
wfwatkins
3d ago
Democrats fought to keep slavery Republicans fought to abolish slavery VOTE RED OR OREGON IS DEAD
Reply(4)
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
opb.org
Rare photographs, newly digitized, show Oregon life in the early 1900s
A new online photograph collection of rare images offer a look at Oregon life 120 years ago. The Oregon Historical Society reports that it recently digitized more than 200 historical photographs of the state from the turn of the 20th century. The Lars C. Henrichsen photograph collection features prints and...
theportlandmedium.com
Portland’s Whitest Big City Status Changed
Portland used to lay claim to being the whitest big in the country. That has changed but not due to an influx of Black people. The Black population in North and Northeast Portland declined by 13.5%, numbers from the 2020 census show. While Portland’s Black population has remained relatively unchanged from 2010 to 2020, many close-in neighborhoods continued to see more Black residents leaving.
opb.org
Betsy Johnson: ‘I’m not going to surrender a place I love without one hell of a fight’
Editor’s note: This is part of our series profiling the three major candidates for governor, Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson. This spring, Betsy Johnson hobnobbed in a private home in California’s Coachella Valley with some of Oregon’s most famous billionaires. The...
Thick Smoke in Western Washington and Oregon to Soon Clear
SEATTLE (AP) — A haze of smoke covering parts of western Washington and Oregon is expected to clear before the week’s end, but only after the region reached a dubious distinction: Seattle and Portland briefly topped a list of large cities with the worst air quality in the world.
Slavery is on the ballot for Oregon voters, in 4 other US states
More than 150 years after slaves were freed in the U.S., voters in five states will soon decide whether to close loopholes that led to the proliferation of a different form of slavery.
opb.org
Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty did what she promised. Now she might lose her seat
Your browser does not support the audio element. Editor’s note: This is part of a package of stories profiling the two candidates for Portland City Council in the Nov. 8 election, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez. You can read their answers to questions about the biggest challenges facing Portland here and here.
Artist Rallies Support to Make Offer on Beatrice Morrow Cannady House
The yellow five-bedroom Foursquare Craftsman on Northeast 26th Avenue would be a dream for most prospective buyers. Located in Grant Park, the stately home dates back to 1911 but offers more than 3,400 square feet of modernized comforts mixed with classic built-in features. Even from the curb, it echoes decades’ worth of pride of ownership.
Oregon’s Newest House District Holds First General Election
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — On paper, Oregon’s newly created 6th Congressional District would appear to lean toward Democrats. Its boundaries, drawn by the Democratic-controlled Legislature during redistricting last year after the 2020 census, set it up as a relatively safe seat for the party. It includes the state capital Salem and parts of Portland’s affluent southwestern suburbs. And while it also spans rural areas across a broad swath of the Willamette Valley, President Biden would’ve carried it by about 13 points.
Hoover Gang leaders found guilty of decades of racketeering
Lorenzo Laron Jones, Ronald Clayton Rhodes guilty of gang-spurred murder, robbery, drug dealingTwo members of one of the Portland-metro area's longest standing gangs were found guilty of racketeering charges — including murder, robbery and drug dealing — and will face potential life in federal prison for acts that spanned decades. Lorenzo Laron Jones, 49, and Ronald Clayton Rhodes, 37, both of Portland, were found guilty Wednesday, Oct. 19, by a federal jury in Portland for racketeering conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, and using and carrying a firearm during a violent crime. Their actions took place in Portland and...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Portland Wage Garnishment: What is it and How it Works
Wage garnishment happens when your creditor, someone you owe money to, has successfully utilized the Portland area court system (in any of the three counties) to collect on your debt. The most common method to collect your unpaid debt is by garnishing your wages or bank accounts. But before a...
2 Students Hurt in Shooting Near Jefferson High School
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two students were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon near a high school in Portland, Oregon, officials said. Shots were fired near Jefferson High School in north Portland around 4 p.m. after school was dismissed, Portland Public Schools officials said. The two students are expected...
opb.org
Measure 114 would tighten gun laws in Oregon
Your browser does not support the audio element. When ballots go out this week, Oregonians will have a chance to decide whether they think gun purchases should be more tightly regulated and magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition banned. “Oregonians from across the state are saying ‘enough is...
travelawaits.com
11 Delicious Restaurants In Salem, Oregon — From Cajun And Creole Fare To Spanish Tapas
It should come as no surprise that Salem, Oregon, is home to a delicious dining scene. After all, the city in northwestern Oregon sits in the midst of the fertile Willamette Valley, is near the birthplace of the luscious marionberry, and is just an hour and a half drive from the seafood bounty of the Pacific Ocean.
philomathnews.com
Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Oregon
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
focushillsboro.com
Measure 114 Is Opposed By The State Sheriffs’ Association, According To Deschutes Da Hummel
Tuesday, Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel joined a group of current and former law enforcement officials and prosecutors in endorsing Measure 114, which would limit the sale of magazines containing more than 10 rounds of ammunition and mandate a background check and safety instruction for anyone buying a firearm.
Former Oregon House Speaker Dave Hunt unaware he faces $10K fine from US Coast Guard for alleged illegal charter
Former Speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives Dave Hunt faces steep U.S. Coast Guard fines for allegedly operating an illegal charter with the family boat -- a fine for which he says he was unaware he was facing.
Collared wolf OR-88 killed in Oregon; $11.5K reward offered
A collared wolf in the Lookout Mountain pack was shot and killed earlier this month in northeast Oregon and police are seeking the public’s help to find the person or people responsible. On Oct. 3, state Fish and Wildlife troopers received information from the agency that a collared female...
‘It was absolutely surreal’: Biden hugs Oregon’s first university graduate with Down syndrome
Cody Sullivan got a welcome surprise Saturday: a hug from President Joe Biden at the East Portland Community Center, where the president gave a 25-minute address during his two-day swing through Portland to support Democrats ahead of Election Day. “I was so happy,” said Sullivan, 26. “It was magical.”...
Democrat Tina Kotek faces attacks from two sides during final Oregon governor debate
PORTLAND, Ore. — The three candidates for Oregon governor appeared on KGW Wednesday night for the fourth and final televised debate ahead of the November election. They were each asked to weigh in on major issues in the state, including homelessness, mental health and addiction services, education and abortion.
opb.org
Christine Drazan is bent on restoring GOP influence in Oregon. She now has her chance
Editor’s note: This is part of our series profiling the three major candidates for governor, Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson. Christine Drazan had been in the Oregon House of Representatives for less than eight months when she staged her first coup. It was...
The Skanner News
Portland, OR
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
624K+
Views
ABOUT
The Skanner is a website and newspaper published in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash. Established in 1975, The Skanner News Group has advanced the cause of the Black Press in the Pacific Northwest. Each day The Skanner strives to work in harmony with its mission statement: “Challenging People to Shape a Better Future Now” and at the same time abide by the declared values that are reflected in the mission statement.https://theskanner.com
Comments / 13