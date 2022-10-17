ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

All treats, no tricks: Jazz-pop-folk-rock group Sammy Rae & The Friends to perform in Lawrence on Halloween

By Chloe Anderson
lawrencekstimes.com
 3 days ago
lawrencekstimes.com

Watkins Museum of History: ‘The Dracula Daily’ offers a new way to bite into classic horror

Over the past two years, Lawrence resident Matt Kirkland has created a monster. And now the public is invited to experience that fascinating creative process in person. Kirkland’s inventive project is rooted in a classic work of literature that is equally inventive. Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel Dracula injected new blood (pardon the pun) into the old vampire horror genre.
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Obituary: David “Dave” Michael Cook

David (Dave) Michael Cook passed away on October 15, 2022 after a short-term illness. David was born on March 13, 1956 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Ronald and Dorothy Cook. David lived a life of adventure, enjoying time in the outdoors boating, fishing and exploring the desert of Arizona. He graduated from Lawrence High School in 1974 and is legendary for his senior stunt which involved removing the doors to the high school and driving his white VW bug down the hall. He knew how to fix almost anything and operated his own small engine repair business for several years. Early in his life, he built a number of cable television systems in communities across Texas, Louisiana, Georgia and Arizona. This work led to him installing and troubleshooting residential and commercial IT services. Most recently, he owned a handyman business. He enjoyed helping others and never met a stranger. As a very skilled woodworker, he particularly found great fulfillment in building furniture and toys for his children and grandchildren, which will be forever cherished.
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

The Raven Book Store’s bestsellers for Oct. 18, 2022 (Sponsored post)

Note from the Times: This bestseller list comes to us straight from The Raven Book Store in Lawrence. See other editions of the list here. Topping this week’s chart easily is Erin McDowell’s fantastic new cookbook Savory Baking, of which we have loads of signed copies in-store!. A...
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Smoky skies over Lawrence are due to a controlled burn in Topeka

A haze of smoke collected in Lawrence skies Thursday afternoon due to a controlled burn more than 30 miles away at Forbes Field in Topeka, according to Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical. Concerned about the smoke-filled skies absent any sirens, more than 30 people called to report the smoke, according to...
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Construction on 17th Street to close some intersections in coming weeks

Work related to a waterline installation will require some closures along 17th Street, according to a news release from the City of Lawrence. Starting Thursday, the intersection of 17th and Vermont streets will close to local traffic. That closure is expected to last three weeks “pending weather and other project-related delays,” according to the city.
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence woman injured in head-on crash at K-10 and Bob Billings

Post last updated at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18; image swapped at 2:27 p.m.:. A 47-year-old Lawrence woman suffered serious injuries and was flown to a Kansas City-area hospital after a head-on crash at Kansas Highway 10 and Bob Billings Parkway Tuesday morning, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol.
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Douglas County leader addresses questions surrounding management of Treatment & Recovery Center; commissioners call for community collaboration

Missed details and deadlines surrounding the management of the Treatment and Recovery Center of Douglas County led the county administrator to consider bringing in an out-of-state for-profit management company to assist local nonprofit behavioral health leaders, she said. On Monday, leaders of LMH Health and Bert Nash Community Mental Health...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Man charged with second-degree murder in fatal Lawrence crash

A man was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder in connection with a crash that killed a 70-year-old Lawrence man in April. Anthony M. Royal, 55, of Lawrence, was booked into the Douglas County jail Monday evening and was formally charged Tuesday afternoon in Douglas County District Court, online records show.
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Public comment from the Oct. 19, 2022 Douglas County Commission meeting

Here’s an audio recording of general public comment from the Douglas County Commission’s Oct. 19, 2022 meeting, taken via the Zoom virtual meeting. The Douglas County Commission recently stopped recording general public comment during its meetings after one of its videos was flagged for COVID-19 misinformation and removed from the website. Those portions of the meetings are no longer included in the video meeting recordings that the county uploads to YouTube.

