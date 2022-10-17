All treats, no tricks: Jazz-pop-folk-rock group Sammy Rae & The Friends to perform in Lawrence on Halloween

David (Dave) Michael Cook passed away on October 15, 2022 after a short-term illness. David was born on March 13, 1956 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Ronald and Dorothy Cook. David lived a life of adventure, enjoying time in the outdoors boating, fishing and exploring the desert of Arizona. He graduated from Lawrence High School in 1974 and is legendary for his senior stunt which involved removing the doors to the high school and driving his white VW bug down the hall. He knew how to fix almost anything and operated his own small engine repair business for several years. Early in his life, he built a number of cable television systems in communities across Texas, Louisiana, Georgia and Arizona. This work led to him installing and troubleshooting residential and commercial IT services. Most recently, he owned a handyman business. He enjoyed helping others and never met a stranger. As a very skilled woodworker, he particularly found great fulfillment in building furniture and toys for his children and grandchildren, which will be forever cherished.

