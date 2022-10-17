All treats, no tricks: Jazz-pop-folk-rock group Sammy Rae & The Friends to perform in Lawrence on Halloween

Read full article on original website
‘NORTH: The Musical,’ a story about Underground Railroad freedom-seekers, to make world premiere at Lied Center
A newly commissioned musical is set to make its world premiere at the Lied Center this month, sharing stories of former enslaved Black Americans who were far more than their circumstances. Created by California-based playwright and director Ashli St. Armant, “NORTH: The Musical” follows the story of a mother, Minnie,...
Dozens of Lawrence bars and restaurants offering cocktail specials in fundraiser for hospitality workers
The Lawrence Restaurant Association is debuting a new fundraiser for its Hospitality Workers Relief Fund: the Cocktail Trail, running Thursday through Sunday at more than 40 local establishments. “Things like Restaurant Week and the Cocktail Trail are very important to getting people excited about all of the interesting things that...
Watkins Museum of History: ‘The Dracula Daily’ offers a new way to bite into classic horror
Over the past two years, Lawrence resident Matt Kirkland has created a monster. And now the public is invited to experience that fascinating creative process in person. Kirkland’s inventive project is rooted in a classic work of literature that is equally inventive. Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel Dracula injected new blood (pardon the pun) into the old vampire horror genre.
Obituary: David “Dave” Michael Cook
David (Dave) Michael Cook passed away on October 15, 2022 after a short-term illness. David was born on March 13, 1956 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Ronald and Dorothy Cook. David lived a life of adventure, enjoying time in the outdoors boating, fishing and exploring the desert of Arizona. He graduated from Lawrence High School in 1974 and is legendary for his senior stunt which involved removing the doors to the high school and driving his white VW bug down the hall. He knew how to fix almost anything and operated his own small engine repair business for several years. Early in his life, he built a number of cable television systems in communities across Texas, Louisiana, Georgia and Arizona. This work led to him installing and troubleshooting residential and commercial IT services. Most recently, he owned a handyman business. He enjoyed helping others and never met a stranger. As a very skilled woodworker, he particularly found great fulfillment in building furniture and toys for his children and grandchildren, which will be forever cherished.
The Raven Book Store’s bestsellers for Oct. 18, 2022 (Sponsored post)
Note from the Times: This bestseller list comes to us straight from The Raven Book Store in Lawrence. See other editions of the list here. Topping this week’s chart easily is Erin McDowell’s fantastic new cookbook Savory Baking, of which we have loads of signed copies in-store!. A...
Archibowls, vegan restaurant in downtown Lawrence, likely to close its doors
Sarah Busse, owner of Archibowls, is hoping for a Hallmark-movie miracle. The kind where local community members learn the restaurant is closing and pour into the venue in droves. Busse is hoping for a gift from the universe that could keep her beloved restaurant open, but she is skeptical of...
Urgency sets in as winter approaches and many Lawrence community members are unhoused
Winter is coming fast, and many Lawrence community members are unhoused. Downtown stakeholders have come together to push the city to find solutions, but city staff members say right now they’re limited in what they can do. About 100 local business owners have signed a petition — and nearly...
Lawrence Humane Society specials aim to help ‘Wunder Dogs’ find their furever homes
The Lawrence Humane Society has two specials going on this month to help some local pups find their humans — and one of them “might just be the cutest adoption special we’ve ever had.”. That’s the assessment of Elina Alterman, spokesperson for Lawrence Humane. One special is...
Smoky skies over Lawrence are due to a controlled burn in Topeka
A haze of smoke collected in Lawrence skies Thursday afternoon due to a controlled burn more than 30 miles away at Forbes Field in Topeka, according to Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical. Concerned about the smoke-filled skies absent any sirens, more than 30 people called to report the smoke, according to...
Construction on 17th Street to close some intersections in coming weeks
Work related to a waterline installation will require some closures along 17th Street, according to a news release from the City of Lawrence. Starting Thursday, the intersection of 17th and Vermont streets will close to local traffic. That closure is expected to last three weeks “pending weather and other project-related delays,” according to the city.
Lawrence woman injured in head-on crash at K-10 and Bob Billings
Post last updated at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18; image swapped at 2:27 p.m.:. A 47-year-old Lawrence woman suffered serious injuries and was flown to a Kansas City-area hospital after a head-on crash at Kansas Highway 10 and Bob Billings Parkway Tuesday morning, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol.
Kansas voters with disabilities blocked by restrictive legislation, voting rights advocates say
TOPEKA — Kansas voting rights advocates say legislation passed over the past two years hurts disabled voters and voters of color in Kansas, diminishing their ability to cast ballots in the November election. Ami Hyten, executive director of the Topeka Independent Living Resource Center, said she was concerned about...
Douglas County leader addresses questions surrounding management of Treatment & Recovery Center; commissioners call for community collaboration
Missed details and deadlines surrounding the management of the Treatment and Recovery Center of Douglas County led the county administrator to consider bringing in an out-of-state for-profit management company to assist local nonprofit behavioral health leaders, she said. On Monday, leaders of LMH Health and Bert Nash Community Mental Health...
Douglas County Commission approves funding increase for mobile crisis response team
Douglas County commissioners on Wednesday agreed to increase funding in support of the mobile team that responds to people in behavioral health crises. Current staffing provides coverage from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. This funding increase will allow the team to expand crisis response services to 18 hours a day.
Man charged with second-degree murder in fatal Lawrence crash
A man was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder in connection with a crash that killed a 70-year-old Lawrence man in April. Anthony M. Royal, 55, of Lawrence, was booked into the Douglas County jail Monday evening and was formally charged Tuesday afternoon in Douglas County District Court, online records show.
Public comment from the Oct. 19, 2022 Douglas County Commission meeting
Here’s an audio recording of general public comment from the Douglas County Commission’s Oct. 19, 2022 meeting, taken via the Zoom virtual meeting. The Douglas County Commission recently stopped recording general public comment during its meetings after one of its videos was flagged for COVID-19 misinformation and removed from the website. Those portions of the meetings are no longer included in the video meeting recordings that the county uploads to YouTube.
Douglas County Commission to consider funding increase that would expand mobile crisis services
The Douglas County Commission on Wednesday will consider providing additional funding that would enable the county’s mobile response team to increase its crisis response services to 18 hours a day, and 24/7 coverage by May. Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center’s recent transition to the Certified Community Behavioral Health...
