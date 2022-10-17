Town by Town: Shriner’s fundraiser and sober housing golf tournament

Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Special breakfast celebrates partnership between MGM and Springfield school
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - MGM Springfield is teaming up with South End Middle School in Springfield to help make the school year a successful one. There was no gym class for students on Thursday. Instead, it was turned into a gourmet kitchen. “I liked the food…It was a bit awkward...
westernmassnews.com
Zoo at Forest Park brings STEM Week lessons to Springfield school
Zoo at Forest Park brings STEM Week lessons to Springfield school
Hot Table and Starbucks in Westfield celebrates opening
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is being held for the newly opened Hot Table and Starbucks in Westfield on Thursday.
westernmassnews.com
Spirit of Springfield announces postponement of Parade of Big Balloons
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - There will be no Parade of Big Balloons again this year in Springfield. The Spirit of Springfield announced Wednesday that the holiday event, which made its way down Springfield’s Main Street for decades, was being postponed due to what they said was a worldwide helium shortage.
What should be done with Bear Hole in West Springfield?
A public forum is being held next Thursday for input on the development plan of Bear Hole.
Raising Cane’s wants to open chicken finger shop in Enfield
Famous chicken finger restaurant chain Raising Cane’s is aiming to open their first location in Connecticut. On Tuesday, The Connecticut Scoop announced on their Facebook page the states first Raising Cane’s location has been proposed. The chain has submitted plans to build a location in Enfield — right over the Massachusetts border.
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Friday Forecast
Janna's Friday Forecast
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Thursday Forecast
There is sad news out of Springfield as the city's fire department announced the death of former aid to the commissioner Dennis Leger.
Stavros hiring event to take place Wednesday
Stravros will be hosting a hiring event in Springfield Wednesday for people interested in becoming a part of the team.
Cut-through between Fausey Drive and Circle Drive in West Springfield closed
There will be a temporary road closure between Fausey Drive and Circle Drive in West Springfield.
Historian shares tales of how whip industry once ruled Westfield
SOUTHWICK – Historian Bruce Cortis has done a lot of research on Westfield’s climb, and fall, as the worldwide leader in whip manufacturing, and what surprised him most was the city’s success in making a product that it had no resources to produce. “What’s astonishing is that...
Northampton rejects cannabis shop for first time after Florence uproar
Northampton Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra on Thursday denied a proposed cannabis dispensary a spot in the city’s Florence village, saying community opposition had made it clear to her that the business was not right for the neighborhood. The cannabis industry in Northampton has ballooned since the city became home to...
Two people injured in Springfield house fire
Springfield firefighters have extinguished a house fire on Abbott Street Thursday afternoon that left two people injured.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Fire mourning death of former aide to the commissioner
Springfield Fire mourning death of former aide to the commissioner
Springfield students flip on phone pouches, now saying program works
Springfield Central High School students lined up in front of their school on a chilly Wednesday morning. Some hurrying to finish their coffee before entering the school; others could be seen chatting with friends — not a single cellphone was in sight. Central High School Principal Thaddeus Tokarz greeted...
Long search ends with wastewater deputy selected to lead Westfield’s DPW
WESTFIELD — On Oct. 18, a joint meeting of the Public Works and Water commissions interviewed three candidates for executive director of the Department of Public Works, and unanimously selected Jeffrey Gamelli of Otis, currently the city’s deputy superintendent of the wastewater division, for the position. The other...
Reader Raves 2023 Gala celebrates the winners (photos)
Over 500 guests came to celebrate the winners of the 2023 Reader Raves contest. Tens of thousands of votes were cast by readers of The Republican and MassLive, culminating in the best of the best celebrating their wins at the Log Cabin in Holyoke.
spectrumnews1.com
Chicopee Fire Department hires three new recruits during honoring ceremony at city hall
CHICOPEE, Mass. - The Chicopee Fire Department will be adding more names to their ranks as the department held an appointment ceremony for new recruits at City Hall. The Chicopee Fire Department swore in three Hampden County natives, Erik Garcia, Robert Doyle and Edwin Diaz, in front of family and friends on Tuesday afternoon.
westernmassnews.com
STCC offering cost-effective resource to receive dental care
STCC offering cost-effective resource to receive dental care
14 families in Springfield to be out of a home after apartment was condemned
No heat, no hot water, and a sewage leak in the basement: that's what the city's code enforcement said led to 683-687 State Street being condemned.
