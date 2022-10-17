Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo banished from Manchester United first-team ahead of Chelsea game
Cristiano Ronaldo will not play against Chelsea this weekend after getting axed from the Manchester United first-team today. The 37-year-old has been banished from first-team training for at least the rest of the week after his strop down the tunnel before the final whistle in last night's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.
Everton at Newcastle: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | DCL, Gordon start
Frank Lampard has decided to go with Dominic Calvert-Lewin from the start, with Anthony Gordon reinstated after coming back from suspension. Eddie Howe has named an unchanged lineup from the weekend. Everton. Newcastle. Everton take on Newcastle United in a midweek game as the Premier League heats up ahead of...
Calvin Ramsay Scores on Liverpool Debut
Calvin Ramsay finally made an appearance in competitive Liverpool action, coming off the bench to score for the Liverpool Under-21s in an EFL Trophy game against Accringston Stanley. Together with fellow Scotsman Ben Doak, Ramsay helped to rally the LFC U21s from a 3-0 deficit, although they fell short of...
Brentford vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
We continue to rekindle our pseudo-rivalry with one of our closest West London neighbors as we make the short journey to Brentford tonight. The Bees can be a docile midtable outfit, unless you make them angry and have them sting you repeatedly. With the various injury and fitness concerns, Potter...
Alisson on Liverpool Improvement and Need to “Stick Together”
Coming out of Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over West Ham on Wednesday evening, there was a talking point at either end of the pitch for Jürgen Klopp’s Reds, with striker Darwin Nuñez sowing chaos at one end of it and goalkeeper Alisson engaging in heroics at the other.
Looking Ahead: Chelsea
This match is very difficult to come up with predictions for. For one, Chelsea are playing under a new manager than they started the season with, and that new manager has been fairly unpredictable so far. Graham Potter has had to sort through his squad a number of times game to game in his short time in charge, both for the sake of rotation and for injuries. What is clear is they are once again capable of scoring goals from multiple sources.
Why Erik ten Hag banishing Cristiano Ronaldo is a pivotal moment for Manchester United
The year was 2006. It was the Carling Cup final. Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United were taking on Paul Jewell’s Wigan Athletic. United had started with the front four of Wayne Rooney, Park Ji-Sung, Louis Saha and Cristiano Ronaldo, but some narratives were dominated by the fact that Ruud van Nistelrooy was left on the bench. Others weren’t surprised, as rumours over the past few months had been suggestive of the Dutchman’s keen desire to exit Old Trafford amidst keen interest from Real Madrid.
Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur head to northern England today to take on Manchester United at Old Trafford. It’s never easy at the Theater of Dreams and today should be no different even with the start to the season Spurs have enjoyed. Spurs currently sit in third place on 23 points, level...
Musings: Why Reading Won’t Repeat Autumn 2021’s Collapse
For the first time this season, Reading are in something of a rut. While Paul Ince’s tactics certainly didn’t help, Reading’s overall performance on the pitch wasn’t good enough. As Reading conceded their third for Swansea to complete their turnaround, it would have been tough to argue that the Welsh side didn’t deserve their win.
Report: FA Will Not Investigate Klopp Comments On Sportswashing Clubs
Jürgen Klopp created a bit of a media storm last week before Liverpool faced Manchester City at Anfield. The German manager made comments, and not for the first time, about the unmatchable spending power of clubs that are owned by states for the purposes of sportswashing. “What does Liverpool...
Newcastle 1-0 Everton: Instant Reaction | Zero Shots and Zero Points
Everton had suffered two losses in a row heading into the game against Newcastle. In his pre-match comments, Frank Lampard addressed the challenge. “We are stronger than we were last season. We’re different. At the moment, with the feeling we have, I don’t think we’ll be disrupted by the two defeats. Behind closed doors, can we analyse those games and be better? For sure. But we have to have belief in ourselves. [RBM]
Starting XI: Chelsea vs Manchester United
Everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s fixture:. (1) After displaying a stupendous performance in both game control and clinical attacking against 3rd-placed Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, Premier League action returns for Manchester United as they lock horns with 4th-placed Chelsea. It’s that time of the season when the fixtures are coming quite expeditiously and managers want their sides to be on top form expecting them to replicate on the pitch what has been instructed in the dressing room - no slips are to be afforded.
Newcastle 1-0 Everton: Final | No shots on goal, again
90+7’ - Final whistle, Newcastle the deserved winners, though the 1-0 scoreline flatters the Blues. 90+6’ - There will likely be another minute or two here after a clash of heads. The Blues can’t even get past the midfield. 90+2’ - Anderson shot blocked, another corner. Cleared,...
Chelsea vs. Manchester United, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch
Up until about six hours ago, I was under the impression that this match is on Sunday. Surprise! It is not. Let’s hope the team don’t make that same mistake! This match is in fact on Saturday night, moved there two weeks ago, to give us an extra day ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League match away against Salzburg. So we should be thankful for that.
Arsenal vs. Southampton: Predicted Lineup, Bench & Score
With everything going so well at the moment (*knock on wood) you get the sense that Arsenal just wants to keep rolling through the matches to take advantage of this great run. While the World Cup break offers the chance to get Emile Smith Rowe back, the disruption to Arsenal’s current groove and the potential for injuries to key players isn’t ideal. But the Gunners press on with another winnable three points in the league this weekend. And the added bonus that Gabriel has agreed to a new long-term contract. Please get Bukayo Saka’s deal done before the World Cup.
Ronaldo banished from first-team squad after walk out
There is no doubt who is in charge at Manchester United, and it isn't Cristiano Ronaldo. Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has axed striker Cristiano Ronaldo from the squad to face Chelsea on Saturday as punishment for his early exit during the win over Tottenham Hotspur. A club statement...
Liverpool Fitness Update: Is Keïta Back?
While no new injuries have been identified — though manager Jürgen Klopp was careful to note that the intensity of Wednesday’s match might have left some, who have yet to be fully assessed, slightly below full fitness. Naby Keïta, who has been long out with various injuries...
Wednesday October 19th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard previews Newcastle, big win for Under-21s
Match preview and predicted lineup ahead of today’s match against Newcastle. Frank Lampard reveals squad fitness news, as Anthony Gordon and Mason Holgate look to make their return. [EFC]. “We are stronger than we were last season. We’re different. At the moment, with the feeling we have, I don’t...
