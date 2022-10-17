ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Will McDonald’s Happy Meal Halloween pails be sold in West Virginia?

By Sam Kirk
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fNioO_0icddWNb00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The popular Halloween Happy Meal pumpkin pails are returning to McDonald’s just in time for Halloween , but will you be able to get them at your local West Virginia McDonald’s?

Short answer: Yes.

12 News reached out to multiple McDonald’s locations in several north central West Virginia counties, and all of them said that they would be offering the pails starting Tuesday, Oct. 18. To get a pail, you must purchase a regular Happy Meal; it will come in the pail instead of the usual red box with the golden arches. The promotion will continue until Halloween.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eUxOx_0icddWNb00
The nostalgia-inducing buckets are coming back just in time for Halloween. (McDonald’s)
Spooky movies featuring people from West Virginia

A representative with a Morgantown location told 12 News that if inventory is running low, stores may limit the number of pails that customers can buy, and a representative with a store in Buckhannon said that if they run out of pails, the Happy Meals would be sold as usual in the normal boxes.

So if you are dead set on getting a pail, especially later in the month, you might want to call your local McDonald’s store ahead of your visit just to make sure it has them available.

Originally released in the 1980s with three orange jack-o-lantern pails available, this year, there will be nine different options available : three different McBoo faces, three different McPunk’n faces and three different McGoblin faces.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

Eight COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eight COVID-19-related deaths were reported Thursday in West Virginia. The new deaths push the state’s total from the virus to 7,487, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 100-year-old man from Harrison County. an 89-year-old...
OHIO STATE
wchstv.com

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to dip in West Virginia on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continued to dip Wednesday in West Virginia. The state reported 153 people are currently hospitalized with the virus, down nine from the previous day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The total includes 29 people in intensive care (down one) and 10 people on ventilators.
OHIO STATE
WBOY

Study: West Virginia is the 8th ‘ghostliest’ state

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent study from Porch shows that West Virginia is ranked eighth for the number of ghost sightings per capita at 33.8 sightings per 100,000 people. The study uses paranormal encounters from the website ghostsofamerica.com, where anyone can describe their own ghostly encounters. Each encounter is tagged with a location, so you might see some familiar locations if you do some poking around.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WVNS

When was the biggest snowstorm in West Virginia’s history?

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – It’s too early to know if we’ll be having a tough winter season yet, and the worst snowstorms the state has seen are hard to beat anyway. When was the biggest recorded snowstorm in West Virginia history? The Great Blizzard of 1978 West Virginia has seen its fair share of crazy […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio under a freeze warning for Thursday

A freeze warning has been issued for multiple areas in the Ohio Valley. Belmont County, Brooke County, Hancock County, Harrison County, Jefferson County, Marshall County, Monroe County, Ohio County, Wetzel County Tyler County was issued a freeze watch. The freeze warning will be in effect from 2 AM to 10 AM Thursday. The freeze watch […]
TYLER COUNTY, WV
wvexplorer.com

West Virginia's antlerless deer firearms season opens Oct. 20

SHADY SPRING, W.Va. — The first segment of West Virginia’s antlerless deer firearms season is set to open for four days on Oct. 20 in the state’s 51 counties open to deer firearms season. West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Director Brett McMillion said the hunt should...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WBOY 12 News

Study: West Virginia loves Michael Myers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The final film in the Halloween reboot trilogy and the 14th Halloween movie to date was released last Friday in theaters and on Peacock, and West Virginia was the most interested state when it came to Halloween villain Michael Myers. According to a report from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wchstv.com

Three more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active cases dip slightly

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday, while the number of active virus cases dipped slightly. State Department of Health and Human Resources’ officials confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release: an 87-year-woman from Wyoming County, a 76-year-old man from McDowell County and a 94-year-old woman Kanawha County.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia had its earliest snowfall in October

BECKLEY WV (WVNS) – With the first snow of 2022 looming on the horizon, you might be asking: when was the earliest snow recorded in West Virginia? In Southern West Virginia, snowfall usually doesn’t approach the same levels as the northern and eastern parts of the state, but areas like Flat Top and other areas […]
BECKLEY, WV
Hinton News

Gov. Justice presents $100,000 check to Monongalia County seniors through Do it for Babydog: Senior Center Edition

MORGANTOWN, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice hosted a celebration at Senior Monongalians, presenting a $100,000 check to Monongalia County seniors as grand prize winners in the Senior Center Edition of the Do it for Babydog vaccination sweepstakes. The Governor brought along his pet English Bulldog and sweepstakes mascot Babydog for the festivities. “Thank you all so much in every way,” Gov. Justice said. “You’ve pulled the rope for all of us. We celebrate the wisdom you pass down to each and everyone of us. Keep doing it.” As part of the Governor’s push to encourage West Virginians ages 50 and older...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
DC News Now

DC News Now

26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy