Read full article on original website
Related
stmarynow.com
Battery charges among local arrests
Arrests reported by St. Mary Parish agencies this week include a man accused of 41 violations of protective orders, a man accused of domestic battery and a man accused of battering hospital staffers. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded...
stmarynow.com
Morgan City police radio logs for Oct. 19
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 8:11 a.m. 1200 block of Greenwood Street; Alarm. 8:12 a.m. 300 block of Greenwood Street; Alarm. 10:46 a.m. 100 block of Second Street; Com-plaint. 11:48...
stmarynow.com
Heroin, meth, gun charges follow search of Franklin home
The Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section found heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana early Thursday during a search of a Franklin home, the Sheriff’s Office said. Sheriff Blaise Smith reports that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 24 complaints and made these arrests:. —Joseph Daniels...
CRIMESTOPPERS: Man wanted for several drug-related charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man wanted on several drug charges, including possession and intending to distribute fentanyl. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, Troy Smith, 31, is wanted on the following charges: Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, Obstruction of Justice, Illegal Carrying of Weapon with CDS, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearm (2 counts), Possession of Firearm or Carrying Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Resisting an Officer, and Drug Paraphernalia.
stmarynow.com
Parish inmate dies; no evidence of foul play, Sheriff's Office says
An inmate at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center died Thursday after being hospitalized, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said. There is no evidence of foul play, the Sheriff's Office said. The inmate, identified as Eric Charles Jr., 32, of Morgan City, was found unresponsive Wednesday at the...
stmarynow.com
15-year-old arrested in Franklin shootings
Franklin police have arrested a 15-year-old in connection with two shootings that hit a home and vehicles, the Franklin Police Department said. The juvenile was arrested at 11:33 a.m. Wednesday in an Oct. 1 shooting on a warrant alleging 18 counts of principal to attempted murder, criminal street gang activity, two counts of principal to aggravated damage to property, principal to illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile and principal to illegal use of a weapon.
brproud.com
Two teenagers among four arrested in connection with smash-and-grab business burglary in Louisiana
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Victoria M. Danos 19, of Bourg was the latest arrest made in connection with a business burglary that took place on Friday, June 24. The business was located in Labadieville and “deputies made contact with management, who indicated that a variety of retail goods were stolen in the burglary,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
stmarynow.com
Monday arrests include one on drug, gun charges
Five arrests reported by local agencies Tuesday include one involving drug and weapon charges. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 24 complaints and made these arrests:. —Tyjon Alexander, 22, Franklin, was arrested at 6:21 p.m. Monday by the Narcotics...
westcentralsbest.com
Louisiana State Trooper Indicted for Intoxication Manslaughter
A Jasper County Grand Jury has indicted a Louisiana State Trooper on a charge of Intoxication Manslaughter after a deadly auto-pedestrian collision near Jasper last year. It happened on the afternoon of Sunday, August 29th, 2021 on Highway 63 West, about a mile out of Jasper. Patrick Joseph Bell, 46,...
Gun toting woman arrested for incident at Iberville Parish bar
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A woman has been arrested by Iberville Parish Sheriff’s deputies for an incident that took place at Club Secret in Plaquemine. on October 16. Surveillance video posted by the sheriff’s office shows 51-year-old Sherri White holding a gun and allegedly threatening people while exiting the building.
brproud.com
Road rage suspect accused of beating man after car accident arrested by deputies
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies arrested a man accused of a Sunday road rage incident that left another man who is battling cancer with multiple injuries. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said Bryan Cage, 37, of Baton Rouge was arrested on charges of second-degree battery and hit-and-run driving Thursday.
WDSU
Houma police investigating after argument escalates to man being stabbed
NEW ORLEANS — A Houma man was injured in a stabbing Thursday. According to Houma police, a person was stabbed during an argument with another man on Beaumont Street. The man arrived at an area hospital and is considered stable, according to police. Houma police are searching for a...
brproud.com
Man who allegedly used multiple counterfeit $100 bills wanted by police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for help identifying a man accused of using counterfeit $100 bills at a College Drive business. Police said the suspect used the fake cash to buy a video game system. No further details of the crime were released.
brproud.com
Duo arrested after crack cocaine seized during traffic stop in Louisiana
PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a suspicious person on Friday, October 14. The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Tremaine C. Brown, 23, of Baton Rouge and Crystal LeBlanc, 42, of Plattenville. It all started when deputies arrived at...
One dead in New Iberia shooting; victim identified
A 20-year-old New Iberia man was found shot on the side of the road Tuesday night; he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Louisiana Nurse Practitioner arrested on rape allegations
An Iowa man was arrested on allegations that he raped someone in a health care facility.
theadvocate.com
Ascension deputies arrest man in Sunday road rage beating that hospitalized man with cancer
Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies arrested on Thursday a man accused of a violent road rage attack that hospitalized a Prairieville air-conditioning repair man. Bryan Cage, 37, of Zachary, turned himself in to sheriff's deputies shortly after detectives received a warrant for his arrest Thursday, deputies said. Scott Gray, 59, the...
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Another Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 1024
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Another Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 1024. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on October 18, 2022, that soon after 3:00 p.m., Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 1024 east of LA 447 in Livingston Parish. Freddie Minton, 81, of Walker, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash.
Alleged Drug Dealer in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Marijuana, Hydrocodone, and Firearms Charges
Alleged Drug Dealer in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Marijuana, Hydrocodone, and Firearms Charges. Louisiana – Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported on October 17, 2022, that narcotics agents arrested an alleged drug dealer from Gheens, Louisiana, the previous week. On October 13, 2022, Cameron Rodrigue, 22, was arrested.
brproud.com
LSP catches Baton Rouge man driving with BAC over three times the legal limit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A witness to an alleged hit-and-run crash helped law enforcement track down the drunk suspect. The witness stated that the crash took place on LA Hwy 44 and it involved a Ford F-150 that was driven by Armando Acosta, 42, of Baton Rouge. The...
Comments / 0