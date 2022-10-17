ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

stmarynow.com

Battery charges among local arrests

Arrests reported by St. Mary Parish agencies this week include a man accused of 41 violations of protective orders, a man accused of domestic battery and a man accused of battering hospital staffers. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded...
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

Morgan City police radio logs for Oct. 19

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 8:11 a.m. 1200 block of Greenwood Street; Alarm. 8:12 a.m. 300 block of Greenwood Street; Alarm. 10:46 a.m. 100 block of Second Street; Com-plaint. 11:48...
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

Heroin, meth, gun charges follow search of Franklin home

The Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section found heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana early Thursday during a search of a Franklin home, the Sheriff’s Office said. Sheriff Blaise Smith reports that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 24 complaints and made these arrests:. —Joseph Daniels...
FRANKLIN, LA
WAFB

CRIMESTOPPERS: Man wanted for several drug-related charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man wanted on several drug charges, including possession and intending to distribute fentanyl. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, Troy Smith, 31, is wanted on the following charges: Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, Obstruction of Justice, Illegal Carrying of Weapon with CDS, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearm (2 counts), Possession of Firearm or Carrying Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Resisting an Officer, and Drug Paraphernalia.
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

Parish inmate dies; no evidence of foul play, Sheriff's Office says

An inmate at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center died Thursday after being hospitalized, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said. There is no evidence of foul play, the Sheriff's Office said. The inmate, identified as Eric Charles Jr., 32, of Morgan City, was found unresponsive Wednesday at the...
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

15-year-old arrested in Franklin shootings

Franklin police have arrested a 15-year-old in connection with two shootings that hit a home and vehicles, the Franklin Police Department said. The juvenile was arrested at 11:33 a.m. Wednesday in an Oct. 1 shooting on a warrant alleging 18 counts of principal to attempted murder, criminal street gang activity, two counts of principal to aggravated damage to property, principal to illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile and principal to illegal use of a weapon.
FRANKLIN, LA
brproud.com

Two teenagers among four arrested in connection with smash-and-grab business burglary in Louisiana

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Victoria M. Danos 19, of Bourg was the latest arrest made in connection with a business burglary that took place on Friday, June 24. The business was located in Labadieville and “deputies made contact with management, who indicated that a variety of retail goods were stolen in the burglary,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
LABADIEVILLE, LA
stmarynow.com

Monday arrests include one on drug, gun charges

Five arrests reported by local agencies Tuesday include one involving drug and weapon charges. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 24 complaints and made these arrests:. —Tyjon Alexander, 22, Franklin, was arrested at 6:21 p.m. Monday by the Narcotics...
MORGAN CITY, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Louisiana State Trooper Indicted for Intoxication Manslaughter

A Jasper County Grand Jury has indicted a Louisiana State Trooper on a charge of Intoxication Manslaughter after a deadly auto-pedestrian collision near Jasper last year. It happened on the afternoon of Sunday, August 29th, 2021 on Highway 63 West, about a mile out of Jasper. Patrick Joseph Bell, 46,...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
WAFB

Gun toting woman arrested for incident at Iberville Parish bar

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A woman has been arrested by Iberville Parish Sheriff’s deputies for an incident that took place at Club Secret in Plaquemine. on October 16. Surveillance video posted by the sheriff’s office shows 51-year-old Sherri White holding a gun and allegedly threatening people while exiting the building.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Another Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 1024

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Another Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 1024. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on October 18, 2022, that soon after 3:00 p.m., Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 1024 east of LA 447 in Livingston Parish. Freddie Minton, 81, of Walker, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Alleged Drug Dealer in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Marijuana, Hydrocodone, and Firearms Charges

Alleged Drug Dealer in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Marijuana, Hydrocodone, and Firearms Charges. Louisiana – Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported on October 17, 2022, that narcotics agents arrested an alleged drug dealer from Gheens, Louisiana, the previous week. On October 13, 2022, Cameron Rodrigue, 22, was arrested.
GHEENS, LA

