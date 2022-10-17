Shania Twain Added to ABC’s Live ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Special

ABC is rounding out the cast of its live Beauty and the Beast special.

The Dec. 15 special, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the film’s best picture nomination — the first animated feature to earn that honor — has added Martin Short , David Alan Grier , Shania Twain , Rizwan Manji, Jon Jon Briones and Leo Abelo Perry to its cast. They join an ensemble led by Grammy winner H.E.R. as Belle and Josh Groban as the Beast; Joshua Henry also stars, and Rita Moreno will narrate the special.

Only Murders in the Building star Short will play Lumiere. Tony winner Grier ( A Solider’s Play, The Patient ) will play Cogsworth, while Grammy winner and country music star Twain will play Mrs. Potts and Perry her son, Chip. The news of Twain’s casting comes less than a week after Angela Lansbury — who voiced Mrs. Potts in the 1991 animated film — died at age 96 . Manji ( Schitt’s Creek ) plays Gaston’s (Henry) sidekick, LeFou, and Briones ( Ratched ) will play Belle’s father, Maurice.

“I am unbelievably honoured… and excited… and all of the emotions(!!) to announce that I will be joining the cast of #BeautyAndTheBeast30th to play the part of my favourite character – Mrs. Potts,” Twain wrote Monday (Oct. 17) on Instagram. “And of course, I would be remiss if I didn’t pay tribute to the iconic Angela Lansbury, I mean she IS Mrs. Potts and the reason why this character is so beloved. To follow in the foot steps of such an icon is a huge honour and I hope to do the part justice.”

The special, which ABC ordered in July , will feature a mix of live action and animation and new musical performances along with sets and costumes inspired by the movie. Jon M. Chu ( In the Heights, Wicked ) is executive producing, and Grammys and Super Bowl halftime show helmer Hamish Hamilton will direct.

Done + Dusted is producing the special with Walt Disney Television Alternative and Electric Somewhere. Caitlin Foito, Hamilton, Raj Kapoor, Richard Kraft and Katy Mullan also executive produce. H.E.R. serves as producer.

This article was originally published by The Hollywood Reporter .