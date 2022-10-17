ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Authorities seize over 1,000 fake IDs at Kentucky airport

By Camille Hantla
FOX 56
 3 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said they seized over 1,000 fraudulent IDs from a package last week at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

According to a news release, CBP officers were routinely inspecting packages on Wednesday when they discovered one labeled to contain trousers. Instead, officers found 1,103 driver’s licenses from the U.S., Australia, Canada, and United Kingdom concealed inside.

The release noted because of the lack of features and details consistent with the document type, the IDs are considered counterfeit.

“Counterfeit driver’s licenses are used by young adults who have not yet reached the legal drinking age,” said Thomas Mahn, port director at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, in the news release. “Not to mention the criminal consequences, CBP’s interception of these IDs significantly reduces the chances for alcohol to be purchased by underage individuals and hopefully reduces the consequences of their actions, including deadly accidents.”

Officials said the poor-quality IDs were shipped from Hong Kong to a residential address in Cincinnati which they said is not typical.

These “dark web transactions” are of concern in other ways beyond teens attempting to get into bars and buy alcohol, according to CBP.

“Some of the major concerns as they relate to fraudulent identity documents include identity theft, worksite enforcement, critical infrastructure protection, fraud linked to immigration-related crimes such as human smuggling and human trafficking, and these documents can be used by those individuals associated with terrorism to minimize their scrutiny undergoing travel screening measures,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, director of field operations in Chicago, in the news release.

