Muncy, Pa. — A judge denied bail for a man who is accused of brutally assaulting and raping a woman in Muncy Creek Township over the weekend. State police at Montoursville say Rodney L. Poust, 49, of Muncy was with the accuser at her home the night of Oct. 14 when he allegedly was intoxicated and became argumentative. Poust told the accuser he was "going to have sex with her one way or another," said Trooper Sara Barrett. ...

MUNCY, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO