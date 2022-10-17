Read full article on original website
californiaexaminer.net
Bethlehem Township Police Arrest Guy For Attempted Kidnapping
A guy suspected of abducting a kid and making illicit contact with a youngster on Saturday at a Walmart in Bethlehem Township was arrested by police on Monday. No conclusions have been drawn from the ongoing inquiry. According to the Bethlehem Township Police Department, a guy attempted to touch a...
Bail denied for man who allegedly brutally assaulted, raped woman
Muncy, Pa. — A judge denied bail for a man who is accused of brutally assaulting and raping a woman in Muncy Creek Township over the weekend. State police at Montoursville say Rodney L. Poust, 49, of Muncy was with the accuser at her home the night of Oct. 14 when he allegedly was intoxicated and became argumentative. Poust told the accuser he was "going to have sex with her one way or another," said Trooper Sara Barrett. ...
Disarming police officer charge withdrawn against Avoca man
WILKES-BARRE — Avoca police withdrew charges of disarming a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, harassment and resisting arrest
Known Megan's Law Offender Attempts Child Kidnapping At PA Walmart, Police Say
Police are seeking clues on a known Megan’s Law offender who allegedly attempted to abduct a child at a PA Walmart. The man pictured above was seen pulling on a toddler in an attempt to remove them from a shopping cart while the parents were shopping at the Nazareth Pike store in Bethlehem Square Mall on Saturday, Oct. 15, township police said in a press release.
Former pastor sentenced for attempted child corruption charges
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former Monroe County pastor was sentenced on child sex charges this week. Gregory Loughney was sentenced to five years probation on Wednesday and must now register as an offender under Megan’s Law. In July, Loughney pled “no contest” to attempted corruption of minors and other charges after being caught […]
WOLF
Police search for gas station burglary suspect
PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Police in Plains Township are investigating an overnight burglary at a gas station. Investigators say the incident took place at the Liberty Exxon gas station just after 1 AM on Thursday. Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to call 911...
Police find stash while serving warrant
Berwick, Pa. — Police serving a warrant on a Berwick home allegedly found a mix of methamphetamine and "fake" version of the drug that was being sold to drug users. Amy Humphries, 40, was taken into custody on a warrant on May 24 at her house on Fairview Avenue, according to Berwick Officer Joseph Loyacono. When officers came to the house, a roommate led them to an upstairs bedroom where Humphries was staying. ...
Monroe County mailboxes damaged by vandals
CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police said they are looking for the vandal, or vandals, that damaged several mailboxes in Monroe County. According to state police, an unknown number of people damaged three separate mailboxes with a blunt object on Palisades Drive, Chestnut Hill Township, sometime between midnight and 7:00 a.m. on […]
WOLF
Nearly $3K worth of items stolen during Luzerne County burglary
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say someone broke into a Luzerne County man’s property and stole nearly $3,000 worth of items and various titles and deeds. According to investigators, an unknown number of people broke into a 29-year-old man’s home in the 200 block of Ebervale Road, Hazle Township, and stole several […]
Man convicted of attempting to pay minors for underwear
Lock Haven, Pa. — A jury didn’t believe that a Muncy man was “just joking” when he attempted to pay juveniles for their worn underwear. Gregory Scott Person was convicted of two felonies and a misdemeanor Wednesday in Clinton County court after just one hour of deliberations. Person was found guilty of third-degree felony unlawful contact with a minor, interference with custody of a child, and corruption of minors. Person...
Samurai sword-wielding suspect wearing clown mask robs Pocono Mountains store
A convenience store in the Pocono Mountains was robbed by a suspect wearing a clown mask and brandishing a samurai sword, police said.
One arrested, $60K and 1.5K bags of fentanyl seized after chase
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say they seized over $60,000 cash and over 1,500 bags of fentanyl following a brief chase in Luzerne County earlier this month. According to the Hazleton City Police Chief, Brian Schoonmaker, police arrested Jose Turbi Anziani after a chase in front of his home in Hazleton on October 12. […]
Man gave $9K to fake bail bondsman, PSP looking for culprit
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are looking for a man they say stole thousands of dollars from someone by pretending to be a bail bondsman. Officials said an 81-year-old man gave $9,000 to a man impersonating a bail bondsman in Northumberland County. Investigators said the victim described the fake bail bondsman as […]
Man found guilty for killing his girlfriend in 2020
SHAMOKIN, Pa. — In Northumberland County, a man has been found guilty of killing his girlfriend in 2020. Shamokin police say Andre Stone admitted to killing his girlfriend, Dawn Latasha. Stone shared a photo of his girlfriend laying on the floor to police and said he strangled her. Stone...
Drug sting off of Route 191 nets 57 grams of meth, 2 arrests, cops say
A drug sting arranged near a Route 22 interchange netted 57 grams of methamphetamine and the arrests of two Lehigh Valley people, the Northampton County Drug Task Force said. Barrett Griggs, 40, of Whitehall Township, and Julie Louise Weil, 53, of Allentown, were arrested in the sting Thursday and each face drug charges in the case.
Robbery charge modified to disorderly conduct
WILKES-BARRE — A Plymouth man pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct involving cigarettes being taken from another person at the Intermodal Bus Terminal in downtown Wilkes-Barre earlier this month. Richard Evans, 57, of Nottingham Street, was initially charged with a felony count of robbery and a summary count of public...
wkok.com
Report: Bail Bondsman Bilks Northumberland County Man
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are looking for a man they say stole thousands of dollars from someone by pretending to be a bail bondsman. Officials said an 81-year-old man gave $9,000 to a man impersonating a bail bondsman in Northumberland County. Investigators said the victim described the fake bail bondsman as a tall white male wearing black sunglasses, a light blue surgical mask, a blue zip-up sweatshirt, sweatpants, and Yeezy sneakers. PSP ask anyone with information on this incident, or similar incidents, to contact PSP Milton.
wkok.com
Troopers Investigating After Multiple Thefts of Packages
WASHINGTONVILLE – State police are investigating after multiple packages were stolen from mailboxes in a trailer park in the Washingtonville area of Montour County. Milton troopers say the incident occurred between two and four weeks ago. They say an unidentified female was seen opening several mailboxes and when approached, appeared ‘nervous.’
