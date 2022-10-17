ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Murfreesboro is the Best City for Single Moms in Tennessee

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Motherhood is a challenge, especially if you’re alone. That’s why living in a supportive environment can make a world of difference for a single mother. LawnStarter put together a ranking of the best cities for a single mom to live in 2022.Their study focused on larger cities that have a population of at least 100-thousand residents. Specifically in the Volunteer State, Murfreesboro was ranked as the best place for single moms, beating out Nashville, Knoxville, Chattanooga and Memphis.
Emerging Americana: Nora Brown, Tray Wellington and Taylor Rae

AmericanaFest 2022 is in the books, and even more than usual, I came away with a backlog of fascinating conversations with artists who don’t live in Nashville but who are making an impact on roots music. This week’s show features highlights from three interviews with emerging talent in the veins of traditional old-time, modern bluegrass and folk-rock. There’s no such thing as a representative sample of the format’s younger generation, but between Tray Wellington, Nora Brown and Taylor Rae, there are plenty of storylines that will unfold and develop in the years to come.
Conversation: The Colorado Chemistry Of The Stillhouse Junkies

When you’re a progressive string band from another part of the country making your debut at Nashville’s Station Inn, you’ll want to dress to impress, as Durango, CO trio the Stillhouse Junkies did on a Saturday night in September. Fred Kosak, Cody Tinnin and Alissa Wolf hit the stage in matching Dickies coveralls with their mid-century modern logo hand embroidered on the back.
This Tennessee City Is One Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022

Tennessee may be the home of country music and hot chicken, but it also houses one of the "rattiest" cities in the country. Orkin recently released its annual list of the 50 rattiest cities around the U.S. Chicago remained undefeated in the No. 1 spot for the eighth year in a row, followed by other major cities like Los Angeles, New York City and Washington, D.C. While it may make sense that cities filled with millions of residents, and even more tourists, have reported a rise in rodent activity, other cities in the list may come as a surprise, including one in the Volunteer State.
Franklin neighborhood transforms for the Halloween season

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - When the October leaves start changing colors, the houses on Franklin’s West Main Street start changing too. It has been a long-standing tradition. If you need to say “Boo” and are wondering who, it’s people like Julie Clendenin. “We do this every...
Nashville's Most Beautiful People: Jennifer Brown

OCCUPATION: MOTHER, BUSINESS OWNER, GROGAN JEWELERS BY LON. Lon Brown, my mother-in-law, is an inspiration to me. She is so hardworking and determined, a Vietnamese immigrant who created her own jewelry business from the ground up over 35 years: Lon’s Jewelers. Her hard work inspired the purchase of Grogan Jewelers in 2015, an independent family-owned business with over 100 years of business success, creating Grogan Jewelers by Lon with three locations in Florence AL, Huntsville AL, and the Franklin/ Brentwood area. It is important to me to keep growing this business for our family for generations to come.
Something old and something new in District 53

Though Tennessee House District 53 was freshly recarved in Tennessee’s most recent controversial redistricting plan, incumbent Democratic Rep. Jason Powell’s representation in the area is nothing new. With a slightly new geographic area, he stands in contrast to his challenger Dia Hart, a Black conservative who has spent...
We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym to Open in Nashville

Celebrate the grand opening of the newest We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym location in the Madison suburb of Nashville on Saturday, October 22 (2054 Gallatin Pike N., Madison, TN 37115) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Open to children of all abilities, children will be able to play...
Affordable housing last chance for some to find home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A North Nashville affordable housing waitlist is now open and accepting applications. Staffers said people are rushing to apply for the housing and told WSMV4 what you need to know about the application. You can now apply to the John Henry Hale Homes affordable waiting list,...
State Commission Reverses Three Nashville Charter Decisions

The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission wrapped its final scheduled meeting of the year on Tuesday. The commission, which was appointed by Gov. Bill Lee and inherited charter appeal and authorization responsibilities from the Tennessee State Board of Education in 2021, heard 13 new start appeals this year, four of which were slated for Nashville.
