Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro is the Best City for Single Moms in Tennessee
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Motherhood is a challenge, especially if you’re alone. That’s why living in a supportive environment can make a world of difference for a single mother. LawnStarter put together a ranking of the best cities for a single mom to live in 2022.Their study focused on larger cities that have a population of at least 100-thousand residents. Specifically in the Volunteer State, Murfreesboro was ranked as the best place for single moms, beating out Nashville, Knoxville, Chattanooga and Memphis.
This Is The Best Deli In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best delis in the country, including this favorite in Tennessee.
wmot.org
Emerging Americana: Nora Brown, Tray Wellington and Taylor Rae
AmericanaFest 2022 is in the books, and even more than usual, I came away with a backlog of fascinating conversations with artists who don’t live in Nashville but who are making an impact on roots music. This week’s show features highlights from three interviews with emerging talent in the veins of traditional old-time, modern bluegrass and folk-rock. There’s no such thing as a representative sample of the format’s younger generation, but between Tray Wellington, Nora Brown and Taylor Rae, there are plenty of storylines that will unfold and develop in the years to come.
wmot.org
Conversation: The Colorado Chemistry Of The Stillhouse Junkies
When you’re a progressive string band from another part of the country making your debut at Nashville’s Station Inn, you’ll want to dress to impress, as Durango, CO trio the Stillhouse Junkies did on a Saturday night in September. Fred Kosak, Cody Tinnin and Alissa Wolf hit the stage in matching Dickies coveralls with their mid-century modern logo hand embroidered on the back.
Tennessee Tribune
TSU Agriculture Student Embodies the Tiger Spirit in Fight Against Rare Cancer
NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — For Zaria Hunter, this semester marks her triumphant return to Tennessee State University as she continues the battle of her life against a rare form of cancer. In 2021, Hunter started her spring semester of sophomore year off strong, studying agriculture sciences with...
iheart.com
This Tennessee City Is One Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022
Tennessee may be the home of country music and hot chicken, but it also houses one of the "rattiest" cities in the country. Orkin recently released its annual list of the 50 rattiest cities around the U.S. Chicago remained undefeated in the No. 1 spot for the eighth year in a row, followed by other major cities like Los Angeles, New York City and Washington, D.C. While it may make sense that cities filled with millions of residents, and even more tourists, have reported a rise in rodent activity, other cities in the list may come as a surprise, including one in the Volunteer State.
WSMV
Franklin neighborhood transforms for the Halloween season
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - When the October leaves start changing colors, the houses on Franklin’s West Main Street start changing too. It has been a long-standing tradition. If you need to say “Boo” and are wondering who, it’s people like Julie Clendenin. “We do this every...
nashvillelifestyles.com
Nashville's Most Beautiful People: Jennifer Brown
OCCUPATION: MOTHER, BUSINESS OWNER, GROGAN JEWELERS BY LON. Lon Brown, my mother-in-law, is an inspiration to me. She is so hardworking and determined, a Vietnamese immigrant who created her own jewelry business from the ground up over 35 years: Lon’s Jewelers. Her hard work inspired the purchase of Grogan Jewelers in 2015, an independent family-owned business with over 100 years of business success, creating Grogan Jewelers by Lon with three locations in Florence AL, Huntsville AL, and the Franklin/ Brentwood area. It is important to me to keep growing this business for our family for generations to come.
Something old and something new in District 53
Though Tennessee House District 53 was freshly recarved in Tennessee’s most recent controversial redistricting plan, incumbent Democratic Rep. Jason Powell’s representation in the area is nothing new. With a slightly new geographic area, he stands in contrast to his challenger Dia Hart, a Black conservative who has spent...
Unhoused people rush to apply for affordable housing as another Nashville waitlist opens
When more spots opened in an affordable housing complex in Nashville, there was a rush of people experiencing homelessness and advocates trying to get on it as soon as possible.
Nashville Parent
We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym to Open in Nashville
Celebrate the grand opening of the newest We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym location in the Madison suburb of Nashville on Saturday, October 22 (2054 Gallatin Pike N., Madison, TN 37115) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Open to children of all abilities, children will be able to play...
Tennessee Tribune
André Prince Owner Prince’s Hot Chicken to be Inducted in 2022 Entrepreneur Hall of Fame
Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–The Nashville Entrepreneur Center NEXT Awards is hosting its annual ceremony recognizing entrepreneurs who are transforming industries and strengthening the Middle Tennessee community on Monday, Oct 24. There will be three winners in each category– startup companies with revenue. up to $1 million, emerging companies...
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
New Balance distribution center to bring jobs, more people to Wilson County
Population growth is not slowing down anytime soon in Wilson County.
WSMV
Affordable housing last chance for some to find home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A North Nashville affordable housing waitlist is now open and accepting applications. Staffers said people are rushing to apply for the housing and told WSMV4 what you need to know about the application. You can now apply to the John Henry Hale Homes affordable waiting list,...
Nashville Scene
State Commission Reverses Three Nashville Charter Decisions
The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission wrapped its final scheduled meeting of the year on Tuesday. The commission, which was appointed by Gov. Bill Lee and inherited charter appeal and authorization responsibilities from the Tennessee State Board of Education in 2021, heard 13 new start appeals this year, four of which were slated for Nashville.
Ferrari dealership arrives in Nashville
Italian luxury auto maker Ferrari has just opened its first exclusive dealership in Tennessee and it's right here in Nashville.
wgnsradio.com
Banning Certain Books in Libraries like Linebaugh in Murfreesboro, the Smyrna Public Library and More
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn.) 2021 Proved to be a tough year for libraries in places like Murfreesboro and Smyrna for multiple reasons. Amanda, who is with the Rutherford County Library System, names one of the battles fought locally…. The other issues faced locally and at libraries across the country may surprise...
clarksvillenow.com
City of Clarksville leaders take on Alex’s Challenge: ‘Spend a day in my wheels’
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Alex Johnson is on a mission to change the way communities approach accessibility for disabled citizens. On Oct. 4, that mission brought him to Clarksville, where he challenged local leaders to spend a day in his wheels. Mayor Joe Pitts, along with nine city employees and...
Meet three adorable kittens ready to be adopted: Flower, Daisy and Rose!
Meet three cute kittens ready to be adopted! Daisy, Rose and their mother, Flower.
