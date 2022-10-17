ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

2 found killed after welfare check at Kansas City apartment

By Jared Bush
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a double homicide after finding two people dead Monday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the area of Chestnut Circle and Holmes Road in regard to a welfare check. They received a call from relatives who said they couldn’t get in touch with their loved ones.

Officers found a man and woman inside an apartment with signs of trauma, but police did not release any injuries the victims died from at this time. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police currently do not know the relationship between the man and woman, and did not release identifying information about the victims. A department spokesperson said they’re still trying to figure out what led to their deaths.

Two people found dead in wooded area of Kansas City

If you have any information, you are asked to contact detectives at 816-234-5043 or TIPS Hotline 816-474-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story, check back with FOX4 for more updates.

