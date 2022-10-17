Read full article on original website
delawarebusinessnow.com
My view: AstraZeneca back in the solar game
(2014 file photo of Astra Zeneca solar installation) Back when AstraZeneca was rockin’ and rollin’ with thousands of employees, the Anglo-Swedish company installed solar panels at its corporate campus near Wilmington. Then came the loss of patent protection for blockbuster drugs that shrunk revenues by billions of dollars.
Avelo Air Brings Airline Service Back To Delaware
Ultra low cost carrier startup Avelo Air has just announced it’s setting up a base in Wilmington, Delaware, and this is noteworthy for one major reason. Delaware is the only state without commercial air service. Delaware is currently the only state in the United States without commercial air service....
NBC Philadelphia
Discount Airline Is Bringing Air Travel Back to Delaware and Flights Start at $49
A discount airline is soon landing at Wilmington Airport (ILG) as commercial air travel returns to Delaware just in time for snowbirds to fly off to Florida this winter. 🛫 Texas-based Avelo Airlines announced Thursday morning its plans to launch a hub at the New Castle County airport. Starting on Feb. 1, 2023,, Avelo will fly nonstop from Wilmington to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach in Florida. 🌴
Delaware residents receiving up to $600
photo of money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you are a resident of Delaware, here's some good news you need to know about, especially right now during this time of inflation. Many people will be receiving a tax rebate. Individual filers will receive $300, while married couples filing jointly would receive $600. Delaware citizens who have submitted a personal income tax return for 2020 will receive the rebates.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware workers' compensation premiums fall for sixth year in a row
Workers compensation insurance premiums fall for Delaware employers for the sixth year in a row. Employers are required to pay for workers comp insurance, which covers medical care and lost wages for workers injured on the job. Declining premiums do not mean lower payouts for injured workers, says Insurance Commissioner...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Comcast boosts internet speeds again
Comcast is increasing speeds for Xfinity Internet tiers in Delaware and 13 other East Coast states for business and home customers. The company will also roll out new download speeds up to two gigabits-per-second combined with up to five to 10-times faster upload speeds before the end of the year.
Salmon Farm Developer Withdraws Controversial Permit over Sturgeon Concerns
Facing growing public pushback, a Norwegian company hoping to build a large indoor salmon farm on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has — at least for now — dropped its bid for a permit to discharge wastewater into the only waterway in the state where endangered Atlantic sturgeon are known to spawn.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Personnel file: Oct. 19, 2022
Ørsted has hired Chris Bason to serve as Stakeholder Engagement Lead in Delaware. Bason will be responsible for developing and implementing external engagement strategies in support of Skipjack Wind and will represent Ørsted to local communities, businesses, and elected officials. Prior to joining Ørsted, Bason served for 18...
delawarebusinessnow.com
UD Poll shows Jennings, Rochester holding comfortable leads
Posts labeled Special to Delaware Business Now are typically submitted items that are updated and sometimes rewritten in news style. Background information is sometimes added.
Did you receive your $300 tax rebate? 780,000 others did
The state has distributed some 780,000 Relief Rebate checks, according to Delaware Secretary of Finance Rick Geisenberger. Approximately $15 million in rebate checks were mailed but never cashed, Geisenberger said during a Monday meeting of the Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council. The 2022 Delaware Relief Rebate Program was passed by the General Assembly in April and authorized one-time direct ... Read More
country1025.com
This Is The Only U.S. State You Can’t Commercially Fly To
A U.S state recently became the one state in the country that you can not catch a commercial flight to. The home to under one million people, the state of Delaware, earned this title in June 2022 when Frontier Airlines announced that they were ending service to the First State. A spokesperson for the airline said that the reason for cutting service was that “sufficient demand did not materialize to support the service.”
wjbr.com
Delaware Resident Creates College Scholarship
Ollie Tansimore has been spending a lot of time in Delaware, mostly to care for his mother. He moved her six years ago and has been loving his life in the first state. “I love the hospitality here and the people are great too,” he said. “I’d come here a lot.”
WMDT.com
Lenape Indian Tribe land in Dover added to Del.’s Open Space Program
DOVER, Del. – In an effort to preserve Native land, and maintain a crucial habitat for plants and animals, state and tribal leaders are working together in several different areas across Delaware. One of those areas in particular is found in the heart of Dover at Fork Branch Nature Preserve.
WDEL 1150AM
Update: Court suspends Del. conversion of retiree coverage to Medicare Advantage
Plaintiffs who objected to Delaware's conversion of the state healthcare coverage program for retirees to Medicare Advantage have been granted a motion for a stay. The group that formed as RISE Delaware has contended that the switch would force them to seek prior authorization for hundreds of medical decisions. They held protests recently in Dover and Wilmington and went to Superior Court a few weeks ago.
Court halts state switch to Medicare Advantage
The state’s plan to transition state government retirees’ health insurance from original Medicare to a privately-managed Medicare Advantage plan has been temporarily blocked. A Delaware Superior Court judge on Wednesday ordered the state to halt implementation of the plan until the case is fully adjudicated. The court will schedule a trial to make a final determination on the fate of ... Read More
WDEL 1150AM
Major crash closes southbound Route 896
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a three vehicle crash on Route 896 just north of I-95 on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The collision occurred just after 11:30 a.m. when a car that had just come off the ramp from I-95 southbound to Route 896 northbound attempted to make an illegal U-turn onto southbound Route 896.
State teachers’ union asks for base pay hike
Delaware’s teacher union proposed a new salary schedule Monday that includes a base pay of $60,000. Of that base pay, $42,000 would come from the state — $12,000 more than it’s currently paying. Under the plan, teacher salaries would be raised over three years, costing the state $134.5 million in total. By the final year, total teacher salaries would cost ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
One week before the biggest festival of the year in Rehoboth Beach, we head a few miles south to Maryland's favorite playground of Ocean City for that resort's popular autumn Sunfest festival. Next week may be Seawitch Weekend in Rehoboth Beach, but this week Ocean City is in the spotlight...
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware schools preparing for next round of school choice applications
The window to apply for school choice in 2023-24 hasn't opened in Delaware, but districts are already beginning to get parents prepared. The Appoquinimink School District held an information session Tuesday, reminding parents about a process that can be extremely competitive. Online registration for families that want to send their...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Judge orders stay on state retiree Medicare Advantage plan
A Superior Court Judge has issued a stay that halts a Highmark Medicare Advantage plan for state retirees slated to go into effect next year. A group known as Rise argues that the program will harm retirees by forcing them to join a network of providers rather than using traditional Medicare. They further claim that the system will reject treatments that would have otherwise gone forward under Medicare.
