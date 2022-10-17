Getting Answers: Thunderbirds fans stuck in traffic leaving opening night game

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The community came together Thursday night to help the wife of a man who was hit and killed nearly two weeks ago outside of a Chicopee bar. 34-year-old Nicholas Weichel of Chicopee was hit by a speeding car as he was crossing the road in front of Rumble Seat Bar and Grille on October 8. Now, his wife’s employer is raising money to help her through this difficult time.

CHICOPEE, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO