Getting Answers: Thunderbirds fans stuck in traffic leaving opening night game

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Related
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Friday Forecast
Getting Answers: Dissecting the potential changes to Springfield Police use of force policy. Getting Answers: Dissecting the potential changes to Springfield Police use of force policy. Updated: 4 hours ago. Town by Town: October 20. Jueves Avances Noticiero. Updated: 14 hours ago. Erik Rosario le dará un adelanto de los...
What should be done with Bear Hole in West Springfield?
A public forum is being held next Thursday for input on the development plan of Bear Hole.
westernmassnews.com
Zoo at Forest Park brings STEM Week lessons to Springfield school
Getting Answers: Dissecting the potential changes to Springfield Police use of force policy. Getting Answers: Dissecting the potential changes to Springfield Police use of force policy. Updated: 4 hours ago. Town by Town: October 20. Jueves Avances Noticiero. Updated: 14 hours ago. Erik Rosario le dará un adelanto de los...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: October 20
Getting Answers: Dissecting the potential changes to Springfield Police use of force policy. Getting Answers: Dissecting the potential changes to Springfield Police use of force policy. Updated: 14 hours ago. Erik Rosario le dará un adelanto de los últimos avances noticiosos. (Sponsored by 90 Meat Outlet) Westfield store...
westernmassnews.com
Spirit of Springfield announces postponement of Parade of Big Balloons
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - There will be no Parade of Big Balloons again this year in Springfield. The Spirit of Springfield announced Wednesday that the holiday event, which made its way down Springfield’s Main Street for decades, was being postponed due to what they said was a worldwide helium shortage.
Cut-through between Fausey Drive and Circle Drive in West Springfield closed
There will be a temporary road closure between Fausey Drive and Circle Drive in West Springfield.
westernmassnews.com
1 person hospitalized following Springfield house fire
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital following an afternoon fire in Springfield. Springfield fire officials said that crews were called to a house on Abbott Street early Thursday afternoon. They added that one person was taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation and another...
Raising Cane’s wants to open chicken finger shop in Enfield
Famous chicken finger restaurant chain Raising Cane’s is aiming to open their first location in Connecticut. On Tuesday, The Connecticut Scoop announced on their Facebook page the states first Raising Cane’s location has been proposed. The chain has submitted plans to build a location in Enfield — right over the Massachusetts border.
westernmassnews.com
Car accident on Longmeadow Street in Longmeadow leads to road closure
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Longmeadow responded to Longmeadow Street near the intersection of Williams Street Wednesday evening for reports of a two-car collision. According to Longmeadow Police, Longmeadow Street is closed from Williams Street to Greenacre Road while crews work to clear the scene. There has been no...
TRAFFIC: Dump truck rollover on Mass. Pike in Ludlow
A dump truck rolled over on the westbound side of the Mass. Pike near Exit 54 in Ludlow on Wednesday.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond to Liberty Street after SUV nearly crashes through fence
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded just down the road from our studio on Liberty Street Tuesday afternoon for reports of a motor vehicle accident. An SUV ended up off the road and nearly went through a fence. Massachusetts State Police were on scene assisting with the accident, which...
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Thursday Forecast
There is sad news out of Springfield as the city’s fire department announced the death of former aid to the commissioner Dennis Leger. Two new COVID-19 subvariants are gaining traction throughout the country at a “troublesome” rate, according to White House top medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci.
westernmassnews.com
Section of High Street in Monson closed due to serious accident
MONSON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A section of High Street, in the area of the Monson Library in Monson is closed due to a serious due to a “serious traffic accident,” according to Monson Police. According to police, drivers should expect delays and seek alternative routes. Copyright 2022. Western Mass...
westernmassnews.com
First Responders Giving Day: Agawam Fire
Hero Fund USA CEO Darrel Smith joins Western Mass News to discuss the need and related expense of protective equipment. Town by Town: community care package, firefighter recruits, and Laurel Park. Updated: 4 hours ago. Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Chicopee, and Northampton. Palmer...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Dissecting the potential changes to Springfield Police use of force policy
Erik Rosario le dará un adelanto de los últimos avances noticiosos. (Sponsored by 90 Meat Outlet) Westfield store closed after allegedly selling illegal vape products. A Westfield smoke shop is closed until further notice after a recent raid. Zoo at Forest Park brings STEM Week lessons to Springfield...
Long search ends with wastewater deputy selected to lead Westfield’s DPW
WESTFIELD — On Oct. 18, a joint meeting of the Public Works and Water commissions interviewed three candidates for executive director of the Department of Public Works, and unanimously selected Jeffrey Gamelli of Otis, currently the city’s deputy superintendent of the wastewater division, for the position. The other...
westernmassnews.com
Community fundraiser benefits widow of Chicopee man killed in crash
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The community came together Thursday night to help the wife of a man who was hit and killed nearly two weeks ago outside of a Chicopee bar. 34-year-old Nicholas Weichel of Chicopee was hit by a speeding car as he was crossing the road in front of Rumble Seat Bar and Grille on October 8. Now, his wife’s employer is raising money to help her through this difficult time.
East Hartford shooting is top story on newscasts
There seems to be one common denominator in the evening newscasts on our local TV stations. Most of the time, the lead story is a shooting. Sometimes the shooting takes place in Hartford. Other times it takes place in New Haven.
Amazing Drone Video Shows Off Old Railroad Station in Massachusetts by Flying Right Through the Front Doors
Union Station in Palmer, Massachusettes is a historic railroad station built in 1894 and sits at the junction of what today is the CSX and New England Central railroads. Many years were spent restoring this beautiful landmark to its original glory and today it serves as a restaurant called The Steaming Tender.
Why Are There So Many Loud Aircraft Over Connecticut Lately?
When I moved from Waterbury to Torrington earlier this year, I thought I would be getting away from the loud roar of constant mass transit. No more constant hum of tractor trailers doing 80 on I-84, no Metro-North trains rumbling by shaking the ground. It was nice in Torrington for a little while, but for the past couple of months, I've noticed that my ears are getting assaulted from above.
Comments / 2