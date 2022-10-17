Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Free Class Could Help You Save a LifeDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Annual Clery study reports crime, fire statisticsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tufts administration reports offensive graffiti on campusesThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
Related
Mayor Michelle Wu shouted down by protestors while giving updates on Mass and Cass deep clean
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu had to cut her press conference short today, as protestors shouted her down criticizing her most recent move to relocate hundreds of homeless people from one area of Mass and Cass to another in order to prevent traffic issues. Mass and Cass – short for the...
wgbh.org
Development plan at Shattuck hospital leaves residents concerned
Louis Elisa comes to Franklin Park for the fresh air and scenery. “The golds, the reds, the purples and everything,” Elisa said, overlooking the foliage in a picnic area. “If you don't have a car, you know, the free bus along Blue Hill Avenue doesn't get you to New Hampshire, but it gets you to the Franklin Park, where you can have this pristine view of nature in its fullness, and it's gorgeous.”
baystatebanner.com
Flynn, Baker get heated in redistricting hearing
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. A redistricting map supported by voting rights advocates sparked fierce pushback from white City Councilors Monday during a heated hearing in the Iannella chamber. City Council President Ed Flynn, who represents South Boston, downtown, Chinatown and parts of the South...
‘The T is failing’: Warren, Markey hold Senate hearing in Boston on MBTA
Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey are pictured in Boston at a Senate hearing on management failures within the MBTA.(Aaron Gruen / The Tufts Daily) Senator Elizabeth Warren chaired a senate subcommittee hearing in Boston on Friday, focusing on management failures within the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority. Senator Ed Markey joined Warren for the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs’ Subcommittee on Economic Policy hearing.
Teachers unions will face hefty fines if striking Haverhill educators fail to return to classroom
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Unions representing the teachers who are on strike in Haverhill will face hefty fines if the educators don’t return to the classroom on Thursday morning, a judge ruled Wednesday. Essex County Superior Court Judge James Lang informed the Haverhill Education Association and the Massachusetts Teachers...
City of Boston moves homeless encampments near Mass and Cass
BOSTON – The City of Boston spent Wednesday morning moving homeless encampments off of Southampton Street near Mass and Cass.People living in the area could be seen packing up their belongings and bringing them to Atkinson Street.Southampton Street was power washed and crews in biohazard suits assisted in the cleanup.The city said they moved homeless residents off of Southampton Street for safety reasons after there have been several near crashes in recent weeks on the busy road.Boston Mayor Michelle Wu arrived in the area later Wednesday morning, saying the city is making progress in the area.Wu recently asked Good Samaritans to stop bringing food to people in the area. Wu said the well-intentioned actions were causing traffic issues, adding to the rodent problem, and keeping the homeless population from seeking long-term solutions at shelters.
Diehl vs. Healey: How to watch the final Mass. gubernatorial debate
The Massachusetts gubernatorial candidates will square off again Thursday evening for their second and final debate ahead of Election Day next month. Attorney General Maura Healey — the Democratic nominee for governor who’s widely expected to win her bid for the corner office — will face Republican opponent and former state Rep. Geoff Diehl during a televised debate from WCVB Channel 5 studios from 8-9 p.m. WCVB anchor and On The Record host Ed Harding will serve as moderator.
State seizes $3.6 million in casino winnings for unpaid taxes and child support
The state’s three casinos — MGM Springfield, Encore Boston Harbor and Plainridge Park — captured $3.6 million in would-be casino winnings in the most recent fiscal year to settle unpaid tax and child support debts. That’s up about $200,000 from the previous fiscal year.
Gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey releases plan to tackle housing crisis in Massachusetts
Houses in Somerville near the Tufts campus are pictured on Oct. 7.(Bowie Bello / The Tufts Daily) On Sept. 21, Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for governor in Massachusetts, released her policy plan to tackle the housing crisis in the state. The plan focuses heavily on increasing housing production, preserving current housing options and supporting homeless individuals and families through strengthening the state’s rent assistance program.
Some Massachusetts Cities Left Scrambling by New Mattress Recycling Rule
UPDATE: Since this article was published, the Greater New Bedford Regional Refuse Management District released the following information on how New Bedford and Dartmouth residents can recycle their mattresses and textiles. New Bedford residents: may continue to dispose of their mattresses and box springs as they would for other bulky...
3 religious leaders chain themselves to Faneuil Hall demanding name change
BOSTON – With metal chains and a bike lock in hand, three Boston ministers chained themselves to the doors of Faneuil Hall, demanding the city change the name of the historical landmark with ties to slavery. "We as clergy have agreed to risk arrest if necessary," Rev. Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition said. The group has held a sit-in, even a hunger strike and say they're resorting to dramatic tactics to get Mayor Michelle Wu's attention. "This iconic building bears a slave trader's name, an anti-Black symbol that burdens us," Rev. John Gibbons of Arlington Street Church in...
Annissa Essaibi George named new president, CEO of Big Sister Boston
BOSTON - Former Boston mayoral candidate Annissa Essaibi George has been named the new president and CEO of Big Sister Boston, the organization announced Thursday.She told WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes she's excited to get going."It's an opportunity to continue to serve as a public servant, as a city councilor, as a classroom teacher, the idea of service is really important to me and Big Sister is an opportunity to continue that service and to do it with girls and to do it with both our littles and our bigs and the staff and the team at Big Sister, that's what drew me to this opportunity," Essaibi George said.She is taking over for Deb Re, who is stepping down after 16 years. Essaibi George officially begins on November 28.For more information, visit their website.
‘What in God’s name are they doing?’: Boston city councilor questions distribution of pipes, cookers
Boston – Boston City Councilor Michael Flaherty is raising questions about the distribution of pipes, cookers, tourniquets and other drug paraphernalia in the city’s troubled Mass & Cass corridor. Flaherty, who serves as the city’s public safety chair, filed a notice for an emergency hearing on Monday.
whdh.com
Methuen mayor: ‘Multiple families’ placed by state at hotel without notice
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - “Multiple families” arrived at the Days Inn in Methuen Friday, sent by the state, without any advance notice, according to the city’s mayor, Neil Perry. “We have requested a meeting with (the Department of Housing and Community Development) to understand how this happened...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Cracked welds delay new N. Washington St. Bridge a year
COMPLETION OF A NEW North Washington Bridge in Boston will take at least a year longer than expected because of mysterious cracks that developed in welds at steel connection points. Jonathan Gulliver, the Massachusetts highway commissioner, said the tiny cracks were first discovered by state inspectors about a year ago.
WBUR
How a nonprofit moved 150 people from 'Mass. and Cass' into permanent housing, and is helping them stay there
When someone is homeless and sleeping on the street, it's not easy to help them find a permanent home and adjust to a new way of life. Now imagine helping 150 people do that. That's what workers from the nonprofit Eliot Community Human Services did in Boston over the past 12 months.
Police presence: Gov. Baker at DCU for state police graduation
WORCESTER — Gov. Charlie Baker welcomed more nearly 200 recruits to the ranks of the state police during a ceremony Thursday morningat the DCU Center. State and law enforcement officials, in addition to friends and family, were on hand for the graduation of the 87th Training Troop, which recently finished a six-month training...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police officer accused of planning and participating in “Unite the Right” rally has resigned
A Massachusetts police officer accused of planning and participating in a troubling rally has resigned from his position as patrol officer and is no longer employed by the police force he was working for. According to Mayor Scott Galvin and Chief Robert Rufo Jr., John Donnelly submitted a letter of...
Trash hauler Republic Services under fire in Mass. as garbage piles up
An onslaught of frustrated community feedback is pushing the town of Reading to cancel its contract with Republic Services as trash pileups become a common sight across several curbsides. “While Republic Services has repeatedly promised to fix performance deficiencies, the company has continually underperformed with incomplete pick-ups, understaffed operations, not...
Here’s the latest Mass. town suffering through weeks of uncollected, rotting trash
“I expect you’ll be paying for our rat … problem since your company can’t be bothered to pick up our trash.”. Reading is threatening to cancel the town’s contract with its trash hauler after weeks of “incomplete, sporadic, and unpredictable” collection left garbage piling up curbside.
Comments / 5