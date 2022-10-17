ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

wgbh.org

Development plan at Shattuck hospital leaves residents concerned

Louis Elisa comes to Franklin Park for the fresh air and scenery. “The golds, the reds, the purples and everything,” Elisa said, overlooking the foliage in a picnic area. “If you don't have a car, you know, the free bus along Blue Hill Avenue doesn't get you to New Hampshire, but it gets you to the Franklin Park, where you can have this pristine view of nature in its fullness, and it's gorgeous.”
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

Flynn, Baker get heated in redistricting hearing

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. A redistricting map supported by voting rights advocates sparked fierce pushback from white City Councilors Monday during a heated hearing in the Iannella chamber. City Council President Ed Flynn, who represents South Boston, downtown, Chinatown and parts of the South...
BOSTON, MA
The Tufts Daily

‘The T is failing’: Warren, Markey hold Senate hearing in Boston on MBTA

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey are pictured in Boston at a Senate hearing on management failures within the MBTA.(Aaron Gruen / The Tufts Daily) Senator Elizabeth Warren chaired a senate subcommittee hearing in Boston on Friday, focusing on management failures within the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority. Senator Ed Markey joined Warren for the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs’ Subcommittee on Economic Policy hearing.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

City of Boston moves homeless encampments near Mass and Cass

BOSTON – The City of Boston spent Wednesday morning moving homeless encampments off of Southampton Street near Mass and Cass.People living in the area could be seen packing up their belongings and bringing them to Atkinson Street.Southampton Street was power washed and crews in biohazard suits assisted in the cleanup.The city said they moved homeless residents off of Southampton Street for safety reasons after there have been several near crashes in recent weeks on the busy road.Boston Mayor Michelle Wu arrived in the area later Wednesday morning, saying the city is making progress in the area.Wu recently asked Good Samaritans to stop bringing food to people in the area. Wu said the well-intentioned actions were causing traffic issues, adding to the rodent problem, and keeping the homeless population from seeking long-term solutions at shelters.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Diehl vs. Healey: How to watch the final Mass. gubernatorial debate

The Massachusetts gubernatorial candidates will square off again Thursday evening for their second and final debate ahead of Election Day next month. Attorney General Maura Healey — the Democratic nominee for governor who’s widely expected to win her bid for the corner office — will face Republican opponent and former state Rep. Geoff Diehl during a televised debate from WCVB Channel 5 studios from 8-9 p.m. WCVB anchor and On The Record host Ed Harding will serve as moderator.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Tufts Daily

Gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey releases plan to tackle housing crisis in Massachusetts

Houses in Somerville near the Tufts campus are pictured on Oct. 7.(Bowie Bello / The Tufts Daily) On Sept. 21, Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for governor in Massachusetts, released her policy plan to tackle the housing crisis in the state. The plan focuses heavily on increasing housing production, preserving current housing options and supporting homeless individuals and families through strengthening the state’s rent assistance program.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

3 religious leaders chain themselves to Faneuil Hall demanding name change

BOSTON – With metal chains and a bike lock in hand, three Boston ministers chained themselves to the doors of Faneuil Hall, demanding the city change the name of the historical landmark with ties to slavery. "We as clergy have agreed to risk arrest if necessary," Rev. Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition said. The group has held a sit-in, even a hunger strike and say they're resorting to dramatic tactics to get Mayor Michelle Wu's attention. "This iconic building bears a slave trader's name, an anti-Black symbol that burdens us," Rev. John Gibbons of Arlington Street Church in...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Annissa Essaibi George named new president, CEO of Big Sister Boston

BOSTON - Former Boston mayoral candidate Annissa Essaibi George has been named the new president and CEO of Big Sister Boston, the organization announced Thursday.She told WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes she's excited to get going."It's an opportunity to continue to serve as a public servant, as a city councilor, as a classroom teacher, the idea of service is really important to me and Big Sister is an opportunity to continue that service and to do it with girls and to do it with both our littles and our bigs and the staff and the team at Big Sister, that's what drew me to this opportunity," Essaibi George said.She is taking over for Deb Re, who is stepping down after 16 years. Essaibi George officially begins on November 28.For more information, visit their website.
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Cracked welds delay new N. Washington St. Bridge a year

COMPLETION OF A NEW North Washington Bridge in Boston will take at least a year longer than expected because of mysterious cracks that developed in welds at steel connection points. Jonathan Gulliver, the Massachusetts highway commissioner, said the tiny cracks were first discovered by state inspectors about a year ago.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Trash hauler Republic Services under fire in Mass. as garbage piles up

An onslaught of frustrated community feedback is pushing the town of Reading to cancel its contract with Republic Services as trash pileups become a common sight across several curbsides. “While Republic Services has repeatedly promised to fix performance deficiencies, the company has continually underperformed with incomplete pick-ups, understaffed operations, not...
READING, MA

