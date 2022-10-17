Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Steelers' Chase Claypool 'was in the bathroom' for Mitchell Trubisky-Diontae Johnson incident
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool apparently missed the alleged "heated exchange" between teammates Mitchell Trubisky and Diontae Johnson. The exchange led to Mike Tomlin benching Trubisky in favor of rookie Kenny Pickett back in Week 4 of the season. "I wish I could say something about it, but I...
Yardbarker
Buccaneers' Tom Brady responds to Ben Roethlisberger: Losing is 'not very fun'
Understandably, quarterback Tom Brady was asked Thursday about future Hall-of-Famer Ben Roethlisberger recently saying that "it didn't look like (Brady) wanted to be out there" during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 20-18 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Sunday. "You know, I think anytime you lose, it’s not very fun...
atozsports.com
Moments after huge trade, Bills GM Beane is looking like a genius
Well, it was fun while it lasted, Bills Mafia. After the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule last week, reports on NFL teams targeting a trade for running back Christian McCaffrey surged immediately. One of the teams to be among those reports was the Buffalo Bills. As the favorites...
After tryout with Detroit Lions, C.J. Moore goes in different direction
Six days ago, former Detroit Lions DB C.J. Moore had a tryout with, you guessed it, the Lions. That workout was listed on the NFL Transactions page on October 12. On Monday, Moore was in Texas for his second tryout since being released by the Lions on Sept. 5. This...
Look: ESPN's Laura Rutledge Pays Up On Unfortunate Bet
Laura Rutledge made a bet with colleague Marcus Spears for the Florida-LSU game and she lost. Her Gators lost to Spears' Tigers over the weekend, 45-35, and she had to wear a tiger mask on NFL Live. Here's the video of Rutledge putting on the mask:. Spears was loving it...
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers has a message for Packers fans
At this point, it’s off to the races for the Green Bay Packers. Sitting three games behind the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles for that top NFC seed, the Super Bowl isn’t looking promising. After some quality starts from this team, it seems that they’re going downhill. In his...
Look: Chargers Fan's Racy Photo Went Viral
On Monday night, the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos battled to a 16-16 tie after regulation. The overtime period saw a back-and-forth struggle before a late muffed punt turned the tide. Los Angeles took over deep in Broncos territory and used a field goal from Dustin Hopkins to win the game by a final score of 19-16.
Yardbarker
Incoming Tennessee QB recruit shows why Vols may not be one-year wonder
Rocky Top could be in for plenty of smooth seasons to come. Riding high off their thrilling 52-49 win over Alabama, Volunteers fans may want to smoke ‘em if they got any of ‘em left after incoming freshman QB Nico Iamaleava’s great performance this past weekend. Per...
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bears Cornerback cut by Houston Texans
The Houston Texans made some roster moves this week, including one that involved a former Chicago Bears cornerback. The Texans were looking to add help at safety earlier in the week. According to Aaron Wilson with KPRC in Houston, the Texans signed safety C.J. Moore to the team’s practice squad. The Texans cut BoPete Keyes from the practice squad to make room for Moore.
Yardbarker
Bengals Updates on Ja'Marr Chase, Logan Wilson, Hayden Hurst And Others
Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was limited on Wednesday due to a hip injury. The 22-year-old went through individual drills during the portion of practice that was open to the media. Linebacker Logan Wilson didn't practice after suffering a right shoulder injury in Sunday's win over the Saints. He's "day-to-day"...
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers shares relieving message about his future
It’s certainly not “R-E-L-A-X,” the message Aaron Rodgers shared after the Green Bay Packer’s 1-2 start to the 2014 season. But, after considering retirement in the 2022 offseason and experimenting with alternative career paths, the message Rodgers shared regarding his future with the Packers should offer some relief.
Yardbarker
REPORT: Chicago Bears actively shopping All-Pro defensive star
Following the Chicago Bears’ loss to the Washington Commanders, the team needs to look for ways to unload stars as they continue their rebuild. The Bears’ schedule only gets tougher from here, so playoff hopes are dead at this point. The Bears have a few pieces they could look to trade before the deadline on Nov. 1st. Of course, they mainly involve the defense, as it would be odd for the team to try and trade offensive players to teams in the USFL. A recent report has revealed that the Bears are currently trying to trade a defensive star.
Yardbarker
Ravens HC John Harbaugh responds to cryptic message from star DB Marlon Humphrey
The Baltimore Ravens have now blown three fourth-quarter leads through the first six games of the 2022 season. Their latest loss, against the New York Giants this past Sunday, might have been the most damning of them all. Lamar Jackson turned the ball over twice in the final two possessions...
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks workout former Bears WR that Chicago fans desperately want back
The Seattle Seahawks brought in a WR for a workout this week. The Seattle Seahawks brought in a wide receiver for a workout on Tuesday that has been on the mind of many Chicago Bears fans lately. Fans are desperate after seeing the product at wide receiver on the field the past few weeks. The Bears are switching things up at wide receiver this week, but the elevation of Isaiah Coulter isn’t promising.
Yardbarker
Steelers Former 1st Round Pick Maurkice Pouncey Recalls Texting Former GM Kevin Colbert ‘Great Pick’ After This Superstar Was Drafted
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a ton of great first-round draft picks throughout the 21st century. If we take a look back at the 2010 NFL Draft, the organization selected who would turn into the staple of the offensive line for the next decade in Maurkice Pouncey. Throughout his career, a dominant front was built around him and he was the leader of one of the NFL’s best lines for several years. The legendary center retired following the 2020 season and will always be remembered in Pittsburgh as one of the better linemen in the 21st century to date.
Yardbarker
Analysts: Tom Brady could leave Buccaneers, retire before end of season
Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio have added their names to the list of people questioning if Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller Tom Brady will finish the 2022 NFL season as an active player. As Jenna Lemoncelli explained for the New York Post, Simms was asked...
Yardbarker
Matthew Stafford Trade to 49ers? Rams QB Reveals Initial Potential Trade Destination
When the Los Angeles Rams traded for quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2021 season, it signaled that they were all in on their Super Bowl push. Of course, that trade benefited both parties, as the Rams were able to move on from Jared Goff in favor of Stafford, while Stafford had the best supporting cast he'd had in years.
Yardbarker
Eagles DE Brandon Graham says Cowboys players disrespected Nick Sirianni
Nick Sirianni was extremely animated during and after his team’s win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, and one Philadelphia Eagles player said there was more to the enthusiasm than just typical rivalry game emotions. A scuffle broke out near the end of the Eagles’ 26-17 win, and...
Yardbarker
Ravens Make Six Roster Moves
The team is releasing OLB Brandon Copeland, LB Jeremiah Attaochu, and WR Slade Bolden from the practice squad as well. Ravens fourth-round TE Charlie Kolar is also being cleared to return following abdominal surgery. Stanford, 31, originally signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Wagner...
