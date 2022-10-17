Read full article on original website
President Biden Will Campaign Alongside Democrat Charlie Crist in Florida, Hoping To Overturn DeSantis’ 11% Lead
On November 1, President Biden will travel to Florida once again - this time to campaign alongside gubernatorial candidate and fellow-Democrat Charlie Crist. He was last in Florida on October 5 to witness first-hand the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian.
Florida Senator Marco Rubio says he'll vote AGAINST Hurricane Ian relief funding for his state if the bill gives dollars to lawmakers' unrelated 'pet projects'
Florida's senior senator said on Sunday that he would vote against disaster relief funds for his state if the bills contained unrelated funding for lawmakers' 'pet projects.'. Senator Marco Rubio spoke with CNN just as Floridians have begun to recover from the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ian last week.
Oops! President Joe Biden Accidentally Drops F-Bomb On Live Mic While Joking With Florida Mayor
President Joe Biden was caught on tape accidentally dropping an f-bomb! The flub occurred when the 79-year-old was chatting privately with Florida mayor Ray Murphy while still wearing a live microphone. Article continues below advertisement. The President is currently in Florida to discuss relief efforts with Gov. Ron DeSantis after...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis blew up Black-held congressional districts. He may have broken Florida law
DeSantis’ move, secretly aided by GOP-linked national operatives, came over the objections of the Republican-controlled state legislature.
Florida Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio Wrote to Senate Asking for Help, but Neither Voted for Disaster Funding Bill
Senator Rick ScottGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It has emerged that on September 30, Florida's Republican Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio wrote a letter to the Senate Appropriations Committee, asking for money on behalf of their state to assist with the cleanup operation after Hurricane Ian.
MSNBC
'No government' DeSantis is about to become a big government Republican former Florida rep. says
Hurricane Ian has caused a level of damage that required federal government assistance in order to rebuild. "In a time of tragedy people need help. Where Ron DeSantis is a 'no government' conservative, he's about to become a Big Government Republican,” former Florida congressman David Jolly tells Joy Reid.Sept. 30, 2022.
Matt Gaetz Votes No On Relief Money As Florida Grapples With Hurricane Ian Aftermath
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), a Florida native and lawmaker, voted against a measure to free up millions of dollars in disaster relief for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Gaetz was one of several House Republicans on Friday who voted against a resolution to allow FEMA to use up to $15 million from the Disaster Relief Fund, Newsweek reported.
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Ivanka Trump hands out meals to Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian
Ivanka Trump visited Naples and Fort Myers, Florida, on Wednesday to hand out meals to those affected by Hurricane Ian. The former White House aide joined the efforts of CityServe, a Christian nonprofit group that provides service via local churches, and Mercy Chefs, another nonprofit organization dedicated to providing restaurant-quality meals to feed those who visited the tent. Those who received the food and supplies included needy families and first responders.
POLITICO
Florida's explosive Senate debate brings the heat
Hello and welcome to Wednesday. One night only — It was likely the only time that Sen. Marco Rubio and Rep. Val Demings will share the same stage during the 2022 election cycle, and both candidates seemed determined to make the most of it. Energized — In an hour-long...
Rubio and Demings clash over abortion in lone Florida Senate debate
The race could play a role in who controls U.S. Senate, but has so far largely been ignored by national Democrats .
Florida Gov Ron DeSantis claims ‘regime media’ wanted Hurricane Ian to hit Tampa
Florida governor Ron DeSantis has claimed that “regime media” wanted Hurricane Ian to strike Tampa as it would better “advance their agenda”.A week after the category 4 hurricane struck, leaving more than 100 people dead and causing billions of dollars of damage, Mr DeSantis has continued to insist that all Floridians received a warning to evacuate in good time.This included people in places such as Lee County, location of many of the deaths, and which issued an evacuation order a day after other areas.Video appears to show DeSantis visit disrupting Hurricane Ian recovery effortsMany had believed the storm would...
Are Lynyrd Skynyrd Florida’s Official Band? Governor DeSantis Appears on Stage To Accept $100K Disaster Relief Donation
On October 16, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis appeared on stage with rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd to accept a donation of $100,000 from the band towards the state's disaster relief fund.
Top DeSantis aides were deeply involved in migrant flights
Top aides to Gov. Ron DeSantis played key roles in planning and executing Florida’s controversial migrant flight program, according to public records released late Friday. While the program was carried out by a private contractor, the new records show the deep involvement of Larry Keefe, DeSantis’ public safety czar, and James Uthmeier, his chief of staff, in an operation that has led to at least one criminal investigation, a separate U.S. Treasury Department probe and several lawsuits — potentially heightening their exposure to the various inquiries underway.
Click10.com
Lin-Manuel Miranda endorses Florida Sen. Annette Taddeo in Coral Gables
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Award-winning actor and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda was with his Puerto Rican father Luis Miranda, a Democratic Party consultant, when he endorsed Florida Sen. Annette Taddeo on Thursday in Coral Gables. Miranda, 42, of New York, stood on a small stage near Taddeo, a Colombian-American Democratic...
Sen. Marco Rubio and Rep. Val Demings, vying for Florida Senate seat, set to face off in debate Tuesday
Florida Senate candidates Marco Rubio and Val Demings are set to face off this week in their first and only debate before the Nov. 8 election as thousands of Floridians are already casting their ballots. The candidates will take to the stage Tuesday at 7 p.m. E.T. at Palm Beach...
