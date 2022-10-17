ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University, FL

Daily Mail

Florida Senator Marco Rubio says he'll vote AGAINST Hurricane Ian relief funding for his state if the bill gives dollars to lawmakers' unrelated 'pet projects'

Florida's senior senator said on Sunday that he would vote against disaster relief funds for his state if the bills contained unrelated funding for lawmakers' 'pet projects.'. Senator Marco Rubio spoke with CNN just as Floridians have begun to recover from the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ian last week.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Florida Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio Wrote to Senate Asking for Help, but Neither Voted for Disaster Funding Bill

Senator Rick ScottGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It has emerged that on September 30, Florida's Republican Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio wrote a letter to the Senate Appropriations Committee, asking for money on behalf of their state to assist with the cleanup operation after Hurricane Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Ivanka Trump hands out meals to Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian

Ivanka Trump visited Naples and Fort Myers, Florida, on Wednesday to hand out meals to those affected by Hurricane Ian. The former White House aide joined the efforts of CityServe, a Christian nonprofit group that provides service via local churches, and Mercy Chefs, another nonprofit organization dedicated to providing restaurant-quality meals to feed those who visited the tent. Those who received the food and supplies included needy families and first responders.
FORT MYERS, FL
POLITICO

Florida's explosive Senate debate brings the heat

Hello and welcome to Wednesday. One night only — It was likely the only time that Sen. Marco Rubio and Rep. Val Demings will share the same stage during the 2022 election cycle, and both candidates seemed determined to make the most of it. Energized — In an hour-long...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Florida Gov Ron DeSantis claims ‘regime media’ wanted Hurricane Ian to hit Tampa

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has claimed that “regime media” wanted Hurricane Ian to strike Tampa as it would better “advance their agenda”.A week after the category 4 hurricane struck, leaving more than 100 people dead and causing billions of dollars of damage, Mr DeSantis has continued to insist that all Floridians received a warning to evacuate in good time.This included people in places such as Lee County, location of many of the deaths, and which issued an evacuation order a day after other areas.Video appears to show DeSantis visit disrupting Hurricane Ian recovery effortsMany had believed the storm would...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Top DeSantis aides were deeply involved in migrant flights

Top aides to Gov. Ron DeSantis played key roles in planning and executing Florida’s controversial migrant flight program, according to public records released late Friday. While the program was carried out by a private contractor, the new records show the deep involvement of Larry Keefe, DeSantis’ public safety czar, and James Uthmeier, his chief of staff, in an operation that has led to at least one criminal investigation, a separate U.S. Treasury Department probe and several lawsuits — potentially heightening their exposure to the various inquiries underway.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda endorses Florida Sen. Annette Taddeo in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Award-winning actor and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda was with his Puerto Rican father Luis Miranda, a Democratic Party consultant, when he endorsed Florida Sen. Annette Taddeo on Thursday in Coral Gables. Miranda, 42, of New York, stood on a small stage near Taddeo, a Colombian-American Democratic...
CORAL GABLES, FL

