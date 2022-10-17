RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A California woman is recovering in a Topeka hospital after the car she was driving flipped on its top along I-70 in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 319.6 on westbound I-70 - about 20 miles east of Junction City - with reports of an injury crash.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO