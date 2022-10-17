Read full article on original website
wjbc.com
Bloomington Police is asking for help in identifying three suspects in a local theft case
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects in a local theft case. According to a news release, one man and two women allegedly stole four Apple products valued at over $1,200 from a local business on Oct. 8. Police report the...
Central Illinois Proud
Police looking for driver who fled twice, caused crash Wednesday night
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A driver who avoided two attempted traffic stops and caused a crash Wednesday night has not been identified yet, said Peoria Police in a press release Thursday. Per their release, Peoria Police responded to the 800 block of S. Laramie just after 10 p.m. Wednesday...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Judge finds Peoria bar owner guilty of 2020 hit-and-run crash
UPDATE (3:15 p.m.) - Tazewell County Judge Timothy Cusack on Thursday found Peoria bar owner Martin Walgenbach guilty of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death. The verdict was handed down after a one-day bench trial on a charge that he left the scene after hitting a...
25newsnow.com
1 person hurt in Peoria hit-and-run crash
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man was hurt Wednesday night when his vehicle collided with a speeding car on Peoria’s south side. Peoria Police and sheriff’s deputies gave up chasing the speeding vehicle, which fled from a traffic stop about 10:15 p.m. in the 800 block of South Laramie Street.
25newsnow.com
Man arrested, facing plethora of charges including aggravated assault, vehicular hijacking
PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - A man has been arrested after an alleged armed theft of a vehicle. The Peoria Heights Police Department says Cameron L. Camper was arrested and charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated assault (x3), endangering the life or health of a child (x2), aggravated unlawful use of weapons, obstructing justice and resisting/obstructing arrest.
Crime Stoppers, Police looking for robbery suspect
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Crime Stoppers and the Decatur Police Department are asking the public for information about an armed robbery that happened in Decatur earlier this month. Officials said that on Oct. 7, a man walked into the Hardee’s located at 1080 West Eldorado Drive while holding a gun. He walked up […]
Central Illinois Proud
Targeted investigation leads to 9 drug dealing arrests
FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Three agencies conducted a months-long investigation targeting methamphetamine dealers within Fulton County. As a result, nine arrests have been made, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Canton Police Department, and West Central Illinois Task Force worked together...
12-year-old critically hurt in Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 12-year-old boy is fighting for his life after Champaign Police said he was shot in the neck Wednesday night. Police officials said officers responded to the area of Sangamon Drive and Kenwood Road, located on the north side of Centennial Park, at 10:15 p.m. for a report of someone being […]
1470 WMBD
Nine arrested, one wanted, in Fulton County meth investigation
CANTON, Ill. – Authorities in Fulton County say they’ve arrested nine people and are looking for a tenth following what they called a months-long methamphetamine investigation in Fulton County. The Fulton County Sheriffs Department says all but one of the people arrested lives in Canton, all of the...
Central Illinois Proud
Police investigating after vehicle-fire hydrant crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police responded to a crash near Western and Lincoln Avenues Wednesday night. According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, officers were called to the scene at about 10:16 p.m. and located a vehicle that crashed into a fire hydrant. The driver fled the...
Man moves to Urbana, truck stolen within days
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Imagine moving to a new town, and within days, your car is stolen with your tools and clothing inside. That happened to one couple in Urbana on Sunday, near Oregon Street and Lincoln Avenue. Jeff Springer drove it in the morning, and by the afternoon, he said it was gone. Springer […]
1470 WMBD
Juveniles arrested for attempted vehicle theft
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called just after 12 p.m. Saturday to the area of W. Wilcox and N. Hanssler Place regarding an attempted vehicle theft. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth says when officers arrived, they observed four juveniles standing outside of a vehicle and one juvenile inside it. All of the suspects fled the scene on foot.
25newsnow.com
Family of Samuel Richmond speaks after fatal officer-involved shooting
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The family of a man killed by police is still processing his death two weeks later. 59-year-old Samuel Vincent died October 3, shot at by four Peoria Police officers in Peoria’s Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Police Chief Eric Echevarria said Richmond was armed with a firearm and put officers in a life-threatening situation.
Central Illinois Proud
East Peoria body identified as missing man
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Coroner Charles R. Hanley has released the identity of a body located in a wooded area near Colombia St. in East Peoria Monday. According to a press release, the body was identified as 62-year-old Kevin Harlan of Jacksonville Beach, Florida. Family...
Central Illinois Proud
Teen indicted for aggravated street racing in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria teen was indicted in relation to a street racing incident that occurred near Jefferson and Bryan Streets on Oct. 4. According to court documents, 18-year-old Jayshawn L. Ivy was indicted on six counts, including three counts of aggravated street racing and three counts of aggravated driving while under the influence.
Decatur Police names officers hurt in shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced on Monday the names of four members of law enforcement who were involved in a shooting last week in Decatur. That shooting left two of them hurt and a suspect dead. Three of the law enforcement personnel were officers of the Decatur Police Department while the […]
wcbu.org
Man found dead in East Peoria identified as Florida resident
A man found dead Monday in a wooded area along Columbia Street in East Peoria has been identified as a 62-year-old Florida resident. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says Kevin Harlan of Jacksonville Beach had been reported missing from North Pekin in April. Family members say Harlan had been living...
aledotimesrecord.com
Felony charges and sentences in Knox County Circuit Court Oct. 11-14
Kyleigh Haase, 21, Monmouth, was charged with class 3 felony meth possession under 5 grams and misdemeanor charges of obstructing identification, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal trespass to land. Samantha L. Kirk, 30, Galesburg, was charged with class 3 felony possession of a firearm with FOID revoked and misdemeanor...
25newsnow.com
Federal grand jury indicts five Peorians for wire fraud related to Paycheck Protection Program
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Five Peoria residents were indicted Tuesday with fraud relating to the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program. Kendall Mack, 25, was charged with two counts of wire fraud and two counts of false statements. The indictment alleges the offenses occurred between April and September 2021 in Peoria County.
1470 WMBD
Rossi released from federal custody after positive drug test
DAVENPORT, Ia. – The sidelined CEO of Pekin’s Reditus Labs is out of custody again, after being arrested Friday for allegedly violating the terms of his pre-trial release on federal mail fraud and false tax return charges stemming from before he started Reditus. Aaron Rossi was arrested in...
