Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
Trump news – live: Trump lays into judge who ruled Eastman voter fraud emails furthered conspiracy against US
Donald Trump has hit out at the federal judge who ruled he signed legal documents challenging the 2020 election results by claiming voter fraud despite knowing the allegations were false – and that the messages were clearly “related to and in furtherance of a conspiracy to defraud the United States”.“The emails show that President Trump knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public,” US district court judge said in a ruling on Wednesday.Mr Trump called Judge Carter’s statements “nasty, wrong, and ill-informed”.Meanwhile, asked at...
Control of US Senate could come down to tight Nevada race
Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto faces Republican challenger Adam Laxalt in a Nevada race the national GOP considers one of its best opportunities to turn a blue Senate seat red
Seven charged with plot to force U.S. resident's return to China
Federal prosecutors have charged seven people with conducting a multiyear operation of harassment and threats against a Chinese national and his family residing in the United States.
