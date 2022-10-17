ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
WHYY

Biden turning to Trump-era rule to expel Venezuelan migrants

Two years ago, candidate Joe Biden loudly denounced President Donald Trump for immigration policies that inflicted “cruelty and exclusion at every turn,” including toward those fleeing the “brutal” government of socialist Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela. Now, with increasing numbers of Venezuelans arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia

A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Daily Mail

US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WHYY

Immigrants in Delaware question exclusion of some nations in diversity visa lottery

A program that awards immigrant visas via a lottery unfairly excludes those coming from specific countries, some Delaware advocates say. 12 million people applied for the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program last year, according to the U.S. State Department. This year’s application process opened Oct. 5 and will close on Nov. 8, providing approximately 55,000 people the chance to win a Green Card through a lottery in which candidates will be chosen at random.
DELAWARE STATE
WHYY

The Jan. 6 committee makes its case and subpoenas Trump

The January 6 committee on Thursday voted to subpoena the testimony of former President Trump. It was a dramatic conclusion to the year-long series of hearings into the attack on the Capitol. Once again, the House members presented evidence that former President Trump was responsible for the riot and for...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump lays into judge who ruled Eastman voter fraud emails furthered conspiracy against US

Donald Trump has hit out at the federal judge who ruled he signed legal documents challenging the 2020 election results by claiming voter fraud despite knowing the allegations were false – and that the messages were clearly “related to and in furtherance of a conspiracy to defraud the United States”.“The emails show that President Trump knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public,” US district court judge said in a ruling on Wednesday.Mr Trump called Judge Carter’s statements “nasty, wrong, and ill-informed”.Meanwhile, asked at...
WHYY

‘Very serious stakes’: Why Pa.’s doctors are rallying against Oz’s Senate bid

Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Dr. Mehmet Oz has built a career out of leveraging his credentials as a physician. As he pushes forward in his bid for U.S. Senate, others in his profession are pushing back. Collectively known as the Real Doctors Against Oz, a growing number of physicians across Pennsylvania are speaking out against Oz’s political ambitions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
HeySoCal

Scientology lawyers want stay lifted in Masterson accusers’ civil suit

Having lost their bid to have to the U.S. Supreme Court review a lower court’s decision allowing a group of civil case litigants to avoid internal arbitration and proceed to trial in a case against the church and Danny Masterson, lawyers for the Church of Scientology state in new court papers that they are ready for a stay in the case to be lifted so they can begin filing motions.
The Independent

Russia Ukraine war - live: Iranian troops ‘directly engaged on the ground’ in Crimea, White House says

Iranian troops are “directly engaged on the ground” in Crimea, supporting Russian drone attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure and civilian population, the White House has said.The US government confirmed that Russia employed unmanned aerial vehicles purchased from Tehran in attacks carried out against Ukrainian targets from bases on the peninsula that it annexed in 2014, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.“We assess that Iranian military personnel were on the ground in Crimea and assisted Russia in these operations,” said Mr Kirby. He said Russia has now purchased “dozens” of the Iranian-made drones and is “likely” to keep purchasing additional shipments...
WHYY

GOP goes to court again over Pennsylvania mail ballots

The state and national Republican parties are suing anew in Pennsylvania in an effort to block some mail-in ballots — those lacking the voter’s handwritten date on the return envelope — from being counted in November, when voters will elect a new governor and U.S. senator. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Trump hotels charged his Secret Service protectors ‘exorbitant’ rates

The Trump Organization appears to have overcharged the Secret Service for stays at Trump-owned properties by agents protecting the then-president. The charges exceeded the government’s approved rate, according to the House Oversight Committee, which says Secret Service records show payments totaling over $1.4 million. “The exorbitant rates charged to...
WASHINGTON STATE
WHYY

Meet the judge who tamed the Musk-Twitter trial

A lawyer for billionaire Elon Musk had barely begun speaking during a recent hearing when the Delaware judge presiding over Twitter’s lawsuit against Musk abruptly cut her off. “Skip the rhetoric and go to the meat,” Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick said bluntly. The judge’s tone that day...
DELAWARE STATE
AFP

'Risk of torture and death': Alarm over Iran protest prisoners

Iranian campaigners arrested in a crackdown over protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini are at risk of being tortured or even dying behind bars, rights groups warn. "Detainees who are often forcibly disappeared are at serious risk of torture and death.
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
18K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy