Read full article on original website
Related
Biden turning to Trump-era rule to expel Venezuelan migrants
Two years ago, candidate Joe Biden loudly denounced President Donald Trump for immigration policies that inflicted “cruelty and exclusion at every turn,” including toward those fleeing the “brutal” government of socialist Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela. Now, with increasing numbers of Venezuelans arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border...
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
Immigrants in Delaware question exclusion of some nations in diversity visa lottery
A program that awards immigrant visas via a lottery unfairly excludes those coming from specific countries, some Delaware advocates say. 12 million people applied for the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program last year, according to the U.S. State Department. This year’s application process opened Oct. 5 and will close on Nov. 8, providing approximately 55,000 people the chance to win a Green Card through a lottery in which candidates will be chosen at random.
N.J. immigrant advocacy groups outraged over postponed vote on temporary workers’ rights bill
Immigrant rights advocacy groups in New Jersey are expressing outrage after the state Senate postponed a vote on a bill that supporters say would better protect temporary workers in the Garden State. The proposal, known as the “temporary workers’ bill of rights,” has been in the works for several years....
The Jan. 6 committee makes its case and subpoenas Trump
The January 6 committee on Thursday voted to subpoena the testimony of former President Trump. It was a dramatic conclusion to the year-long series of hearings into the attack on the Capitol. Once again, the House members presented evidence that former President Trump was responsible for the riot and for...
Trump news – live: Trump lays into judge who ruled Eastman voter fraud emails furthered conspiracy against US
Donald Trump has hit out at the federal judge who ruled he signed legal documents challenging the 2020 election results by claiming voter fraud despite knowing the allegations were false – and that the messages were clearly “related to and in furtherance of a conspiracy to defraud the United States”.“The emails show that President Trump knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public,” US district court judge said in a ruling on Wednesday.Mr Trump called Judge Carter’s statements “nasty, wrong, and ill-informed”.Meanwhile, asked at...
‘Very serious stakes’: Why Pa.’s doctors are rallying against Oz’s Senate bid
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Dr. Mehmet Oz has built a career out of leveraging his credentials as a physician. As he pushes forward in his bid for U.S. Senate, others in his profession are pushing back. Collectively known as the Real Doctors Against Oz, a growing number of physicians across Pennsylvania are speaking out against Oz’s political ambitions.
Biden says he will push to codify Roe if Democrats keep the House and Senate
President Joe Biden vowed that if voters elect more Democratic senators and keep the House, he will send a bill to Congress to codify abortion protections into law. Biden doubled down on abortion rights as a voting issue for Democrats this November during a speech at a Democratic National Committee event in Washington, D.C.
Scientology lawyers want stay lifted in Masterson accusers’ civil suit
Having lost their bid to have to the U.S. Supreme Court review a lower court’s decision allowing a group of civil case litigants to avoid internal arbitration and proceed to trial in a case against the church and Danny Masterson, lawyers for the Church of Scientology state in new court papers that they are ready for a stay in the case to be lifted so they can begin filing motions.
As leaders meet, Chinese hope for end to 'zero-COVID' limits
China is doubling down on its at times draconian "zero-COVID" policies, even as the population may have wished for a hint at the Communist Party's congress that the rules would be eased
Russia Ukraine war - live: Iranian troops ‘directly engaged on the ground’ in Crimea, White House says
Iranian troops are “directly engaged on the ground” in Crimea, supporting Russian drone attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure and civilian population, the White House has said.The US government confirmed that Russia employed unmanned aerial vehicles purchased from Tehran in attacks carried out against Ukrainian targets from bases on the peninsula that it annexed in 2014, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.“We assess that Iranian military personnel were on the ground in Crimea and assisted Russia in these operations,” said Mr Kirby. He said Russia has now purchased “dozens” of the Iranian-made drones and is “likely” to keep purchasing additional shipments...
GOP goes to court again over Pennsylvania mail ballots
The state and national Republican parties are suing anew in Pennsylvania in an effort to block some mail-in ballots — those lacking the voter’s handwritten date on the return envelope — from being counted in November, when voters will elect a new governor and U.S. senator. The...
Trump hotels charged his Secret Service protectors ‘exorbitant’ rates
The Trump Organization appears to have overcharged the Secret Service for stays at Trump-owned properties by agents protecting the then-president. The charges exceeded the government’s approved rate, according to the House Oversight Committee, which says Secret Service records show payments totaling over $1.4 million. “The exorbitant rates charged to...
Meet the judge who tamed the Musk-Twitter trial
A lawyer for billionaire Elon Musk had barely begun speaking during a recent hearing when the Delaware judge presiding over Twitter’s lawsuit against Musk abruptly cut her off. “Skip the rhetoric and go to the meat,” Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick said bluntly. The judge’s tone that day...
'Risk of torture and death': Alarm over Iran protest prisoners
Iranian campaigners arrested in a crackdown over protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini are at risk of being tortured or even dying behind bars, rights groups warn. "Detainees who are often forcibly disappeared are at serious risk of torture and death.
GOP Congressional candidates in N.J. make a familiar case for why they should be picked over Democratic incumbents
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Five of the Republicans challenging Democratic incumbents for Congressional seats in New Jersey made a familiar argument for why they should be elected to represent the Garden State. “Your Democrat House leaders in the state have failed you,”...
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
18K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 0