ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Sublime Roland Park Renovation • Step Into an Enchanted Artistic Environment Where Beauty Permeates All That You See

By Krauss Real Property Brokerage
baltimorefishbowl.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore Weekend Events: Great Halloween Lantern Parade, Harbor Harvest Festival, Fall Home and Garden Show, and more

Halloween is right around the corner, and Baltimore is embracing the spookiness. From family-friendly happenings like the annual lantern festival and parade at Patterson Park, to events catering to adults like the Fright Night music performances, there’s a little something for everyone this weekend. If you’re not in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Goats return to Wyman Park slope for vegetation removal project

If you saw goats roaming at Wyman Park over the weekend, it wasn’t your imagination. The Friends of Wyman Park Dell, a volunteer-run nonprofit organization, brought goats back to help landscape the 16-acre park across from the Baltimore Museum of Art. The four-legged landscapers grazed the slopes during Goats...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Longtime Fells Point pub Bertha's headed for the auction block

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Fells Point fixture for 50 years, Bertha's will head the auction block next month as its longtime owner plan to retire, the Norris family said in a letter to fellow local business owners. Calling the decision "bittersweet," the Norris family said they plan to keep...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Library to present about Frederick Douglass’s ‘lost history’ in Howard County

After the American Civil War, abolitionist, activist, and author Frederick Douglass was invited to speak in Howard County on numerous occasions, but those historical visits are unknown to many Marylanders. Howard County Library System’s will present “The Lost History of Frederick Douglass in Howard County, Maryland” to teach patrons about...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Events this weekend (Oct. 21 – 23)

To help you enjoy your extra days of break, our Leisure Editor has compiled some great markets, concerts and day trip ideas. Happy fall break, Blue Jays! You’re officially halfway done with the semester, and you have earned some well-deserved time to relax. I’ve compiled some really fun events for those of you who are staying in town, so get out and enjoy this free time!
BALTIMORE, MD
pasadenavoice.com

Anne Arundel Recreation And Parks Reopens Renovated Green Haven Wharf

County Executive Steuart Pittman, Councilman Nathan Volke, Maryland Delegate Nic Kipke, Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks Director Jessica Leys and other department members unveiled improvements to Green Haven Wharf in Pasadena on October 17. The wharf has been a part of the Green Haven neighborhood for more...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Artscape will return Sept. 20-24, 2023 in Midtown, Station North and Greenmount West; overlapping with Jewish Ten Days of Awe and Yom Kippur

Baltimore’s Artscape festival will return as a five-day event on Sept. 20 to 24, 2023, focusing less on food and more on “the arts.”. Much of the festival will take place in the Station North Arts and Entertainment District, where organizers promise to use Artscape “as a creative placemaking vessel to transform vacant lots…into thriving creative marketplaces and sustainable civic gathering spaces.” A stretch of Mount Royal Avenue near the Maryland Institute College of Art campus – part of the festival’s historical boundaries – also will be part of the footprint.
BALTIMORE, MD
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Maryland is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the great deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's something to find there for everyone.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Five Upcoming Restaurant Openings That Have Created The Most Buzz (October 2022 Edition)

Life shouldn’t be about views, likes, and shares, but this article will be as we take a look back at the upcoming restaurants that have created the most buzz on our website and associated social media accounts in the last two months. Today we’re going to highlight the seven (in no particular order) that have generated the most buzz in terms of views, likes, and shares as we get into the midst of fall:
GAITHERSBURG, MD
baltimorepositive.com

Getting ready for a new downtown arena and entertainment venue in Baltimore

The former Baltimore Civic Center that became The Baltimore Arena that became First Mariner and then Royal Farms Arena changed names but never could shake its image or, simply, just what it was: an old building that was outdated the day it opened in 1961. That’s about to change. Let our Chief Digital Officer Mike Rosenfeld tell you what he learned recently on a trip to Austin, Texas.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimoremagazine.com

Hello, Neighbor: Glyndon

Our occasional series that highlights local neighborhoods. Originally fashioned as a summer retreat for Baltimoreans, this Baltimore County village has retained much of its residential Victorian charm, thanks to diligent and dedicated preservation. Glyndon is filled with single-family homes dating from the late 19th and early 20th century, mainly two-and-a-half-story cottage houses with generous front porches, as well as shingle-style dwellings with sweeping roofs.
GLYNDON, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Developers, residents and politicians flock to Druid Hill Park anticipating “historic amount of investment”

Last week’s kick-off of the Druid Hill Park Partnership was less about the details of the plan to remake the one-time reservoir and more about “networking”. “The Future of Druid Hill Park” was billed as a chance to mingle with neighbors, developers and city officials and learn about the upcoming multi-million-dollar, largely taxpayer-funded overhaul of Baltimore’s oldest park.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore Fishbowl unveils a new look tomorrow

Baltimore Fishbowl will showcase a redesign sometime around mid-day tomorrow, October 20, 2022, the first one since 2017. Our new design comes from the publishing platform Newspack, a WordPress and Google collaboration created mainly for small and medium-sized news organizations. Small news websites like ours typically do not have the resources to address the technological requirements for optimal internet performance. Newspack caters to the needs of local publishers like Baltimore Fishbowl, providing user-friendly design, technical help, and embracing best practices.
BALTIMORE, MD
chestertownspy.org

Sad News: Iconic Chestertown Armory to be Demolished

With high hopes that the iconic Sgt. John H. Newnam Armory could be saved, renovated, or repurposed, a recent environmental study found systemic mold penetrating the core of the 1930s structure. The report concluded that even with remediation no guarantee could be given that the building would be cleared of...
CHESTERTOWN, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Spirits of the Past: Disease, Death, and Mourning Tour

During the month of October, join Historic Annapolis for this spirited seasonal tour of the William Paca House highlighting sickness, treatments, and mourning rituals of the past. You’ll be guided through the historic home on a special tour focusing on the treatment of diseases, the medical practices of the women of the era, the contributions of the enslaved, the local physicians, and the mourning rituals for their dearly departed. The tour continues in the physic garden to learn about the medicinal plants and their use during the 18th century and beyond. At the end of the tour, try a cup of sage tea and take home a recipe or two!
ANNAPOLIS, MD
mymcmedia.org

‘Find Your Boo’ Animal Adoption Event Runs Through October

The county Animal Services and Adoption Center’s “Find Your Boo” adoption event began on Saturday. The event waives all adoption fees for dogs through the end of October. “Adopting a dog from our shelter can provide families with years of joy and unconditional love,” Marc Elrich said...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy