WCVB
Pedestrian struck on Interstate 495 in northern Massachusetts
ANDOVER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is expected to survive after he was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 495 in Andover, according to state police. State police said the pedestrian crash happened at about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday on I-495 north near Mile Marker 94, which is near the Tewksbury town line.
Man falls 20 feet from Route 1 overpass onto roadway in Danvers crash
A man who was involved in a collision on Route 1 in Danvers on Thursday morning was seriously injured after falling 20 feet onto Route 114, according to Massachusetts State Police. On Thursday morning at 9:18 a.m., state police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Route 1...
NECN
Police Suspend Search for Man they Believe Jumped Into Merrimack River After Police Pursuit
A man may have jumped into the Merrimack River in Lowell after leading police on a chase early Wednesday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police. The man is suspected of carjacking and assault and battery by a dangerous weapon, along with other charges, that occurred in Wilmington at around 12:30 a.m. in a business around the Main Street area, according to police.
WCVB
Carjacking suspect jumps into Merrimack River during police chase; search underway
LOWELL, Mass. — Authorities are searching for the suspect in a Wilmington carjacking who is believed to have entered the Merrimack River in Lowell while fleeing officers during a chase. Wilmington police Chief Joseph Desmond said the Massachusetts town's dispatch center received a 911 call at about 12:30 a.m....
capecod.com
Barnstable Police seeking missing juvenile
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are looking for for a missing 14-year-old juvenile. Hannah Simmons is described as a white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has a slim build. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on...
Charlene Casey gets 60 days in jail for causing death of 2-year-old
Charlene Casey, the South Boston woman convicted of causing the death of a toddler pedestrian in a chain reaction car crash in 2018, was sentenced Thursday to a year in jail, with the sentence suspended except for 60 days. Judge Katie Cook Rayburn also ordered Casey, 67, to also complete...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials release names of two from Massachusetts killed in 5 vehicle crash on Route 495
The names of one woman and one man, both from Massachusetts, that died Saturday in a 5-vehicle crash on Route 495 have been released. According to Massachusetts State Police, just before 4:00 a.m., Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a crash involving five vehicles and which resulted in the death of two of the drivers. The crash took place on I-495 South at the 29.8 mile marker in Mansfield, causing the closure of all southbound travel lanes.
2 suspects sought in Garden City car break-in
Police released surveillance images of the two men, saying they made hundreds of dollars worth of purchases after the break-in.
Turnto10.com
Police: 3 in custody after pursuit of stolen car ends in crash in Lincoln
(WJAR) — Woonsocket police said three people were in custody after police chased an alleged stolen car across two states before the car crashed in Lincoln on Tuesday night. Police said a stolen vehicle was picked up on the Flock cameras on Tuesday. Officers spotted the car on Clinton Street and pursued it into Massachusetts, but the pursuit eventually broke off.
Mansfield Fatal Crash Victims Identified
MANSFIELD — Two people who died in a fatal five-vehicle crash on Route 495 in Mansfield that injured two others and caused all southbound lanes to be closed for hours on Saturday morning have been identified. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said 27-year-old Roland Roberge of Norton and...
Turnto10.com
Fall River man faces narcotics and firearms charges after police search home
(WJAR) — A Fall River man is facing narcotics and firearms charges following a police search of his home Monday afternoon. The Fall River Police Department says it executed a search warrant at Michael Marsden’s home on Ash Street and found drugs and a weapon. The 42-year-old Marsden...
WCVB
Police: Man in pictures no longer 'person of interest' in Jean McGuire attack; no one facing charges
Police in Boston said a man in pictures released in connection with an attack on a 91-year-old civil rights pioneer in Franklin Park last week is no longer a person of interest. Jean McGuire, who was the first Black woman on the Boston School Committee and a founder of the...
whdh.com
Auburn Police investigating liquor store theft
AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Auburn Police are seeking the public’s help to find a suspect and/or car in connection with a liquor store larceny of alcohol. Police said the male suspect threatened the clerk during the incident before fleeing in a blue Ford Ranger pickup truck. Anyone with information...
WCVB
Rollover crash closes Interstate 93 in Medford
MEDFORD, Mass. — A rollover crash early Tuesday closed a section of Interstate 93 in Medford, Massachusetts. The crash happened at 4 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near Mystic Valley Parkway. Info: Check Traffic. The road was closed between exits 21 and 22. WCVB will have...
WCVB
Several students injured in crash involving school bus in Watertown
WATERTOWN, Mass. — Multiple elementary school students were injured Wednesday in a crash involving a school bus and a car in Watertown, Massachusetts. The crash between the bus and a Mini Cooper happened just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Belmont and Lexington streets. The Watertown Public Schools...
WCVB
Boy shot in Roxbury, becoming Boston's fourth recent juvenile shooting victim
BOSTON — Police confirm that a boy was shot in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Wednesday night, marking the city's fourth juvenile shooting victim in recent weeks. Boston police Deputy Supt. James Miller said the department received a 911 call at about 7 p.m. regarding a person who was shot in the area of 21 Rockland St. ShotSpotter technology also alerted police to the shooting at around the same time.
Worcester Police Find 20 Pounds Of Fentanyl In Apartment After Firefighters Kick In Door: Cops
Police arrested a Worcester man after firefighters kicked in his door while clearing a building earlier this week and found 20 pounds of fentanyl and an unregistered firearm, authorities said. Joseph Boucher faces charges of trafficking fentanyl, possession of an unregistered gun and unregistered ammo, possession of a firearm in...
WCVB
Rock thrown at Boston EMS ambulance as it traveled near 'Mass and Cass'
BOSTON — A Boston Emergency Medical Services ambulance was struck with a rock while it was traveling near the troubled intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, according to EMS officials. Officials said a Boston EMS captain was responding to a shooting in Roxbury at about 7:30 p.m....
WCVB
Power lines fall on I-495 in Chelmsford, closing highway in both directions
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Drivers were urged to avoid Interstate 495 in Chelmsford for part of Thursday evening after live power lines fell, forcing officials to close the highway in both directions. Power lines fell in the area of Exit 88, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said. The 5 Alert...
fallriverreporter.com
Name released of popular Massachusetts coach killed in pedestrian crash on Route 495
A Massachusetts man that was killed in a morning highway pedestrian crash is being remembered. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 5:15 a.m. on October 8th, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway of Route 495 northbound, just north of exit 36B in Plainville. The person struck was determined to be deceased.
