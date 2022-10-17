ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

WCVB

Pedestrian struck on Interstate 495 in northern Massachusetts

ANDOVER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is expected to survive after he was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 495 in Andover, according to state police. State police said the pedestrian crash happened at about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday on I-495 north near Mile Marker 94, which is near the Tewksbury town line.
ANDOVER, MA
NECN

Police Suspend Search for Man they Believe Jumped Into Merrimack River After Police Pursuit

A man may have jumped into the Merrimack River in Lowell after leading police on a chase early Wednesday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police. The man is suspected of carjacking and assault and battery by a dangerous weapon, along with other charges, that occurred in Wilmington at around 12:30 a.m. in a business around the Main Street area, according to police.
LOWELL, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable Police seeking missing juvenile

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are looking for for a missing 14-year-old juvenile. Hannah Simmons is described as a white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has a slim build. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on...
BARNSTABLE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials release names of two from Massachusetts killed in 5 vehicle crash on Route 495

The names of one woman and one man, both from Massachusetts, that died Saturday in a 5-vehicle crash on Route 495 have been released. According to Massachusetts State Police, just before 4:00 a.m., Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a crash involving five vehicles and which resulted in the death of two of the drivers. The crash took place on I-495 South at the 29.8 mile marker in Mansfield, causing the closure of all southbound travel lanes.
MANSFIELD, MA
Turnto10.com

Police: 3 in custody after pursuit of stolen car ends in crash in Lincoln

(WJAR) — Woonsocket police said three people were in custody after police chased an alleged stolen car across two states before the car crashed in Lincoln on Tuesday night. Police said a stolen vehicle was picked up on the Flock cameras on Tuesday. Officers spotted the car on Clinton Street and pursued it into Massachusetts, but the pursuit eventually broke off.
LINCOLN, RI
1420 WBSM

Mansfield Fatal Crash Victims Identified

MANSFIELD — Two people who died in a fatal five-vehicle crash on Route 495 in Mansfield that injured two others and caused all southbound lanes to be closed for hours on Saturday morning have been identified. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said 27-year-old Roland Roberge of Norton and...
MANSFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Auburn Police investigating liquor store theft

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Auburn Police are seeking the public’s help to find a suspect and/or car in connection with a liquor store larceny of alcohol. Police said the male suspect threatened the clerk during the incident before fleeing in a blue Ford Ranger pickup truck. Anyone with information...
AUBURN, MA
WCVB

Rollover crash closes Interstate 93 in Medford

MEDFORD, Mass. — A rollover crash early Tuesday closed a section of Interstate 93 in Medford, Massachusetts. The crash happened at 4 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near Mystic Valley Parkway. Info: Check Traffic. The road was closed between exits 21 and 22. WCVB will have...
MEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Several students injured in crash involving school bus in Watertown

WATERTOWN, Mass. — Multiple elementary school students were injured Wednesday in a crash involving a school bus and a car in Watertown, Massachusetts. The crash between the bus and a Mini Cooper happened just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Belmont and Lexington streets. The Watertown Public Schools...
WATERTOWN, MA
WCVB

Boy shot in Roxbury, becoming Boston's fourth recent juvenile shooting victim

BOSTON — Police confirm that a boy was shot in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Wednesday night, marking the city's fourth juvenile shooting victim in recent weeks. Boston police Deputy Supt. James Miller said the department received a 911 call at about 7 p.m. regarding a person who was shot in the area of 21 Rockland St. ShotSpotter technology also alerted police to the shooting at around the same time.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Rock thrown at Boston EMS ambulance as it traveled near 'Mass and Cass'

BOSTON — A Boston Emergency Medical Services ambulance was struck with a rock while it was traveling near the troubled intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, according to EMS officials. Officials said a Boston EMS captain was responding to a shooting in Roxbury at about 7:30 p.m....
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Name released of popular Massachusetts coach killed in pedestrian crash on Route 495

A Massachusetts man that was killed in a morning highway pedestrian crash is being remembered. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 5:15 a.m. on October 8th, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway of Route 495 northbound, just north of exit 36B in Plainville. The person struck was determined to be deceased.
PLAINVILLE, MA

