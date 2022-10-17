ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
recordpatriot.com

Witches come to Grafton Saturday

GRAFTON – The annual Witches on the Water will take place from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 near Mason Hollow Park in Grafton. Vendors open at 4 p.m. with a huge bonfire, DJ, a witch dance at 8:30 p.m. and a costume contest at 9 p.m. (with a cash prize). Coolers and lawn chairs are welcome and plenty of parking will be open near Mason Hollow Park and downtown.
GRAFTON, IL
recordpatriot.com

'Spider Infestation' invades Glen Carbon

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Glen Carbon Halloween Display is marking a milestone this year. This is the 10th year for the annual event at Jeff Garde’s house at 54 Oakshire Drive in the Fairfield subdivision near Father McGivney High School. It includes a candy giveaway the night before Halloween, which drew more than 300 visitors last year.
GLEN CARBON, IL
edglentoday.com

Area Trick-Or-Treat, Events, Plus Parade Dates and Times

Below are the Halloween parades, trick-or-treat dates and times, and events in area communities. East Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Wood River Halloween Parade, 10:30 a.m. Hartford Halloween Parade, 1 p.m. Edwardsville Halloween Parade, 6:30 p.m. Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
recordpatriot.com

County group resumes 'Dining in History'

After a two-year hiatus, the Madison County Historical Society (MCHS) has resumed its regular programming, including the annual "Dining in History" event. As its name implies, the event is held at an historic site in Madison County and includes a program about the location. In years past, it has been held in the Madison County Courthouse for the building’s centennial, at the Wildey Theatre, and at Diamond Mineral Springs.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Women’s clothing boutique opens in Maryville

Be Loved Boutique in Maryville had their grand opening September 12 and are selling everything from women’s clothing to home goods. Kelly Turner has been in the business for five years. Originally starting with a resale store in Glen Carbon, Turner has now partnered with Becky Ketrow to create Be Loved Boutique.
MARYVILLE, IL
recordpatriot.com

MSCC Trivia Night returns on Nov. 5

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After an absence of more than two and a half years, Trivia Night is back for Main Street Community Center in Edwardsville. Trivia Night returns on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Edwardsville Moose Lodge. 7371 Marine Road. Doors open...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
KMOV

Urn found on Forest Park golf course

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The search is on for the owner of an urn that was found in Forest Park. The urn was found at Probstein Golf Course on August 29. It was taken to the St. Louis Police Department’s Property Custody Division and then sent to St. Louis Cremation in hopes of identifying the remains and their owner. After no identifying information was found on the urn, it was returned to the police.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Wood River Police still looking for missing man

The Wood River Police Department is continuing to ask for the public’s help in locating a missing man, last seen about three months ago. Vernon L. Law was last seen on July 21st at 2:40 p.m. by a coworker, leaving Economy Boat Store at 200 S. Amoco Road in Wood River. Law worked as deckhand on the river boat "Kevin Michael."
WOOD RIVER, IL
recordpatriot.com

Winchester students remove invasive species at conservation site

ROODHOUSE — Despite Wednesday's cold weather, Winchester students took to the trails at Doe Run Education Works with sprays, gloves and clippers to remove various invasive species that were growing along the trails. More than 35 students split into teams to help the Doe Run organization remove plants and...
WINCHESTER, IL
recordpatriot.com

Latest play a fashion statement for JMS theater

Jacksonville Middle School students are taking the stage this weekend to make a fashion statement. The 23-member cast of sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders led by director Shawn Smith will present Karen Boettcher-Tate’s take on Hans Christian Andersen’s classic tale of “The Emperor’s New Clothes” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the JMS auditorium.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
recordpatriot.com

Staunton man killed in West Alton crash

WEST ALTON — A Stauntion man was killed Tuesday in a three-vehicle accident in West Alton. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, at about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday a 2020 Hino Conventional truck driven by Shawn Millfelt, 25, of St. Charles was heading norh on U.S. 67 and failed to stop at a red light.
WEST ALTON, MO
KMOV

Railway looking to hire, hosting job fair in Metro East

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Kansas City Southern Railway Company is holding a hiring event for Conductors on Wednesday in Cahokia Heights, Illinois. The event is in being held with the help of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. They’re looking to hire 100 people. The interviews...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
recordpatriot.com

Council OKs rezoning planned hotel site

After multiple meetings, the Edwardsville City Council voted 5-2 Tuesday to approve the zoning change from residential to business. Aldermen Chris Farrar and Janet Stack voted “no.”. At issue is a 3.78-acre tract of land at the northeast corner of Governors’ Parkway and Illinois 157. Nearby Gardens Condominium ownershad...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

