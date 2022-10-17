Read full article on original website
The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan cityCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
Distinguished physiologist and Nobel Prize recipient, Joseph Erlanger, lived in this St. Louis home from 1917 to 1965CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
This Richardsonian Romanesque-style home in St. Charles, Missouri was designed by innovator Oliver L. Link in 1892CJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
recordpatriot.com
Witches come to Grafton Saturday
GRAFTON – The annual Witches on the Water will take place from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 near Mason Hollow Park in Grafton. Vendors open at 4 p.m. with a huge bonfire, DJ, a witch dance at 8:30 p.m. and a costume contest at 9 p.m. (with a cash prize). Coolers and lawn chairs are welcome and plenty of parking will be open near Mason Hollow Park and downtown.
recordpatriot.com
'Spider Infestation' invades Glen Carbon
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Glen Carbon Halloween Display is marking a milestone this year. This is the 10th year for the annual event at Jeff Garde’s house at 54 Oakshire Drive in the Fairfield subdivision near Father McGivney High School. It includes a candy giveaway the night before Halloween, which drew more than 300 visitors last year.
edglentoday.com
Area Trick-Or-Treat, Events, Plus Parade Dates and Times
Below are the Halloween parades, trick-or-treat dates and times, and events in area communities. East Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Wood River Halloween Parade, 10:30 a.m. Hartford Halloween Parade, 1 p.m. Edwardsville Halloween Parade, 6:30 p.m. Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday...
recordpatriot.com
County group resumes 'Dining in History'
After a two-year hiatus, the Madison County Historical Society (MCHS) has resumed its regular programming, including the annual "Dining in History" event. As its name implies, the event is held at an historic site in Madison County and includes a program about the location. In years past, it has been held in the Madison County Courthouse for the building’s centennial, at the Wildey Theatre, and at Diamond Mineral Springs.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Women’s clothing boutique opens in Maryville
Be Loved Boutique in Maryville had their grand opening September 12 and are selling everything from women’s clothing to home goods. Kelly Turner has been in the business for five years. Originally starting with a resale store in Glen Carbon, Turner has now partnered with Becky Ketrow to create Be Loved Boutique.
recordpatriot.com
MSCC Trivia Night returns on Nov. 5
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After an absence of more than two and a half years, Trivia Night is back for Main Street Community Center in Edwardsville. Trivia Night returns on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Edwardsville Moose Lodge. 7371 Marine Road. Doors open...
Queen of Hearts in Waterloo expected to soar near $500k
Another big crowd turned out in Waterloo, Illinois on Tuesday night. A Queen of Hearts jackpot at Outsider Tavern was worth $413,222.
KMOV
Urn found on Forest Park golf course
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The search is on for the owner of an urn that was found in Forest Park. The urn was found at Probstein Golf Course on August 29. It was taken to the St. Louis Police Department’s Property Custody Division and then sent to St. Louis Cremation in hopes of identifying the remains and their owner. After no identifying information was found on the urn, it was returned to the police.
advantagenews.com
Wood River Police still looking for missing man
The Wood River Police Department is continuing to ask for the public’s help in locating a missing man, last seen about three months ago. Vernon L. Law was last seen on July 21st at 2:40 p.m. by a coworker, leaving Economy Boat Store at 200 S. Amoco Road in Wood River. Law worked as deckhand on the river boat "Kevin Michael."
Live like rural royalty on this 50-acre estate in Labadie, Missouri
LABADIE, Mo. – A rural oasis located 40 miles west of Downtown St. Louis offers enough countryside and opportunity for farm living that would make the case of “Green Acres” do a double take. This 50-acre country estate, located a mile-and-a-half southeast of the Missouri River in...
High number of deer collisions in one Metro East County
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Department of Transportation encouraged drivers to be aware of deer this time of year.
recordpatriot.com
Recovery council being formed to help those dealing with addiction in Greene, Scott counties
CARROLLTON — For those dealing with addiction, whether alcohol or substance abuse, Greene and Scott counties have formed a recovery council to help ease their silent suffering. "In general, our communities are lacking in resources in recovery," said Molly Peters, administrator for the health departments in Greene and Scott...
Queen of Hearts Drawing Tuesday estimated at $450,000
All eyes will turn towards Waterloo Tuesday night.
recordpatriot.com
Winchester students remove invasive species at conservation site
ROODHOUSE — Despite Wednesday's cold weather, Winchester students took to the trails at Doe Run Education Works with sprays, gloves and clippers to remove various invasive species that were growing along the trails. More than 35 students split into teams to help the Doe Run organization remove plants and...
Fire leads to ‘extensive damage’ at Sky Zone in Fairview Heights
Fire crews responded to a situation Tuesday afternoon at the SkyZone in Fairview Heights.
recordpatriot.com
Latest play a fashion statement for JMS theater
Jacksonville Middle School students are taking the stage this weekend to make a fashion statement. The 23-member cast of sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders led by director Shawn Smith will present Karen Boettcher-Tate’s take on Hans Christian Andersen’s classic tale of “The Emperor’s New Clothes” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the JMS auditorium.
recordpatriot.com
Staunton man killed in West Alton crash
WEST ALTON — A Stauntion man was killed Tuesday in a three-vehicle accident in West Alton. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, at about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday a 2020 Hino Conventional truck driven by Shawn Millfelt, 25, of St. Charles was heading norh on U.S. 67 and failed to stop at a red light.
KMOV
Railway looking to hire, hosting job fair in Metro East
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Kansas City Southern Railway Company is holding a hiring event for Conductors on Wednesday in Cahokia Heights, Illinois. The event is in being held with the help of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. They’re looking to hire 100 people. The interviews...
VIDEO: See St. Louis from 260 Miles Up
International Space Station camera captures an "exceptionally clear" view of the Lou
recordpatriot.com
Council OKs rezoning planned hotel site
After multiple meetings, the Edwardsville City Council voted 5-2 Tuesday to approve the zoning change from residential to business. Aldermen Chris Farrar and Janet Stack voted “no.”. At issue is a 3.78-acre tract of land at the northeast corner of Governors’ Parkway and Illinois 157. Nearby Gardens Condominium ownershad...
