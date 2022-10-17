ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Prep Football Poll

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Division 1

School Record Points

1. Belleville (5) (8-0) 50

2. Caledonia (8-0) 44

3. Rockford (8-0) 39

4. Macomb Dakota (8-0) 37

5. Rochester Adams (7-1) 28

6. West Bloomfield (7-1) 24

7. Brighton (8-0) 20

8. Davison (7-1) 12

9. Clarkston (6-2) 5

(tie) Romeo (6-2) 5

Others receiving votes: Lapeer 3. Detroit Catholic Central 3. Saline 2. Detroit Cass Tech 2. Northville 1.

Division 2

School Record Points

1. Dexter (4) (8-0) 48

2. Warren De La Salle (1) (7-1) 46

3. Muskegon Mona Shores (7-1) 40

4. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (8-0) 34

5. Midland (7-1) 27

6. Livonia Franklin (7-1) 26

7. Battle Creek Central (7-1) 17

8. Saginaw Heritage (6-2) 12

9. South Lyon (6-2) 7

(tie) East Lansing (6-2) 7

Others receiving votes: Temperance Bedford 5. Birmingham Seaholm 3. Byron Center 2. Waterford Mott 1.

Division 3

School Record Points

1. Mason (2) (8-0) 36

2. Mount Pleasant (1) (7-1) 33

(tie) Detroit King (1) (5-2) 33

4. Muskegon (6-2) 24

(tie) River Rouge (6-2) 24

6. St. Joseph (7-1) 21

7. Walled Lake Western (7-1) 18

8. Zeeland West (7-1) 15

9. Grosse Pointe North (8-0) 6

10. Gibraltar Carlson (7-1) 4

(tie) Trenton (7-1) 4

Others receiving votes: Fenton 2.

Division 4

School Record Points

1. Grand Rapids South Christian (4) (8-0) 40

2. Whitehall (8-0) 36

3. Riverview (8-0) 32

4. Redford Union (8-0) 28

5. Edwardsburg (7-1) 18

(tie) Freeland (7-1) 18

7. Goodrich (7-1) 14

(tie) Tecumseh (8-0) 14

9. North Branch (7-1) 8

10. Charlotte (7-1) 7

Others receiving votes: Fruitport 2. Hastings 2. Dearborn Divine Child 1.

Division 5

School Record Points

1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (4) (7-1) 49

2. Frankenmuth (1) (8-0) 46

3. Gladwin (8-0) 36

4. Corunna (7-1) 35

5. Portland (7-1) 30

6. Marine City (7-1) 26

7. Muskegon Oakridge (7-1) 11

(tie) Detroit Country Day (5-2) 11

9. Armada (7-1) 10

10. Kingsley (6-2) 8

Others receiving votes: Belding 7. Berrien Springs 6.

Division 6

School Record Points

1. Clinton (4) (8-0) 47

2. Grand Rapids West Catholic (1) (7-1) 40

(tie) Standish-Sterling (7-0) 40

4. Negaunee (8-0) 35

5. Durand (8-0) 32

6. Boyne City (8-0) 23

7. Warren Michigan Collegiate (7-1) 15

8. Millington (7-1) 12

9. Constantine (7-1) 10

(tie) Madison Heights Bishop Foley (8-0) 10

Others receiving votes: Ecorse 4. Reed City 4. Almont 2. Buchanan 1.

Division 7

School Record Points

1. Traverse City St. Francis (4) (8-0) 40

2. Hudson (8-0) 36

3. Detroit Central (8-0) 32

4. Ithaca (7-1) 26

5. Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker (8-0) 24

6. Napoleon (8-0) 21

7. North Muskegon (7-1) 12

8. Jackson Lumen Christi (5-3) 11

(tie) Charlevoix (7-1) 11

10. Union City (7-1) 6

Others receiving votes: New Lothrop 1.

Division 8

School Record Points

1. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (4) (8-0) 40

2. Beal City (8-0) 35

3. Ubly (8-0) 33

4. Iron Mountain (7-1) 27

5. Evart (7-1) 21

6. Fowler (7-1) 20

7. Frankfort (7-1) 15

8. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary (7-1) 14

9. Harbor Beach (7-1) 9

10. Centreville (6-2) 3

Others receiving votes: St. Ignace LaSalle 2. Marine City Cardinal Mooney 1.

Division 1 (8-player)

School Record Points

1. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian (2) (8-0) 29

2. Merrill (1) (8-0) 26

3. Munising (8-0) 23

(tie) Bridgman (8-0) 23

5. Martin (7-1) 18

6. Adrian Lenawee Christian (6-2) 12

7. Newberry (7-1) 11

8. Rogers City (8-0) 10

9. Kingston (8-0) 7

10. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian (7-1) 3

Others receiving votes: Norway 2. Lincoln-Alcona 1.

Division 2 (8-player)

School Record Points

1. Powers North Central (5) (8-0) 50

2. Colon (8-0) 45

3. Marion (8-0) 38

4. Climax-Scotts (7-1) 37

5. Morrice (7-1) 24

6. Crystal Falls Forest Park (7-1) 23

7. Peck (7-1) 16

8. Posen (7-1) 15

9. Au Gres-Sims (7-1) 12

10. Mendon (6-2) 11

Others receiving votes: Lake Linden-Hubbell 3. Gaylord St. Mary 1.

