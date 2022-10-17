Michigan Prep Football Poll
Division 1
School Record Points
1. Belleville (5) (8-0) 50
2. Caledonia (8-0) 44
3. Rockford (8-0) 39
4. Macomb Dakota (8-0) 37
5. Rochester Adams (7-1) 28
6. West Bloomfield (7-1) 24
7. Brighton (8-0) 20
8. Davison (7-1) 12
9. Clarkston (6-2) 5
(tie) Romeo (6-2) 5
Others receiving votes: Lapeer 3. Detroit Catholic Central 3. Saline 2. Detroit Cass Tech 2. Northville 1.
Division 2
School Record Points
1. Dexter (4) (8-0) 48
2. Warren De La Salle (1) (7-1) 46
3. Muskegon Mona Shores (7-1) 40
4. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (8-0) 34
5. Midland (7-1) 27
6. Livonia Franklin (7-1) 26
7. Battle Creek Central (7-1) 17
8. Saginaw Heritage (6-2) 12
9. South Lyon (6-2) 7
(tie) East Lansing (6-2) 7
Others receiving votes: Temperance Bedford 5. Birmingham Seaholm 3. Byron Center 2. Waterford Mott 1.
Division 3
School Record Points
1. Mason (2) (8-0) 36
2. Mount Pleasant (1) (7-1) 33
(tie) Detroit King (1) (5-2) 33
4. Muskegon (6-2) 24
(tie) River Rouge (6-2) 24
6. St. Joseph (7-1) 21
7. Walled Lake Western (7-1) 18
8. Zeeland West (7-1) 15
9. Grosse Pointe North (8-0) 6
10. Gibraltar Carlson (7-1) 4
(tie) Trenton (7-1) 4
Others receiving votes: Fenton 2.
Division 4
School Record Points
1. Grand Rapids South Christian (4) (8-0) 40
2. Whitehall (8-0) 36
3. Riverview (8-0) 32
4. Redford Union (8-0) 28
5. Edwardsburg (7-1) 18
(tie) Freeland (7-1) 18
7. Goodrich (7-1) 14
(tie) Tecumseh (8-0) 14
9. North Branch (7-1) 8
10. Charlotte (7-1) 7
Others receiving votes: Fruitport 2. Hastings 2. Dearborn Divine Child 1.
Division 5
School Record Points
1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (4) (7-1) 49
2. Frankenmuth (1) (8-0) 46
3. Gladwin (8-0) 36
4. Corunna (7-1) 35
5. Portland (7-1) 30
6. Marine City (7-1) 26
7. Muskegon Oakridge (7-1) 11
(tie) Detroit Country Day (5-2) 11
9. Armada (7-1) 10
10. Kingsley (6-2) 8
Others receiving votes: Belding 7. Berrien Springs 6.
Division 6
School Record Points
1. Clinton (4) (8-0) 47
2. Grand Rapids West Catholic (1) (7-1) 40
(tie) Standish-Sterling (7-0) 40
4. Negaunee (8-0) 35
5. Durand (8-0) 32
6. Boyne City (8-0) 23
7. Warren Michigan Collegiate (7-1) 15
8. Millington (7-1) 12
9. Constantine (7-1) 10
(tie) Madison Heights Bishop Foley (8-0) 10
Others receiving votes: Ecorse 4. Reed City 4. Almont 2. Buchanan 1.
Division 7
School Record Points
1. Traverse City St. Francis (4) (8-0) 40
2. Hudson (8-0) 36
3. Detroit Central (8-0) 32
4. Ithaca (7-1) 26
5. Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker (8-0) 24
6. Napoleon (8-0) 21
7. North Muskegon (7-1) 12
8. Jackson Lumen Christi (5-3) 11
(tie) Charlevoix (7-1) 11
10. Union City (7-1) 6
Others receiving votes: New Lothrop 1.
Division 8
School Record Points
1. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (4) (8-0) 40
2. Beal City (8-0) 35
3. Ubly (8-0) 33
4. Iron Mountain (7-1) 27
5. Evart (7-1) 21
6. Fowler (7-1) 20
7. Frankfort (7-1) 15
8. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary (7-1) 14
9. Harbor Beach (7-1) 9
10. Centreville (6-2) 3
Others receiving votes: St. Ignace LaSalle 2. Marine City Cardinal Mooney 1.
Division 1 (8-player)
School Record Points
1. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian (2) (8-0) 29
2. Merrill (1) (8-0) 26
3. Munising (8-0) 23
(tie) Bridgman (8-0) 23
5. Martin (7-1) 18
6. Adrian Lenawee Christian (6-2) 12
7. Newberry (7-1) 11
8. Rogers City (8-0) 10
9. Kingston (8-0) 7
10. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian (7-1) 3
Others receiving votes: Norway 2. Lincoln-Alcona 1.
Division 2 (8-player)
School Record Points
1. Powers North Central (5) (8-0) 50
2. Colon (8-0) 45
3. Marion (8-0) 38
4. Climax-Scotts (7-1) 37
5. Morrice (7-1) 24
6. Crystal Falls Forest Park (7-1) 23
7. Peck (7-1) 16
8. Posen (7-1) 15
9. Au Gres-Sims (7-1) 12
10. Mendon (6-2) 11
Others receiving votes: Lake Linden-Hubbell 3. Gaylord St. Mary 1.
