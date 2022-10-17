Michigan Prep Football Poll

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored 3:02 into overtime to lift the Minnesota Wild to a 4-3 comeback win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night for their first victory of the season. Kaprizov had his fourth goal of the season and added two assists as Minnesota wrapped up its season-opening, four-game homestand with its first points of the season. Mats Zuccarello added two goals and Sam Steel scored his second of the season. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 23 saves for Minnesota. “To get a win like that, you just believe, or hope and believe that’ll push us forward to do what we do,” Wild coach Dean Evason said. “We still lost our composure in a lot of areas in tonight’s hockey game, which is uncharacteristic, but I guess probably expected when we’re squeezing so tight. Hopefully, this allows us to loosen up a bit.”

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO