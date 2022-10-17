Read full article on original website
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Steelers' Chase Claypool 'was in the bathroom' for Mitchell Trubisky-Diontae Johnson incident
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool apparently missed the alleged "heated exchange" between teammates Mitchell Trubisky and Diontae Johnson. The exchange led to Mike Tomlin benching Trubisky in favor of rookie Kenny Pickett back in Week 4 of the season. "I wish I could say something about it, but I...
Buccaneers' Tom Brady responds to Ben Roethlisberger: Losing is 'not very fun'
Understandably, quarterback Tom Brady was asked Thursday about future Hall-of-Famer Ben Roethlisberger recently saying that "it didn't look like (Brady) wanted to be out there" during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 20-18 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Sunday. "You know, I think anytime you lose, it’s not very fun...
Incoming Tennessee QB recruit shows why Vols may not be one-year wonder
Rocky Top could be in for plenty of smooth seasons to come. Riding high off their thrilling 52-49 win over Alabama, Volunteers fans may want to smoke ‘em if they got any of ‘em left after incoming freshman QB Nico Iamaleava’s great performance this past weekend. Per...
Bengals Updates on Ja'Marr Chase, Logan Wilson, Hayden Hurst And Others
Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was limited on Wednesday due to a hip injury. The 22-year-old went through individual drills during the portion of practice that was open to the media. Linebacker Logan Wilson didn't practice after suffering a right shoulder injury in Sunday's win over the Saints. He's "day-to-day"...
Ravens HC John Harbaugh responds to cryptic message from star DB Marlon Humphrey
The Baltimore Ravens have now blown three fourth-quarter leads through the first six games of the 2022 season. Their latest loss, against the New York Giants this past Sunday, might have been the most damning of them all. Lamar Jackson turned the ball over twice in the final two possessions...
Steelers Former 1st Round Pick Maurkice Pouncey Recalls Texting Former GM Kevin Colbert ‘Great Pick’ After This Superstar Was Drafted
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a ton of great first-round draft picks throughout the 21st century. If we take a look back at the 2010 NFL Draft, the organization selected who would turn into the staple of the offensive line for the next decade in Maurkice Pouncey. Throughout his career, a dominant front was built around him and he was the leader of one of the NFL’s best lines for several years. The legendary center retired following the 2020 season and will always be remembered in Pittsburgh as one of the better linemen in the 21st century to date.
Matthew Stafford Trade to 49ers? Rams QB Reveals Initial Potential Trade Destination
When the Los Angeles Rams traded for quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2021 season, it signaled that they were all in on their Super Bowl push. Of course, that trade benefited both parties, as the Rams were able to move on from Jared Goff in favor of Stafford, while Stafford had the best supporting cast he'd had in years.
Ravens Make Six Roster Moves
The team is releasing OLB Brandon Copeland, LB Jeremiah Attaochu, and WR Slade Bolden from the practice squad as well. Ravens fourth-round TE Charlie Kolar is also being cleared to return following abdominal surgery. Stanford, 31, originally signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Wagner...
Eagles DE Brandon Graham says Cowboys players disrespected Nick Sirianni
Nick Sirianni was extremely animated during and after his team’s win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, and one Philadelphia Eagles player said there was more to the enthusiasm than just typical rivalry game emotions. A scuffle broke out near the end of the Eagles’ 26-17 win, and...
AFC Trade Rumors: Broncos, Raiders, Texans, Titans
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes the Broncos have received trade calls regarding their plethora of tight ends. He highlights Albert Okwuegbunam as the name to watch after he was a health scratch on Monday night. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Raiders are still looking to turn over the roster under...
Two offseason trades with the Saints have Eagles' future looking bright
Philadelphia's 26-17 win wasn't just over the Dallas Cowboys. It was salt in the wound for New Orleans after two offseason trades between the franchises have the Eagles set up for sustained success and the Saints few paths to improve. On April 4, Philadelphia acquired the No. 18 pick in...
Heisman Watch: These three players saw their Heisman odds skyrocket last weekend
Heisman odds are constantly fluctuating throughout the season, but Week 7 in college football saw a massive change in Heisman odds for three players in particular. Players that were on no one's Heisman Watch list are now popping up with a renewed chance at college football's biggest honor. Of course,...
One Team Considered Frontrunner To Sign OBJ
About a third of the way into the NFL season, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains a man without a team. He is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl less than nine months ago, but he has been plotting his next move for a while now.
Kyler Murray has heated exchange with Kliff Kingsbury
Kyler Murray was seen yelling at Kliff Kingsbury late in the second quarter of “Thursday Night Football” and even dropped an F-bomb on his head coach. Murray’s Arizona Cardinals were down 14-6 to the New Orleans Saints and were in the red zone. Murray rushed for a first down on 4th-and-1 from the New Orleans four. The offense was late getting the next play off, which led Arizona to take a timeout.
T.J. Watt Hints At Return With Latest Post
The Pittsburgh Steelers are languishing with a 2-4 record, and head coach Mike Tomlin’s record streak of consecutive winning seasons is in some real jeopardy right now. One of the reasons they are struggling is because T.J. Watt, their uber-talented pass rusher, has been out with a pectoral injury he suffered in Week 1.
C.J. Stroud has a witty response to fan who wants him to get drafted by Lions
Despite solid performances turned in by quarterback Jared Goff, the Detroit Lions’ 1-4 start has some debating if the team should look for a new a franchise quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft. Ohio State quarterback and Heisman Trophy front-runner C.J. Stroud is one of the top QB prospects...
Gold rush: Christian McCaffrey traded to 49ers
As for the 49ers, this move makes them the favorite in the NFC West and has the potential to make them the biggest threat to come out of the NFC. They have an elite defense and adding a healthy McCaffrey to Kyle Shanahan's run-friendly offense could put them over the top. The defense is first in the NFL in yards allowed at just 255.8 per game and second in points at 14.8.
Ravens Could Be Without 2 Notable Players Against Browns
A pair of players who are key to the Ravens’ offensive attack were listed as non-participants, tight end Mark Andrews and runningback J.K Dobbins. Andrews is of course one of the most prolific receiving threats at his position in the whole NFL and is coming off a dominant game against the Giants.
