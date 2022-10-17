Read full article on original website
What to do this week in East Idaho
Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week. Wednesday Pinehurst Floral & Greenhouse, 4101 Pole Line Road in Pocatello, will host the annual Scarecrow Auction and Chili War from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday. This is a fundraising event for ISU student-athletes. Admission is free. Thursday ...
idahoednews.org
Pocatello gets creative to attract teachers and paraprofessionals
POCATELLO — Pocatello education leaders are getting creative to try and better serve their special education students and pre-school children. Tuesday night the board of trustees unanimously approved offering stipends and raising wages for these hard-to-fill positions. Four of Pocatello’s Head Start classrooms — geared toward helping young children...
East Idaho to receive first snowfall of winter season from incoming storm
East Idaho is forecast to receive its first snowfall of the winter season this weekend from a storm that will arrive Saturday morning and continue to dump precipitation on the region through next Wednesday. The storm will dump as much as 10 inches of snow on elevations above 7,500 feet during its expected several day stay in East Idaho, making for hazardous conditions on mountain passes. But East Idaho's towns...
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: 71-year-old tire store in Idaho Falls under new ownership
IDAHO FALLS – Tanner Landon is working under the hood of a Dodge pickup, adjusting the newly installed fuel pump as he discusses his new business venture. The 37-year-old Idaho Falls man spent 14 years as a robotics equipment mechanic at the Idaho National Laboratory. He and his wife, Jenna, who works as a nurse at Idaho Allergy & Asthma Clinic, are the new owners of Fred & Wayne’s Tire Shop at 1970 North Yellowstone Highway.
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello altering 6th Avenue to create street parking for county business
POCATELLO — With an eye on safety and convenience, additional street parking will be created near the Bannock County offices on 6th Avenue. At a recent meeting, the Pocatello City Council voted unanimously to vacate a 300-foot portion of 6th Avenue between East Clark and East Center Street, according to a new release from Bannock County. That portion of the road will be converted to one-way traffic, and diagonal parking will be added to serve the Bannock County Courthouse, Elections Office and Annex.
Idaho State Journal
City of Pocatello CDBG program helps fund community projects, including upgrades to St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store
POCATELLO — The Community Development Block Grant program helps support community development and expand economic opportunities for Pocatello residents who earn below the area median income. With the help of the Pocatello CDBG program, St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store and Social Services at the corner of South 2nd...
eastidahonews.com
City of Idaho Falls establishes parks curfew, places limits on shelter usage
IDAHO FALLS — Parks in Idaho Falls are now closed between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. to promote public safety, reduce vandalism and ensure a better quality of life for residents. The Idaho Falls City Council amended the city’s parks ordinance to establish the curfew for parks spaces and cemeteries during Thursday night’s City Council meeting. The ordinance also sets a two-hour time limit on unreserved park shelters and amenities currently utilized on a first-come-first-served basis.
Idaho State Journal
Mule deer doe found shot and left to waste in Southeast Idaho
INKOM — Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding an adult mule deer doe that was shot and left to waste in Southeast Idaho. The doe was discovered in a private field off of East Green Canyon Road near Inkom. The incident likely occurred sometime between the evening hours of Oct. 10 and the early morning hours of Oct. 11.
In latest HS FB media poll, there's a new No. 1 in 2A
Don’t look now, but in the latest high school football media poll, we have a new top-ranked team in Class 2A: Bear Lake. The Bears leapfrogged perennial titan West Side by a single vote, making them the classification’s top team this week. Elsewhere in the poll, Highland stayed put at No. 5 in 5A and Aberdeen dropped one spot in 2A. Here is the full poll. ...
Old Dominion coming to Idaho Falls
Old Dominion will be making a stop at Hero Arena inside the new Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls for a show on Thursday, February 23, 2023. The post Old Dominion coming to Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho State Journal
Bannock County
Bannock County jury service reporting could use some improvement. As someone who moved to Pocatello two years ago, I had the honor of quickly receiving a jury notice. As I learned, Bannock County requires that you call back multiple times, always the day before a trial, which appears to not be on any particular schedule. It also feels rather disorganized, as after calling in on one day, the message informed me that I was to call back on a certain other day. I listen to the message again to make sure i had the date correct, wrote it down, and went back to life. But when I called back a few days later to confirm the new date, the message referred to a trial that had not been mentioned previously and gave a later date than I had originally been given for the next call in. Further more, it was not until after investigation that I found a single line of text on the Bannock County website which reads "Qualified jurors call an answering machine each evening during their term of service."
Idaho State Journal
SD 25
We applaud the school districts decision to issue letters of intent to purchase both the Downard and Allstate properties. The technical center will help prepare students for careers in fields where there is a great demand for graduates. Boise has had this type of center for over twenty years. The parking for Pocatello High will be another good asset. We are pleased to see money go for educational endeavors of this type.
eastidahonews.com
The Sodamix in Pocatello wants to give you free cookies
POCATELLO — The Sodamix — self-proclaimed home of “The Cookie” — wants you to try it for free. With its official ribbon-cutting happening Tuesday at 5:15 p.m., The Sodamix at 4185 Pole Line Road in Pocatello is giving away free chocolate chip cookies to all visitors between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Idaho State Journal
Pelzel, Pamela Joy
Pamela Pelzel Joy Pelzel Pamela Joy Pelzel, 66, passed away on October 9, 2022, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Awaiting her arrival at the gates of Heaven was her dog, Slider, who was her companion for 16 years, along with her other beloved pets Cody, Sage, her horses, and the first family pet, Frosty. Pamela was born April 8, 1956 in Barstow, California. Pam was a graduate of Pocatello High School, 1974, and was on the honor roll. Pam worked for Idaho Power and then spent many years with Portneuf Medical Center. She finished her career with Meals on Wheels, which she loved dearly. Pam was an accomplished horsewoman, winning many trophies, ribbons and belt buckles. Pam then found Agility for Dogs. She talked about every win with such excitement and joy she gained a new family along with their 4-legged friends, and we felt like we knew them, too. She won so many ribbons between all of her dogs that there were too many to count. Slider was Pam's Top Dog, winning at least 50 to 100 ribbons a year. Pam was proud of all of her pets and their accomplishments. They were just like her kids, and she took them traveling between Farmington, UT, Reno, NV, and Pocatello, ID. She loved the Agility so much it started to rub off on her mother, Lucille. Pam is survived by her mother, Lucille Balis, brother Randy Pelzel and his wife Patty, cousins Kelly and Jamie, and many other cousins. Not to be left out are her many agility friends (and now family). She is preceded in death by her father, Dalton E. Pelzel, her favorite uncle Wilbur and aunt Lee Krein, and other aunts, uncles, cousins and so many precious beloved 4-legged furry family members. Pam, we love you and miss you more each day and we are very happy you are with all of your best furry friends. Love, Mom, Randy and Patty.
Idaho State Journal
Carcasses of big game animals left to waste near Rockland and Inkom
Idaho Fish and Game reported two separate incidents of big game animals being shot and left to waste, according to two press releases from Idaho Fish and Game. The first incident was reported in Rockland. The carcass was found skinned and quartered. Fish and Game said it was either a large deer or a small elk, but there was no head help identify it. The animal was found west of Big Canyon Road near a group of trees.
Idaho State Journal
Candidates
Pocatello needs state legislators who care about our community, who are invested in our area's growth, our educators, and our ability to create new good paying jobs and sustain affordable housing. It's clear that James Ruchti, Nate Roberts, and Mary Shea have the skills, experience, and support to ensure District 29 is well-represented in Boise and will make rational, thoughtful, well-informed decisions for our area. We don't need extremists -- we need legislators who care enough to understand the complexities and realities of all their constituents and not just those who share their ideology. I support all three of these candidates and look forward to seeing them represent our community.
Bingham County officials call for coroner to resign
Another shake-up in Bingham County government as the newly appointed coroner is being asked to resign. The post Bingham County officials call for coroner to resign appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Pressure cooker explodes in school kitchen, child’s death under investigation and boys start fire at J.C. Penney
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Oct. 17 to Oct. 23 in east Idaho history. SHELLEY — A Shelley man received a “terrible beating” from a bartender, The Teton Peak reported on Oct. 20, 1904. C.J....
eastidahonews.com
Popular Pocatello food truck now serving out of Station Square ‘Nook’
POCATELLO — Grandma’s Pantry, a local food truck, has taken up permanent residence at “The Nook” inside Station Square in downtown Pocatello. The Nook is a small cafe located inside Station Square and is surrounded by chairs and tables. Co-owner Brian Zenger told EastIdahoNews.com that, in...
eastidahonews.com
That social media post about a young man without ID hit by a car in Idaho Falls? It’s fake, officials say
IDAHO FALLS — The story is startling and concerning. A young man without ID is hit by a car in Idaho Falls and left unconscious. He’s taken to a local hospital and nobody knows who he is. A photo of the man shows him in a hospital bed...
