ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vogue Magazine

Comments / 0

Related
Amarachi Ezeudu

Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
TheDailyBeast

American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia

A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
The Independent

Russia Ukraine war - live: Iranian troops ‘directly engaged on the ground’ in Crimea, White House says

Iranian troops are “directly engaged on the ground” in Crimea, supporting Russian drone attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure and civilian population, the White House has said.The US government confirmed that Russia employed unmanned aerial vehicles purchased from Tehran in attacks carried out against Ukrainian targets from bases on the peninsula that it annexed in 2014, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.“We assess that Iranian military personnel were on the ground in Crimea and assisted Russia in these operations,” said Mr Kirby. He said Russia has now purchased “dozens” of the Iranian-made drones and is “likely” to keep purchasing additional shipments...
Leader Telegram

As leaders meet, Chinese hope for end to 'zero-COVID' limits

BEIJING (AP) — As China’s ruling Communist Party holds a congress this week, many Beijing residents are focused on an issue not on the formal agenda: Will the end of the meeting bring an easing of the at times draconian “zero-COVID” policies that are disrupting lives and the economy? It appears to be wishful thinking. As the world moves to a post-pandemic lifestyle, many across China have resigned themselves to lining up several times a week for COVID-19 tests, restrictions on their travels to other...
Vogue Magazine

The Bride and Groom Danced in the Rain at This Fashionable French Countryside Wedding

Constance Tankerville-Chamberlayne and Arthur Oke first met in 2019 as two Londoners in Dubai. Constance worked as an editor for Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, while Arthur was a consultant traveling frequently to the Middle Eastern city. It wasn’t quite love at first sight, but it was close. “We had our first date on a rooftop bar under the warm Arabian sky and clicked instantly,” Constance says. “A short three months later, we moved in together.”
Vogue Magazine

Next-Gen Seoul Fashion Designers Are Charting Their Own Path

This season, the glimmering Dongdaemun Design Plaza filled with stylish onlookers for the first time in three years, as Seoul Fashion Week finally returned to a full schedule of in-person shows. Yet it felt like a shadow of the event that drew a crowd of international editors and buyers from 2015 until the pandemic. Given the global hunger for Korean culture, one would imagine that a showcase of promising Korean brands would be a priority—and a cinch to arrange. There is no lack of young talents, returning from schools like Central Saint Martins and the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp. Instead, searching for emerging designers feels rather like unearthing hidden gems at a flea market.
Vogue Magazine

“Cracking the Code of Circularity” in the Chanel Ecosystem

Eric Dupont spent more than a decade on the manufacturing side for Chanel’s Maisons d’Art before stepping into the role of director of sustainable development, supply chain sourcing and transformation at the company. In that role, he heads a new Chanel-owned entity in northern France that is dedicated to collecting, deconstructing, and revaluing cast-off fashion materials and products.
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy