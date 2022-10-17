Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Russia Ukraine war - live: Iranian troops ‘directly engaged on the ground’ in Crimea, White House says
Iranian troops are “directly engaged on the ground” in Crimea, supporting Russian drone attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure and civilian population, the White House has said.The US government confirmed that Russia employed unmanned aerial vehicles purchased from Tehran in attacks carried out against Ukrainian targets from bases on the peninsula that it annexed in 2014, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.“We assess that Iranian military personnel were on the ground in Crimea and assisted Russia in these operations,” said Mr Kirby. He said Russia has now purchased “dozens” of the Iranian-made drones and is “likely” to keep purchasing additional shipments...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy warns of attack on hydroelectric plant attack; reports of missile strikes in Zaporizhzhia
Ukraine president says any attack on Kherson’s Kakhovka dam akin to use of weapons of mass destruction; residents urged to seek shelter in Zaporizhzhia
As leaders meet, Chinese hope for end to 'zero-COVID' limits
BEIJING (AP) — As China’s ruling Communist Party holds a congress this week, many Beijing residents are focused on an issue not on the formal agenda: Will the end of the meeting bring an easing of the at times draconian “zero-COVID” policies that are disrupting lives and the economy? It appears to be wishful thinking. As the world moves to a post-pandemic lifestyle, many across China have resigned themselves to lining up several times a week for COVID-19 tests, restrictions on their travels to other...
In Indian village, residents take to YouTube to fulfil their Bollywood dreams
TULSI, India Oct 21 (Reuters) - A man sporting a black cap and pink T-shirt sits on a bullock cart, pile of grass behind him, and busts a rhyme to a camera while riding across the dusty streets of India's Tulsi village.
The greatest risk to China's Xi Jinping? Himself
The list of problems faced by the world's second-largest economy is long -- and many of those challenges have only worsened under a decade of Xi Jinping's rule.
Analysis-Money market woes cast shadow over $1.6 trln UK commercial property sector
LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Owners of Britain's largest malls, skyscrapers and industrial hubs face hikes in borrowing costs and a recession that could depress prices by up to a fifth, forcing lenders and investors to reassess their appetite for commercial property.
The Bride and Groom Danced in the Rain at This Fashionable French Countryside Wedding
Constance Tankerville-Chamberlayne and Arthur Oke first met in 2019 as two Londoners in Dubai. Constance worked as an editor for Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, while Arthur was a consultant traveling frequently to the Middle Eastern city. It wasn’t quite love at first sight, but it was close. “We had our first date on a rooftop bar under the warm Arabian sky and clicked instantly,” Constance says. “A short three months later, we moved in together.”
Next-Gen Seoul Fashion Designers Are Charting Their Own Path
This season, the glimmering Dongdaemun Design Plaza filled with stylish onlookers for the first time in three years, as Seoul Fashion Week finally returned to a full schedule of in-person shows. Yet it felt like a shadow of the event that drew a crowd of international editors and buyers from 2015 until the pandemic. Given the global hunger for Korean culture, one would imagine that a showcase of promising Korean brands would be a priority—and a cinch to arrange. There is no lack of young talents, returning from schools like Central Saint Martins and the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp. Instead, searching for emerging designers feels rather like unearthing hidden gems at a flea market.
Kering sales rise 14% in third quarter but Gucci lags
PARIS (Reuters) - French luxury group Kering said sales in the third quarter increased by 14%, driven by a strong showing in Europe, although revenues at its star label Gucci lagged the overall growth.
“Cracking the Code of Circularity” in the Chanel Ecosystem
Eric Dupont spent more than a decade on the manufacturing side for Chanel’s Maisons d’Art before stepping into the role of director of sustainable development, supply chain sourcing and transformation at the company. In that role, he heads a new Chanel-owned entity in northern France that is dedicated to collecting, deconstructing, and revaluing cast-off fashion materials and products.
Vogue Magazine
29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0