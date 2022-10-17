ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Judge Says More of Attorney John Eastman's Emails About Trump Election Challenge Must Be Given to Jan. 6 Probe

A federal judge ordered pro-Trump attorney John Eastman to turn over multiple documents to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Those documents include emails allegedly showing efforts by Eastman and former President Donald Trump to disrupt Congress' effort to confirm Trump's 2020 election loss. Eight of...
SANTA ANA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy