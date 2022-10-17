Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Supreme Court Rejects Request to Block Biden Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Program
The Supreme Court rejected a request to block the Biden administration's student loan debt relief program. Justice Amy Coney Barrett denied the emergency application to block the program that had been filed by a Wisconsin taxpayers group Wednesday. Barrett is responsible for such applications issued from cases in the 7th...
NBC Los Angeles
Trump Lashes Out at Judge Who Said Former President Knowingly Pushed False Voter Fraud Case
Former President Donald Trump lashed out at a judge who found that Trump knowingly pushed false claims of voter fraud while fighting his loss to President Joe Biden. U.S. District Judge David Carter ordered pro-Trump attorney John Eastman to turn over dozens of documents to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
NBC Los Angeles
Judge Says More of Attorney John Eastman's Emails About Trump Election Challenge Must Be Given to Jan. 6 Probe
A federal judge ordered pro-Trump attorney John Eastman to turn over multiple documents to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Those documents include emails allegedly showing efforts by Eastman and former President Donald Trump to disrupt Congress' effort to confirm Trump's 2020 election loss. Eight of...
