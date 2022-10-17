Tiff’s Treats Debuts First Colorado Location

Tiff’s Treats, the Texas-based cookie concept known for inventing the baked-to-order warm cookie delivery, announced its entrance to the Colorado market opening its first location in Denver’s Golden Triangle neighborhood at 1147 N. Broadway. Tiff’s Treats held a grand opening celebration on October 8th.

From the new store at the corner of 12th and Broadway, Tiff’s Treats will deliver cookies baked fresh for each order and still warm from the oven to the downtown, Capitol Hill, Lincoln Park and Cherry Creek areas. With more than 70 retail distribution locations throughout Texas and the southeastern U.S., this will mark Tiff’s Treats first expansion to the mountain west.

Tiff’s Treats’ menu features 11 cookie flavors and a limited-time flavor each month, as well as brownies and other treats, with cold milk, ice cream and Frost ’ems Frosting Cups pairing options. Tiff’s Treats bakes with high-quality ingredients and delivers straight from the oven to homes and businesses in its delivery zones within about an hour from when an order is placed.

