Read full article on original website
Related
Three Southern Colorado men arrested on poaching charges
Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced this week that they had arrested two men in Colorado Springs and a man in Fremont County while conducting a poaching investigation.
Mother and son identified as victims in DougCo I-25 crash
(Clark Van Der Beken / Unsplash) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 18, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Authorities identified the mother and son killed in an Oct. 12 I-25 crash near Castle Rock.
Three arrested in Colorado 'poaching ring' case, animal parts seized as evidence
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, David Schlitt, 64, Robert Schlitt, 36, and Richard Schlitt, 33, were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of crimes related to a poaching ring in Park County. David's charges were related to the suspected poaching of an elk, while Robert's and Richard's charges were related...
Child hit by car while running through traffic in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A child was struck by a car Saturday evening on the east side of town and was taken to the hospital, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. It happened just after 5 p.m. when police said a juvenile crossed the street without using a crosswalk and was weaving through The post Child hit by car while running through traffic in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
‘Chaotic’ scene in a Colorado neighborhood after truck with trailer stolen
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - Thankfully, no one was killed after an incident that Wheat Ridge Police described as “chaotic” Monday morning. Police are reporting someone stole a pickup and trailer from a neighborhood northeast of Lutheran Medical Center. Police add the owner of the truck tried to stop the theft by jumping on the hood of the vehicle. A video of the crime can be viewed at the top of this article. Police are asking anyone who may have information on the location of the black Escalade in the video to contact investigators at 303-235-2945.
Woman dies after being hit by Colorado Springs Fire Department truck
A woman was killed Sunday afternoon when she was hit by a brush truck belonging to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, according to a news release from the Police Department. The crash occurred around 3 p.m. in Dorchester Park near Nevada Avenue and Interstate 25. Firefighters were responding to reports...
Man fires 'multiple shots' near soccer game in Colorado Springs, restrained by citizens
A man was restrained by citizens after reportedly firing a gun multiple times near an adult league soccer game in north Colorado Springs on Sunday, according to Colorado Springs police. Around 4 p.m., officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired and a woman hiding in the 1600 block...
Sammy Valdez on trial for Lafayette woman's fentanyl death
Opening statements could begin Monday afternoon in the manslaughter trial of a man accused of selling a deadly dose of fentanyl in Boulder County. The trial stems from a long-term investigation that began in 2020 and led to the arrest of a Longmont man accused of the drug overdose death of a woman in Lafayette.According to court documents, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office arrested suspect Sammy Lee Valdez on Dec. 23, 2021, in connection to the overdose death of Valetta Kroeger in Lafayette on March 19, 2020.Kroeger had a deadly overdose on counterfeit Oxycodone pills that tested positive for fentanyl,...
Boy and man with outstanding felony warrants in stolen car detained by police
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) detained two suspects in a stolen car Thursday, one of which was a boy with a previous arrest for armed carjacking. According to CSPD, at around 10 a.m. on Oct. 13, detectives of the Metro Vice Narcotics and Intelligence Unit’s Motor Vehicle Theft Task Force, found […]
Missing Colo. Girl, 14, Vanished in Sept. Then Her Family Saw Photo of Her Looking 'Injured and Unwell'
Boulder Police have grown "increasingly concerned" about Chloe Campbell's safety since she was last seen at a high school football game Police in Boulder, Colo., have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Sept. 30 at the Boulder High football game, officials said. Chloe Campbell was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a purple top and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 lbs. Since she disappeared, friends appeared to have been in contact with the...
1 dead, 1 arrested: shooting linked to extra-marital affair
A shooting on Friday that left one woman dead at a storage facility is believed to be part of a fight stemming from a romantic relationship. Sheryl Salzbrenner was arrested on Saturday by Westminster police. She's accused of shooting and killing Tanya Scowden. Scowden, 47, was the manager of the Storage Etc. self-storage facility and lived on the property. According to an arrest warrant and affidavit, Salzbrenner, 44, entered the main office and shot Scowden in the head, killing her. Westminster detectives talked to several people at the facility and found out Scowden was in a relationship with Salzbrenner's estranged husband. Detectives used surveillance video to identify Salzbrenner and arrested her a day after the shooting. During the investigation on Friday, Cleo Wallace Academy and a nearby daycare facility were placed on secure lockdown as a precaution.Online court records show Salzbrenner is being held without bond at the Jeffco Detention Facility on charges of first-degree murder. A filing of charges is expected during a hearing on Oct. 14.
Outsider.com
572K+
Followers
64K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 1